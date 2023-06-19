CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC At The 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

Catchy songs about weird animals, wild & wonderful dancing, bright colours and a singing robot, this show has something for everybody! 

Jun. 19, 2023

Kenton & Lise present Curious K Exploring The Paleozoic at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival.

Inspired by the reception they received on this past season of Canada's Got Talent, Kenton and Lise have created this brand new musical. Join the talented cast as they take you through a dramatic and hilarious journey of the six periods of the Paleozoic Era.

Kenton and Lise are a husband & wife creative team that focuses on making science and natural history exciting and accessible! Check out our performance on Canada's Got Talent, doing one of the songs that will be featured in Curious K Explores the Paleozoic: HERE. 

Writer: Kenton Blythe 

Choreographer & Vocal Arranger: Lise Cormier 

Cast: Jada Rifkin, Brianna Love, Kenton Blythe 

Director: Chantal Forde 

Team Members: 

Larry Paskaruk, Shania Mendes, Cooper Sheehan 

Performances: Thursday - July 6th - 5:45pm Friday - July 7th - 6:45pm Sunday - July 9th - 5:00pm Tuesday - July 11th - 7:30 pm Wednesday - July 12th - 4:45pm Thursday - July 13th - 7:00pm Saturday - July 15th - 5:00 pm.



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






