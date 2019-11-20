COCKTAILS & CANDY CANES To Be Presented December 16 & 17

Article Pixel Nov. 20, 2019  

COCKTAILS & CANDY CANES To Be Presented December 16 & 17

Toronto's hottest professional musical theatre talents kick it up in a festive evening of holiday song! From sacred to scintillating, jazz to gospel - and all musical stylings in between, Cocktails & Candy Canes is an entertaining evening not to be missed!

One part simplicity, one part stylishly chic. Shaken - not stirred!

Cocktails & Candy Canes features Lana Carillo, Gabi Epstein, Ryan Kelly, Lizzie Kurtz, Jeremy Lapalme, Joseph Lévesque, Kevin Morris, Anwyn Musico, Chris Tsujiuchi and Christopher Wilson. Accompanied by David Atkinson

COCKTAILS & CANDY CANES

Monday, December 16 | 8:00pm - 10:00pm
Tuesday, December 17 | 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Jazz Bistro - 251 Victoria Street
Tickets: $20

Reservations: 416-363-5299
(highly recommended due to limited seating)

https://www.torontomusicalconcerts.com/concerts
https://jazzbistro.ca/event/christopher-wilsons-cocktails-and-candy-canes/



Related Articles View More Toronto Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cherry Orchard Festival Foundation and Rock Studio Films Present 2019 Russian Film Week in New York, December 6 - 13, 2019
  • Watch Eva Price on THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS
  • Opening Night of 2019 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES to Honor Garden of Dreams Foundation
  • The Town Hall Presents PRINCE: THE BEAUTIFUL ONES