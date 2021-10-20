Crow's Theatre To Introduce 100% Capacity Shows in November With The Premiere Of MIXTAPE By Zorana Sadiq

For writer, performer, and musician Zorana Sadiq (Towards Youth, Crow's Theatre), sound is the first, last, and most influential sense. In the world premiere of her new solo show MixTape, directed by Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham, Sadiq invites her audience into a life experienced through sounds and an obsession with making them.

From pop songs to show tunes to Mozart, and from squeaky oven doors to the thwap of a heartbeat on an ultrasound, Sadiq curates the ultimate mixtape in this one-woman tour-de-force performance.

A multidisciplinary artist of Pakistani descent, Zorana Sadiq creates work that is wide ranging and spans different types of performance, including theatre, television, chamber music, contemporary music, and opera. Sadiq has performed extensively in Canada and the United States alongside many of classical music's leading conductors including Bramwell Tovey, Robert Spano, and Alex Pauk, and has appeared with Music Toronto at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, Vancouver Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Boston Musica Viva, and New York's Da Capo Chamber Players.

A multi-media performance of life experienced through hungry ears, MIXTAPE invites audiences to hear the sounds in the world around them differently.

MixTape will also be the first show of Crow's Theatre 21.22 season to be filmed and edited for a public digital run, as part of Crow's #BMOVirtualStage series, December 2 to 19, 2021.

Beginning in November with performances of MixTape; with the best interests of theatre patrons in mind and in accordance with the government's updated public health measures, Crow's Theatre has made the decision to gradually introduce 100% capacity performances. To ensure that audiences continue to feel safe and comfortable in the theatre, Crow's Theatre will operate four performances a week at 50% capacity, and four performances a week at 100% capacity without physical distancing between seats or patrons.



• MixTape performance days to continue operating at 50% capacity:

Wednesday at 2pm, Wednesday at 8pm, Thursday at 8pm and Saturday at 2pm

• Mixtape performance days to will operate at 100% capacity:

Tuesday at 8pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm



All remaining performances of As You Like It and upcoming performances of Master and Margarita, A New Musical Adaptation will remain at 50% capacity.



Crow's Theatre's commitment to the health and safety of every patron, artist, and employee is paramount. Please see Crow's Theatre complete health and safety commitment here.