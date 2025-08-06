DANGEROUS LIAISONS Now on Stage at the Stratford Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seduction, power and betrayal take centre stage this season as the Stratford Festival presents a provocative new production of Dangerous Liaisons, Christopher Hampton’s masterful stage adaptation of the classic novel. Under the direction of Esther Jun, this opulent tale of aristocratic excess unfolds on the eve of the French Revolution, as two cunning lovers engage in a ruthless game of desire and deceit.

At the heart of the story are the Marquise de Merteuil and her sometime lover, the Vicomte de Valmont – aristocrats who delight in using their considerable charms to manipulate those around them. Their latest game targets the virginal Cécile Volanges and the devout Madame de Tourvel, whose virtue they seek to destroy. As their schemes unfold, so too do the emotional stakes, turning what began as a calculated contest of seduction and manipulation into a devastating collision of pride, desire and revenge.

Bold, elegant and biting, Dangerous Liaisons is a richly layered period drama that lays bare the intoxicating allure and ultimate cost of power without conscience. Don’t miss this thrilling new production of a timeless theatrical masterpiece.

Dangerous Liaisons features Celia Aloma as Madame de Tourvel, Jesse Gervais as Le Vicomte de Valmont and Jessica B. Hill as La Marquise de Merteuil, with Ashley Dingwell as Cécile Volanges, Seana McKenna as Madame de Rosemonde, Leon Qin as Le Chevalier Danceny and Nadine Villasin as Madame de Volanges. The production also features Christopher Allen, Gabriel Antonacci, Thomas Duplessie as Azolan, Sara Farb as Émilie, Jacklyn Francis, Silvae Mercedes as Footman, Evan Mercer as Footman, Joe Perry as Footman, Glynis Ranney as Servant, Jade V. Robinson as Servant, Makambe K. Simamba as Servant, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane, and Norman Yeung as Major-Domo.

Jun is joined by Set Designer Teresa Przybylski, Costume Designer A.W. Nadine Grant, Lighting Designer Arun Srinivasan and Composer and Sound Designer Richard Feren.

Dangerous Liaisons has its official opening on August 22 and runs until October 25 at the Festival Theatre.