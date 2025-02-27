Cast & Creative Team Set for SHEDDING A SKIN at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nightwood Theatre and Buddies in Bad Times revealed a cast and creative team update for their highly anticipated April-May production of Shedding a Skin by Amanda Wilkin.

The Canadian premiere of Shedding a Skin will be directed by Cherissa Richards (Red Velvet, Crow's Theatre; Controlled Damage, Neptune Theatre/NAC), starring Vanessa Sears (Romeo and Juliet, Stratford Festival; New York, New York, Broadway).

Shedding a Skin is a one-woman buddy comedy for the heartbroken-a series of exquisitely observed, quietly radical scenes that offers a hand to those feeling the weight of the world. It's a play about finding kindness in unexpected places; about understanding what our elders can teach us; it's new skin honouring old. It's a play about joy, healing and protest. Drop your baggage at the door. Connection is resistance.

The play will feature set design by Jung-Hye Kim (Guilt (A Love Story), Tarragon; The Chinese Lady, Studio 180), costume design by Ming Wong (Winter Solstice, Necessary Angel; The Inheritance, Canadian Stage), sound design by Cosette "Ettie" Pin (Oraculum, Buddies in Bad Times; Children of Fire, Nightwood), projection design by Laura Warren (The Queen in Me, COC/Nightwood Theatre/Amplified Opera/Theatre Gargantua; Is God Is Canadian Stage/Obsidian Theatre/Necessary Angel), and lighting design by Shawn Henry (our place, Cahoots; 21 Black Futures, Obsidian).

Says Richards: "The deeply emotional, intensely personal and wildly funny and imaginative writing of Amanda Wilkin in her play Shedding a Skin has me buzzing with anticipation, as a director, to get into a room and create magic with actor Vanessa Sears-one of Canada's most exciting, talented and vivacious artists!"

Says Wilkin: "I'm so happy that Shedding a Skin will have a run at Nightwood Theatre. This play came out from the idea of the power of community, the joy of intergenerational friendship, and of connection being an act of rebellion. I'm excited to hear how the team and audiences experience the play."

Shedding a Skin, a Nightwood Theatre production in association with Buddies in Bad Times, runs from April 22 to May 4 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (12 Alexander St.). Opening night is April 24 at 7:30 PM.

