DREAM SERENADE Returns To Massey Hall In November

An annual Toronto tradition and fan-favourite charitable concert, Dream Serenade returns to Massey Hall Saturday, November 12, 2022, five years after moving to Roy Thomson Hall for the Massey Hall Revitalization Project and delay due to COVID-19 closures.

"After two uncertain and often difficult years, we're so happy to announce the in-person return of Dream Serenade at Massey Hall on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. As with many vulnerable groups, the pandemic created a whole new set of obstacles for our community of children with exceptionalities and their caregivers. With your support through ticket sales, the donation page, and our silent auction, we're hoping to raise a record amount for much needed summer camp bursaries this year." - Hayden Desser and Christie Greyerbiehl

Dream Serenade is an annual benefit concert and celebration of Toronto's community of children with developmental and/or physical disabilities and their caregivers. It began in 2014 as a way for musician Hayden Desser and his wife Christie Greyerbiehl to help support Beverley Street School, where their daughter attends, but has since grown to raise awareness and funds for respite and summer camp bursaries. The show is always an unforgettable evening featuring sets by acclaimed artists, rare collaborations, short films, a silent auction and exciting surprise guests. Past performers have included Feist, Gord Downie, members of The National, Barenaked Ladies, Tanya Tagaq, City and Colour, Shad, Broken Social Scene, Bahamas, The Weather Station and many more.

In 2019, Dream Serenade created the COVID Family Relief Bursary to better meet the needs of the community during this challenging time. The new Bursary was able to provide support to 144 families at 55 schools across the Greater Toronto Area, but we received over 450 applications in its first week. Thanks to the generosity of donors and our virtual show audience in 2020, we were able to continue the Family Relief Bursary program with 246 Bursaries distributed and 239 of these bursaries going to first time recipients last year.

Confirmed artist line-up will be announced soon.

For more info on Dream Serenade's year round efforts, visit dreamserenade.ca.