COCKTAILS & CANDY CANES To Be Presented December 16 & 17

Toronto's hottest professional musical theatre talents kick it up in a festive evening of holiday song! From sacred to scintillating, jazz to gospel - and all musical stylings in between, Cocktails & Candy Canes is an entertaining evening not to be missed!

One part simplicity, one part stylishly chic. Shaken - not stirred!

Cocktails & Candy Canes features Lana Carillo, Gabi Epstein, Ryan Kelly, Lizzie Kurtz, Jeremy Lapalme, Joseph Lévesque, Kevin Morris, Anwyn Musico, Chris Tsujiuchi and Christopher Wilson. Accompanied by David Atkinson

COCKTAILS & CANDY CANES



Monday, December 16 | 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Tuesday, December 17 | 8:00pm - 10:00pm



Jazz Bistro - 251 Victoria Street

Tickets: $20

Reservations: 416-363-5299

(highly recommended due to limited seating)

https://www.torontomusicalconcerts.com/concerts

https://jazzbistro.ca/event/christopher-wilsons-cocktails-and-candy-canes/





