Forever Fest Returns To Toronto In Support Of Legacy Of Hope Foundation

Forever Fest presented by Percy Ellis Developments returns for its second annual event on September 30 to October 2, 2022. The event takes place at Maple Leaf Forever Park. Tickets go on sale today (August 11, 2022) at 11:00 a.m. Forever Fest has committed to donating 100% of proceeds to the national Indigenous charity, Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF).



"Our team is incredibly thrilled to bring back Forever Fest for its second year after such a successful debut in 2021," said Michael Summerfield, the visionary behind Forever Fest. "Forever Fest is about our community: bringing people together for a cultural event that's truly Canadian - and local. What makes this even more special is that in addition to bringing people together, we are raising funds for such an incredible charity, Legacy of Hope Foundation."

The opening day of Forever Fest 2022 kicks off on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The day honours the lost Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) children and survivors of Residential Schools, their families, and communities. The day is a public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and educating Canadians about the ongoing impacts of Residential Schools is a vital component of righting past wrongs.



Legacy of Hope Foundation is assisting the event planning, and activities, and will display an exhibition about Indigenous history and the impacts of Residential Schools as well as have a booth with materials that build empathy and understanding to foster better relationships with Indigenous Peoples and to support Reconciliation in Canada.



"By working with partners like Forever Fest to educate and celebrate all that is Canadian, including sharing the truth about Indigenous history - good and bad, we can build mutual respect and understanding for one another, create better relationships and build a brighter future for generations.," said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF. "When we take positive action together, there is no limit to what we can do!"



Following the opening ceremony fans can expect to enjoy a fun filled weekend with live music, delicious eats, and tasty beverages from local brewers, wineries, and distillers, available all weekend long. There will also be plenty of local artisanal vendors from the surrounding community on site for attendees to shop with and support. The LHF will have a booth and exhibition on display all weekend too. Programming and participating vendors will be announced very soon but fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early while supplies last.



For more information about this event, or to purchase tickets starting today at 11:00 a.m., please visit: ForeverFest.ca