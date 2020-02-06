EVERY BRILLIANT THING is Coming To Hamilton

EVERY BRILLIANT THING is the heart-filled story of one individual's relationship to mental health. While the play deals with themes of depression and suicide, it tells its story with humour and heart, combining familiar theatrical storytelling with immersive audience involvement. The result? An entertaining, funny and life-affirming journey that audience and performer create together.

Directed by Luke Brown (Ordinary Days, Mary's Wedding), Stephanie Hope Lawlor (Venus in Fur, Mary's Wedding) plays a woman whose family history of mental illness affects her every move, from the age of 7 into adulthood. To cope, she diligently begins making a list of EVERY BRILLIANT THING, from ice cream to Beyonce's genealogy, and everything in between. Soon, the list takes on a life of its own, reminding us to appreciate the little joys our lives have to offer.

Because of the nature of the show, the Hamilton branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association has made resources available to audiences, including two talkbacks with a CMHA representative and cast during the run of the show.

WHEN

Sat. Mar. 14

Thu. Mar. 19 **

Fri. Mar. 20

Sat. Mar. 21

Thu. Mar. 26 **

Fri. Mar. 27

Sat. Mar. 28

+ All shows at 8:00 PM

** Post-show talkbacks with CMHA will follow both Thursday performances

WHERE

The Infinity Forge

468 Cumberland Ave.

Hamilton, ON

TICKETS

$30 in advance

$35 at the door

$20 artsworker/student

+ Via Eventbrite: bit.ly/EBTHamOnt

Diversion Entertainment, founded by Vicktoria Adam and Luke Brown, is committed to creating memorable experiences by producing high-quality productions with a touch of hospitality. We aim to connect with our audiences and leave them buzzing.

Now in their third season, Rook's Theatre is committed to developing the professional independent theatre movement in Hamilton, with the goal of creating strong community ties, reminding audiences that theatre is vital and alive.





