Citadel Theatre Announces Line Up For New 2019/20 House Series

Citadel Theatre announced today the line-up for The House Series, formerly known as Beyond The Stage. The House Series features six spectacular shows throughout the 2019/20 Season, bringing audiences the best concerts, cabarets, and comedy in a casual, up-close-and-personal setting. The majority of the shows will take place in The Rice (formerly known as The Club), with the final concert of the series taking place in the Maclab Theatre.



"It's an eclectic and engaging mix of live experiences we have curated for you, including great music, compelling stories, and big laughs," says Citadel Artistic Director Daryl Cloran. "And ultimately, it's a fantastic night out!"



The series highlights local, national, and International Artists, including Edmontonians Kate Ryan, Patricia Zentilli, John Ullyatt, Audrey Ochoa, and the three hilarious women behind the comedy troupe, Girl Brain. National guests include Diyet & The Love Soldiers, an alternative folk, roots, country and traditional Aboriginal group born in the Yukon Territory. And, coming to Edmonton for the first time is the LA-based pop group, The Filharmonic, comprised of five Filipino-American a capella singers.



Packages for the entire series are on sale today, for just $170 plus fees and GST, and single tickets will be available starting July 16.



For the full House Series line-up, please see below. For more information about tickets, visit www.citadeltheatre.com or call the Box Office at 780.425.1820.

The House Series 2019/20

Diyet & The Love Soldiers

September 27-28, 2019

8:00 PM

The Rice

Born in a tent, raised in a cabin on the shores of a glacial lake in the Kluane region of Canada's Yukon Territory, Diyet embodies her Southern Tutchone, Japanese, Tlingit, and Scottish roots with a musical presence that is equally diverse and unique. Diyet & The Love Soldiers, with husband and collaborator, Robert van Lieshout on guitar and foot percussion and multi- instrumentalist, Bob Hamilton, is Alternative Folk, Roots, Country, and Traditional Aboriginal with melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet's Indigenous world view and northern life. Her songs are an interpretation of a northern reality: hard, raw and will break you if it can but at the same time, always beautiful, gentle, strange, and intensely alive.



What The World Needs Now

A Celebration of the Music of Burt Bacharach

with JOHN ULLYATT and PATRICIA ZENTILLI

October 17-19, 2019

8:00 PM

The Rice

Join Citadel favourites John Ullyatt and Patricia Zentilli, accompanied by a fab jazz quartet led by the incomparable Jason Kodie. The evening celebrates the magical music of Burt Bacharach, one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th Century, who - together with Hal David - penned some of the most memorable and iconic hits that stand the test of time, such as Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Always Something There To Remind Me, The Look of Love, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Don't Make Me Over, Walk On By, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head, and many more.

Girl Brain

November 8-9, 2019

8:00 PM

The Rice

Edmonton's own Girl Brain is a sketch comedy troupe showcasing a hit collection of observational, situational, and sensational humour from the hearts and minds of three fine Albertan comedians. Exploring all the finest and goriest bits of a Girl's Brain through sketch comedy, this is a hilarious evening that is not to be missed. This popular trio has hosted sold-out crowds throughout Canada, and is bringing their brilliant brand of comedy to Citadel Theatre for one special weekend!



Café Wanderlust!

A Musical Theatre Cabaret

Created by Kate Ryan and STEVEN GREENFIELD

January 10-11, 2020

8:00 PM

The Rice

Welcome to Café Wanderlust! Let the denizens of this fine establishment take you on a wild and wonderful journey with musical theatre's greatest songs that explore travel and venturing into the unknown. Plain Jane Theatre's Kate Ryan and Steven Greenfield, along with some of Canada's top musical theatre talent, bring you songs from the hottest musicals out there today and memorable songs of yesterday. It's like a live travel mixtape! So buckle up and take a ride with us on this fun musical trip as we celebrate the world and ourselves.



Audrey Ochoa & Friends

March 20-21, 2020

8:00 PM

The Rice

Trombonist Audrey Ochoa is a rising star on the Canadian jazz scene. Her second album, Afterthought, is an extension of her compositional skill and talent on her instrument. Juno winner and trombone master Hugh Fraser describes her as "an inspired emerging artist that embodies the talent, inspiration, and focus to make a major contribution at the highest level." Having performed professionally both nationally and internationally with multiple ensembles, Audrey has found a home in jazz and contemporary music. She composes her own tunes, which often have a Latin feel and definitely convey her sense of humour. Audrey will soon be releasing her third album, Frankenhorn, which features her original compositions and an ensemble featuring strings, rhythm section, and electronica.

The Filharmonic

May 8-9, 2020

8:00 PM

Maclab Theatre



The Filharmonic, an LA-based a cappella group of five Filipino-American performers, brings their unique blend of hip hop, pop, and '90s nostalgia to Edmonton. This fabulous group was featured in NBC's hit musical competition The Sing-Off, made an appearance in the Universal Pictures hit movie Pitch Perfect 2, and became a viral sensation after their Late Late Show appearance.





