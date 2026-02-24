Roy Thomson Hall Will Present HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS Starring Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Roy Thomson Hall will present HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS starring Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci on Friday, November 6, 2026 at Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe St., Toronto.

HYPROV combines live hypnosis and improvisational comedy. During the performance, 20 volunteers are invited on stage and guided into a state of heightened creativity by hypnotist Asad Mecci. The most responsive participants remain on stage to improvise with Colin Mochrie, creating a show built around audience interaction and unscripted moments. The production also incorporates improvised music throughout the evening.

The show has toured more than 200 cities and has previously played Off-Broadway, Las Vegas, and aired as a comedy special on CBC Gem.

Ticket Information

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 27, 2026. Tickets may be purchased through the Roy Thomson Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or online at roythomsonhall.com.