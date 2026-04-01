Tafelmusik Spotlights Women Past and Present in HEARING HER VOICE

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Tafelmusik’s Hearing Her Voice will bring together two powerful forces: the return of GRAMMY Award–winning soprano Amanda Forsythe and the world premiere of a new intergenerational work by Métis composer Karen Sunabacka and writer Joyce Clouston. Spanning centuries, the program places women, long underrepresented in classical history, firmly at centre stage.

Running April 30 to May 3 at Jeanne Lamon Hall, the program moves between dramatic Baroque storytelling and rarely heard works by women composers while bringing to life vivid, character-driven performances.

In her eagerly anticipated return, “jaw-dropping” (Boston Classical Review) soprano Amanda Forsythe, fresh off her 2026 GRAMMY Award for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album, illuminates the brilliance of pioneering composers including Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, Barbara Strozzi, Mlle Duval, Wilhelmine von Bayreuth, Maria Teresa Agnesi, Maria Margherita Grimani, Marianna Martines, and the enigmatic Mrs. Philarmonica.

“What’s so powerful about this program is the dialogue it creates across time, bringing forward extraordinary music by women of the past alongside a new work that speaks from the present,” says Cristina Zacharias, Artistic Co-Director of Tafelmusik. “It reveals a lineage of creativity that has always existed, even if it hasn’t always been heard.”

Hearing Her Voice extends into the 21st century with the world premiere of a newly commissioned work by Karen Sunabacka, set to text by her mother, Joyce Clouston. Rooted in Métis storytelling and intergenerational collaboration, the work brings a vital contemporary voice into dialogue with centuries of overlooked artists.