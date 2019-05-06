Citadel Theatre And Capital Power Extend Long-term Partnership

Citadel Theatre has announced that Capital Power has renewed their commitment to the arts by signing a new three-year agreement to be the Citadel's Season Sponsor, starting in the 2019/20 Season.



"Capital Power is proud to support the Citadel Theatre as they continue to bring world-class productions to Edmonton," says Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO of Capital Power. "It's been a decade-long partnership with the Citadel Theatre and they were one of our first community partners when we became a company. As the 2019/20 Season Sponsor, we're excited for another season of engaging and creative theatre - enriching our cultural heritage as a community."



Capital Power has been an intrinsic partner in the Citadel Theatre's success since the 2010/11 Season, and has supported the theatre at various sponsorship levels, including as a Presenting Sponsor and as a Season Sponsor.



"Capital Power consistently shows how much they believe in Edmonton and in the importance of arts and culture in our city. The Citadel is very grateful for the support we receive from this visionary, community-minded organization," says Daryl Cloran, Artistic Director of Citadel Theatre.



During the decade-long partnership between Citadel Theatre and Capital Power, the Citadel has continued to grow, welcoming more than 130,000 patrons every season, including more than 7,000 season subscribers. Thanks to valuable sponsors like Capital Power, the Citadel Theatre continues to fulfill its vision of being Inclusive, Innovative, and International. Highlights of the past few years include: the Citadel partnering with New York producers to bring Hadestown (now open on Broadway) to Edmonton; a reimagined version of Shakespeare's The Tempest, featuring Deaf and hearing actors on stage; and a record-breaking 19 seasons of Tom Wood's adaption of A Christmas Carol warming the hearts of Edmontonians. In the upcoming 2019/20 Season, the Citadel will work with U.K. producers on the musical Six and the hilarious comedy Peter Pan Goes Wrong.



The Citadel Theatre would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Capital Power for their continued support of the arts.







