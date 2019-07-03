COME FROM AWAY Toronto Will Return To The Royal Alexandra Theatre In December

After playing for 10 months at the Elgin Theatre, Toronto's longest-running Canadian musical will return to its original home, the Royal Alexandra Theatre. COME FROM AWAY will conclude its engagement at the Elgin Theatre on December 1, 2019. It will then take a very short hiatus while the set is transported a few blocks west, and will reopen at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on December 13, 2019.



"We were delighted to be performing at the beautiful Elgin Theatre for 10 months, but now it's time to return home," said Canadian producer David Mirvish. "While we were at the Elgin, COME FROM AWAY continued its outreach around the world. During that time, the musical had its British premiere at London's Phoenix Theatre, where it is still selling out nightly. A little while after opening there, it was awarded four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical."



Originating producers Junkyard Dog Productions add: "Travel is always exciting, but everyone always yearns to go back home. In Toronto, the Royal Alexandra Theatre is COME FROM AWAY's home. It was the theatre where the pre-Broadway production played before moving to New York, and it was the theatre where the show's new all-Canadian company began its life."



They add: "In fact, today as we announce the move in Toronto to the Royal Alexandra Theatre, COME FROM AWAY begins performances on a new continent, a new country and a new hemisphere. Tonight, we will be sharing this remarkable Canadian story in Melbourne, Australia at the Comedy Theatre."



Tickets are now on sale to the Elgin Theatre engagement for performances until December 1, 2019. Ticket details for the return engagement at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, beginning December 13, 2019, will be announced soon.





