Canadian Stage to Return to High Park This Summer With AS YOU LIKE IT

After a two-year hiatus, Canadian Stage will bring Shakespeare back to High Park this summer with a new and visually thrilling production of AS YOU LIKE IT, on stage July 28th - September 4th as part of the 2022 Dream In High Park.



One of the Bard's best-loved comedies, AS YOU LIKE IT is Shakespeare's sparkling tale of disguise, romance, and adventure set in the forest of Arden and perfect for the High Park Stage. Directed by multi-hyphenate artist Anand Rajaram, this new production features Bren Eastcott as heroine Rosalind and Paolo Santalucia as her love Orlando, joined by Marty Adams, Maja Ardal, Astrid Atherly, Mairi Babb, Leigh Cameron, Belinda Corpuz, Shawn DeSouza-Coelho, Ken Hall, Dylan Roberts, and Eric Woolfe.



Canadian Stage will have acclaimed Shadowland Theatre join the AS YOU LIKE IT team, helming set, costume, and props design for the production. This is the first time that Canadian Stage is partnering with Shadowland, a company known for a bold, expressive style, the ability to form simple cardboard into dramatic props, and the creation of immersive landscapes and sets. Founded in 1984, Shadowland has practiced community engaged, outdoor spectacle theatre for almost 40 years, has been awarded three Dora Mavor Moore Awards for Outstanding Costume Design, and was voted Best Grassroots Theatre by Toronto's NOW magazine



This new imagining of Shakespeare's most musical play - with more songs than any other -will also feature original music by Canadian songwriters including Kiran Ahluwalia, Lacey Hill, Maryem Toller, and Serena Ryder.

"What does AS YOU LIKE IT mean? It's the world as you'd like it to be, aka Utopia," comments director Anand Rajaram. "With deepest thanks to Canadian Stage, I'm thrilled to manifest my own creative Utopia this summer, assembling this phenomenal team of collaborators, all of whom are incredibly inspiring, playful, kind, and funny - so so very funny."

He continues, "Along with a dream cast, I'm so excited to work with the legendary Shadowland Theatre Company who will be designing the costumes and set. As well, there are five song lyrics in the play and I'm so pleased to have local musicians composing original melodies for these lyrics, which will then by arranged for the cast by music director and actor, Belinda Corpuz. We can't wait to share our vision with you!"

Anand Rajaram is an award-winning improviser, actor, playwright, director, musician, teacher, and puppeteer. On stage he recently created Dora Award-winning performances in BUFFOON by Anosh Irani and MUSTARD by Kat Sandler, he adapted/performed Rohinton Mistry's THE SCREAM at SummerWorks which won the Best Production Award, and has performed at Second City, Stratford, VideoCabaret, Soulpepper, and at Canadian Stage, where he has previously performed in Dream in High Park productions. He is an accomplished film and tv performer as well as voiceover artist for video games and cartoons. Recent screen roles include playing a recurring principal role in the dramatic miniseries, ACROSS THE RIVER TO MOTOR CITY, and making a guest appearance in the Comedy Network's pseudo-reality show, PUNCHED Up.



"We are absolutely thrilled to bring Shakespeare back onto the amphitheatre stage alongside the new works, dance, and music that round out the program this year," adds Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. "Shakespeare outside in the summer is a truly beloved tradition that has been passed down through generations and there is something distinctly magical about revelling in that language in the open air. In Anand Rajaram's hands audiences can expect a wildly funny and irreverent AS YOU LIKE IT which will undoubtedly make for a must-see summer production."

Venue and Bring-Your-Own-Picnic

The amphitheatre is located at the very centre of Toronto's beloved High Park and can be accessed by foot or bicycle from numerous pathways through the park. Automobile access is available on weekdays.



Seating is on the grass, with some chairs available for those who require them.



As per its long-held tradition, Canadian Stage offers onsite concessions though it also allows and encourages its audiences to bring their own blankets and picnics, and truly enjoy the evening of theatre and music under the stars.

Tickets:



AS YOU LIKE IT runs in High Park from July 28th - September 4th with performances Tuesday - Sunday at 8:00pm. Advanced tickets are available now for $30 at canadianstage.com Pay-What-You-Wish pricing becoming available no later than 48 hours prior to each performance. Advertised ticket prices include applicable fees and HST.