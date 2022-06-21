Eclipse Theatre Co. Presents Original Canadian Song Cycle 'TIL THEN

Eclipse Theatre Company has announced the live presentation of 'TIL THEN, an original Canadian song cycle of 3 stories and 18 new songs by 24 writers including, Chantal Kreviazuk, Leslie Arden, Britta Johnson, Colleen & Akiva, Richard Ouzounian and many more.

Eclipse commissioned 24 of Canada's best songwriters to write a song about their experiences this past few years (2020-Present) and Artistic Director, Andrew Seok then took those songs and wove them together with story and script to create a funny, endearing, and powerful one-of-a-kind production.

"We wanted to do something no one else had done before. And there's no possible way one writer could write all of our stories this past few years. This is a celebration of Canadian musical theatre, and a reflection of our time through story and song," Andrew Seok (Artistic Director - Eclipse Theatre Company)

July 17-20, 2022 at the '1871' Berkeley Church (315 Queen St. East, Toronto ON). 8 pm Performances: Sun. July 17, Mon. July 18, Tues. July 19, Wed. July 20.

CAST: Nickeshia Garrick (Obeah Opera), Elena Juatco (JANN, Easter Sunday), Jeff Madden (Jersey Boys, Come From Away), Sera-Lys McArthur (Outlander, Pretty Hard Cases), Kimberly-Ann Truong (Miss Saigon, Run The Burbs).

CREATIVE TEAM

Book & Story by: Andrew Seok

Directed by: Andrew Seok

Choreography by: Nickeshia Garrick

Music Director: Andrew Ascenzo

SONGS BY:

Susan Aglukark* (Juno Award Winner)

Leslie Arden (House Of Martin Guerre)

Gary Beals (Canadian Idol)

Jim Betts (Colours In The Storm)

Jewelle Blackman (You Know My Name, Not My Story)

Nicole Brooks (Obeah Opera)

Colleen Dauncey (The Louder We Get)

Steven Gallagher (Blackout)

David Hein* (Come From Away)

Britta Johnson (Life After)

Marcia Johnson (Serving Elizabeth)

Chilina Kennedy (With[out] Her)

Chantal Kreviazuk (Juno Award Winner)

Anton Lipovetsky (Blackout)

Lisa Nasson (The Heartbeat of Poor Tom)

Richard Ouzounian (Emily)

Adam Sakiyama (Exterminating Angel)

Akiva Romer-Segal (Grow)

Andrew Seok (Echoes)

Paul Sportelli (Tristan)

Grant Tilly (Bingo Ladies)

Jay Turvey (Litter Mercy's First Murder)

*Licensed from pre-existing work

More Info at: www.eclipsetheatre.ca