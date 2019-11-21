Canada's Ballet Jörgen Announces Toronto Premiere Of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

Bengt Jörgen, Artistic Director & CEO of Canada's Ballet Jörgen, today announced that the Company's successful World Premiere Tour of Anne of Green Gables - The Ballet will include four performances from July 24 to 26, 2020 at Toronto's Bluma Appel Theatre at St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts.

"Anne of Green Gables - The Ballet has received incredible audience responses across Canada and the United States since it premiered in September, and I believe we have created a ballet that all Canadians can be proud of. This is the largest tour in the Company's history, and we are excited to be able to share it with Toronto audiences in the summer of 2020." said Mr. Jörgen.

Choreographed by Bengt Jörgen, Anne of Green Gables - The Ballet is a playful, colourful and evocative production that will transport audiences to early 20th century Atlantic Canada. Based on the beloved Canadian novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables - The Ballet follows the adventures of Anne Shirley, an orphan girl sent to live on a farm in the fictional town of Avonlea, Prince Edward Island.

Canada's Ballet Jörgen's Anne of Green Gables - The Ballet is the first time the story has been authorized for creation as a full-length ballet and is made possible through the assistance of the heirs of Lucy Maud Montgomery and in partnership with the heirs of Norman Campbell and Don Harron.

The ballet premiered in Halifax, NS on September 28 with two sold out performances with Symphony Nova Scotia and has since toured to Markham ON, Quebec, Utah, Idaho and Colorado.

The Company is currently in the midst of its annual Ontario wide tour of The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition which will finish with three Toronto performances on January 3rd and 4th, 2020. The Anne of Green Gables - The Ballet tour will resume on January 12, 2020 with performances across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and the United States.

"If Montgomery's words could dance off the pages, this is exactly how they would look."

- Performance Attendee, Markham, ON

Anne of Green Gables - The Ballet Toronto Performances

Friday, July 24, 2020 at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00pm

Bluma Appel Theatre at St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts - 27 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1B4

For more information, visit www.canadasballetjorgen.ca





