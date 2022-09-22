FOREVER FEST Presented By Percy Ellis Developments Announces Full Programming

Forever Fest presented by Percy Ellis Developments has just announced its full programming schedule for the entire weekend of September 30, 2022 to October 2, 2022 with additional artist Sakako added to Friday and artists Pony, Juliana Jones, and Holly Clausius added to Saturday's lineup.



The festival is also changing its format to a Pay-What-You-Can model to accommodate more guests from the surrounding community. All tickets holders who have purchased tickets already will be upgraded to enjoy the festival's VIP experience. Forever Fest takes place at Maple Leaf Forever Park during the weekend of September 30 to October 2, 2022 and is sponsored by FACTOR and Live Green Toronto. The event is also powered by 102.1 The Edge on Saturday and supported the whole weekend by Q107, and Indie 88. For more information, please visit: ForeverFest.ca.



"We are thrilled to have finally completed our full programming schedule for Forever Fest 2022," said Michael Summerfield, the visionary behind Forever Fest. "We have such an incredible roster of artists performing at this event that you don't want to miss. Plus, switching to a pay-what-you-can model at the door will allow us to accommodate more guests from the local community that want to enjoy what we have to offer."



Below is the full schedule of performances happening on the main stage at Forever Fest 2022:



Friday, September 30, 2022



WOLF SAGA at 9:15PM

COMMON DEER at 8:15PM

SAKAKO at 7:20PM

ALIAH GUERRA at 6:30PM

DJ: SPENCE DIAMONDS (Throughout Day)



Saturday, October 1, 2022



COLEMAN HELL at 8:45PM

PONY at 7:45PM

JULIANA JONES 6:50PM

HOLLY CLAUSIUS 6:00PM

DJ: SPENCE DIAMONDS (Throughout Day)



Sunday October 2, 2022



TRAINWRECK at 6:30PM

SHANIA TWIN at 5:30PM

PORCH JAM at 4:30PM

SONGS W NASH (2X SONG CIRCLES) at 12:30PM and 1:00PM

DJ: SPENCE DIAMONDS (Throughout Day)



This new Pay-What-You-Can was implemented to accommodate more guests from the surrounding community so that the festival can continue to raise funds for the event's charitable partner Legacy of Hope Foundation. 100% of NET proceeds are being donated directly to the charity and their team is assisting with the event planning and activities and will display an exhibition about Indigenous history and the impacts of the residential school system. They will also have a booth at the event with materials designed to build empathy and understanding to foster better relationships with Indigenous people and to support reconciliation in Canada.



In addition to the incredible lineup of entertainment on the main stage, Forever Fest is also featuring a fantastic list of local beverage, food, and artisanal vendors. This lineup includes the likes of Radical Road Brewing Co., Left Field Brewery, Spirit of York Distillery Co., Reid's Distillery, Nickel 9 Distillery, Oyster Boy, Smoke's Poutinerie, Carson's Food Truck and Catering, among many more.



For a full list of participating vendors, musical performances, or to purchase tickets please visit: ForeverFest.ca.

Forever Fest presented by Percy Ellis Developments is a cultural celebration of all things Canada and all things LOCAL. The event takes place September 30 to October 2 at Maple Leaf Forever Park, right in the heart of Leslieville. 100% of net proceeds from the event are being donated to the national indigenous charity called Legacy of Hope Foundation. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit ForeverFest.ca.

Legacy of Hope Foundation is a national Indigenous charity whose mandate is to educate, create awareness and understanding of the impacts on seven generations of the Indigenous community including the post-traumatic stress disorders that many First Nations, Inuit, and Métis continue to experience. They produce Curriculum for K-Grade 12, Workshops and Training for businesses, podcasts, research reports, 30 exhibitions, and communication resources to support Reconciliation. LHF does this to foster empathy and understanding, address racism and discrimination and inspire action to address issues impacting Indigenous Peoples today. LHF also works with Survivors on projects that support hope and healing. For more information, please visit LegacyOfHope.ca.