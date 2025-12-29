Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; THE LION KING Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Tom Finn
- VEGAS NIGHTS
- Buddies In Bad Times
37%
Robert Black
- SONDHEIM
- Wavestage Theatre
25%
Hayley Pickess
- SONDHEIM
- Wavestage Theatre
22%
Joëlle Arianna Staropoli
- DARK DAY CABARET
- Icarus theatre
17%Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
Lucy Darling
- LUCY DARLING IN INDULGENCE
- Crow's Theatre
26%
Annie Luján and Veronica Hortiguela
- MONKS
- Crow's Theatre
11%
Alana Bridgewater
- ELLA & LOUIS
- Shaw Festival
10%
Celeste Catano
- LA VIE EN ROSE
- Shaw Festival
10%
Tynomi Banks
- SOLID GOLD: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS
- Crow's Theatre
8%
Caitlyn Lopez-Howe
- NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL
- Alumnae Theatre
8%
Margo MacDonald
- THE ELEPHANT GIRLS
- Red Sandcastle Theatre
6%
Sara Mayfield
- WHO DRINKS MOCKTAILS ON THE BEACH?!
- Tarragon Extraspace/TO Fringe
6%
Cheryl Mullings
- LA VIE EN ROSE
- Shaw Festival
5%
Jonathan Wilson
- A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION
- Studio 180 Theatre/Crow's
4%
Jeremiah Sparks
- ELLA & LOUIS
- Shaw Festival
4%
Sugith Varughese
- 26 DOCTORS
- Summerworks
3%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Chantal Forde
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- BurlOak Theatre Group
20%
Aniko Murphy/ Penelope Artemis
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Wavestage Theatre
17%
Meg Sutton
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Hillcrest Village Players
6%
Jennifer Gibbs-Reilly
- BEAUTIFUL
- Brampton Music Theatre
6%
Joanne Chow
- OLIVER!
- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
6%
Margot Greve & Alli Carry
- IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)
- Mixtape Projects
6%
Maya Lacey
- CABARET
- Horrorshow Productions
5%
Julian Lam
- RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
5%
Stephanie Gemmell
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Brampton Music Theatre
5%
Emily Sugianto
- DOGFIGHT: THE MUSICAL
- Harbourfront Centre Theatre
5%
Emilia Ballester
- WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN
- Meridian arts Center
4%
Michael MacLennan
- HOLIDAY INN
- Drury Lane
4%
Sarah Buddo
- PLAYGROUND
- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre
3%
Renee Jones
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- City Centre Musical Productions
3%
Sabrina Hooper
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Scarborough Music Theatre
3%
Vedika Jha
- COMPANY
- Isabel Bader Theatre / Victoria College Drama Society
2%
Mila Frumovitz & Avril Brigden
- ANYONE CAN WHISTLE
- Theatre Passe Muraille
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Adam Sergison
- CABARET
- TheatreTO
12%
Garth Fagan
- THE LION KING
- Mirvish Productions
11%
Donna Feore
- ANNIE
- Stratford Festival
11%
Madison Arnason
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
8%
Ray Hogg
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Mirvish Productions, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company
7%
Stephanie Graham
- DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
- Stratford Festival
6%
Sydney LaForme
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- TYT Theatre
6%
Kimberley Rampersad
- ANYTHING GOES
- Shaw Festival
6%
Robin Calvert
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Theatre Aquarius
5%
Nicholas Rocque
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
5%
Stephen Cota
- CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL
- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille
4%
Rodney Diverlus
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Soulpepper Theatre, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company & T.O. Live
3%
Matt Alfano
- LA VIE EN ROSE
- Shaw Festival
3%
Kendra Brophy
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Randolph Theatre
3%
Mona Hillis
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- TYT Theatre
3%
Lisa Goebel
- BRIGHT STAR
- The CAA Theatre - Mirvish
2%
Kendra Marie Brophy
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Randolph Theatre
2%
Marie-Neika Obas
- TAKING CARE OF MAMAN
- Roseneath Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Sarah Langford/ Kelly Martin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Wavestage Theatre
15%
Sally Kilburn
- COMPANY
- BurlOak Theatre Group
14%
Briar MacPherson
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
8%
Alessia Urbani
- IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)
- Mixtape Projects
8%
Allison Wither, Cass Van Wyck, Laura Piccinin
- APOTHECARY
- Theatre Passe Muraille
7%
Silvana Di Bello
- BEAUTIFUL
- Brampton Music Theatre
6%
Diana Pialis
- RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
6%
Gabe Woo
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Thaumatrope Theatre
5%
Grace Gauvin
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Brampton Music Theatre
5%
Diana Pialis
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Scarborough Music Theatre
5%
Michael Buchert
- OLIVER!
- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
4%
Jason Dauvin
- PLAYGROUND
- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre
4%
Xurui Wang
- DOGFIGHT: THE MUSICAL
- Harbourfront Centre Theatre
4%
Diana Pialis
- SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM
- Scarborough Music Theatre
3%
Grace Ferreira Gauvin
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- City Centre Musical Productions
3%
Gabriel Woo
- KILLY WILLY
- Toronto Fringe Festival
3%
Erin Hawke
- QYPSY THE MUSICAL FABLE
- Mariposa arts theatre at the orillia opera house
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Michelle Vanderheyden
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
11%
Ming Wong
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Royal Alexandra Theatre, Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company
9%
Tycoda Gilecki
- CABARET
- TheatreTO
9%
Claudia Matas
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
8%
Jason Dauvin
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
6%
Sue LePage
- DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
- Stratford Festival
6%
Cory Sincennes
- ANYTHING GOES
- Shaw Festival
6%
Michael Gianfrancesco
- ANNIE
- Stratford Festival
6%
Amanda Wong
- POWERS AND GLORIA
- Blyth Festival
5%
Alex Amini
- ESTELLE SINGERMAN
- Harold Green Jewish Theatre
5%
Julie Fox
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Canadian Stage
4%
Andrew Nasturzio
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Randolph Theatre
4%
Andrew Nasturzio
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- The Grove Theatre
4%
Julia Kim
- CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL
- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille
3%
Ming Wong
- FLEX
- A Crow's Theatre & Obsidian Theatre Company Co-Production
3%
Sarah Nixon
- NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL
- Alumnae Theatre
3%
Gillian Gallow
- MAJOR BARBARA
- Shaw Festival
2%
Ming Wong
- TRIDENT MOON
- Crow's Theatre
2%
Laura Delchiaro
- THE BIDDING WAR
- Crow's Theatre
1%
Sabrina Miller
- TAKING CARE OF MAMAN
- Roseneath Theatre
1%
Ming Wong
- WIGHTS
- Crow's Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Tim Cadeny
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- BurlOak Theatre Group
16%
Sarah Langford
- ANASTASIA
- Wavestage Theatre
16%
Amanda Sinclair
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Scarborough Music Theatre
7%
Jack Phoenix & Reba Pyrah
- CABARET
- Horrorshow Productions
6%
Margot Greve
- IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)
- Mixtape Projects
5%
Krista Mihevc
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
5%
Matt Lacas
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Brampton Music Theatre
5%
Gloria Buchert
- OLIVER!
- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
5%
Dot Routledge
- SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM
- Scarborough Music Theatre
4%
Olivia Daniels
- PLAYGROUND
- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre
4%
Cass Van Wyck
- APOTHECARY
- Theatre Passe Muraille
4%
Alyse Squirrell & John DuSomme
- MARY POPPINS
- Queensville players
4%
Emilia Ballester
- WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN
- Meridian arts Center
4%
Renee Jones
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- City Centre Musical Productions
3%
Michael MacLennan
- HOLIDAY INN
- Drury Lane
3%
Justin P. Douglas
- RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
3%
Isabella Cesari
- DOGFIGHT: THE MUSICAL
- Harbourfront Centre Theatre
2%
Mila Frumovitz
- ANYONE CAN WHISTLE
- Theatre Passe Muraille
1%
Lev Tokol
- COMPANY
- Isabel Bader Theatre / Victoria College Drama Society
1%
Josh Halbot
- GYPSY
- Mariposa arts theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Anita La Selva
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
12%
Chris Abraham
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company
8%
Christopher Ashley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Royal Alexandra Theatre
7%
Steven Hao
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
6%
Alan Kinsella
- JOSEPH/DREAMCOAT
- TheatreTO
6%
Jennifer Walls
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
6%
Julie Taymour
- THE LION KING
- Mirvish Productions
6%
Kat Sandler
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Stratford Festival
5%
Tracey Flye
- DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
- Stratford Festival
5%
Jeremy Hutton
- CABARET
- TheatreTO
4%
Andrew Seok
- ALMOST EVER AFTER
- Playground
4%
Evan Harkai
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- TYT Theatre
4%
Annie Tippe
- LIFE AFTER
- Mirvish
4%
Brian Hill
- TELL TALE HARBOUR
- Mirvish Productions
3%
Stephen Cota
- CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL
- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille
3%
Chris Abraham
- OCTET
- Crow's Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre, The Musical Stage Company
3%
Mary Francis Moore
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Theatre Aquarius
3%
Ray Hogg
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Soulpepper Theatre, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company & T.O. Live
3%
Kimberley Rampersad
- ANYTHING GOES
- Shaw Festival
3%
Zachary Mansfield
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Randolph Theatre
3%
Mallary Davenport
- NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL
- Small but Mighty Productions
2%Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Yo Mustafa
- TWELVE ANGRY MEN
- West End Studio Theatre
37%
Isabella Cesari & Jay Roomes
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Thaumatrope Theatre
34%
Cindy Leitch
- NARNIA: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- Queensville players
29%Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Kat Sandler
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- The Stratford Festival
16%
Ziggy Schulting
- THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
9%
Ben Yoganathan
- ZEITGEIST
- Off the Nose
7%
Weyni Mengesha
- THE WELKIN
- Soulpepper
7%
Antoni Cimolino
- THE WINTERS TALE
- Stratford Festival
7%
Isobel McArthur
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (*SORT OF)
- CAA Theatre
5%
Julia Nish-Lapidus
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- Shakespeare BASH'd
5%
Lizzie Song
- TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT
- Arrowwood Theatre Presented by Bygone Theatre
5%
Stafford Arma
- FORGIVENESS
- Stratford Festival
5%
Tom McHale
- LIFE SUCKS
- Outliers Theatre Collective
4%
Kelli Fox
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Coal Mine Theatre
3%
Mary Ellis
- THE ELEPHANT GIRLS
- Red Sandcastle Theatre
3%
Kimberley Rampersad
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Shaw Festival
3%
Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu
- FLEX
- A Crow's Theatre & Obsidian Theatre Company Co-Production
3%
David Ferry
- ESTELLE SINGERMAN
- Harold Green Jewish Theatre
3%
Chris Abraham
- WIGHTS
- Crow's Theatre
3%
Iain Moggach
- BLUEBIRDS
- Theatre on the Ridge
2%
Paolo Santalucia
- THE BIDDING WAR
- Crow's Theatre
2%
Shailyn Pierre-Dixon
- MINIMUM
- The Players' Guild of Hamilton
2%
Lydie Dubuisson
- TAKING CARE OF MAMAN
- Roseneath Theatre
2%
Nina Lee Aquino
- TRIDENT MOON
- Crow's Theatre
2%
Patricia Allison
- TIFF'NY OF ATHENS
- Shakespeare in the Ruff
1%
Michelle Soicher
- MACHINAL
- The Flare Productions
1%
Peter Hinton-Davis
- MAJOR BARBARA
- Shaw Festival
1%
Peter Hinton-Davis
- POWERS AND GLORIA
- Blyth Festival
1%Best Ensemble (Non-Professional) IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Wavestage Theatre
10%COMPANY
- BurlOak Theatre Group
9%WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Brampton Music Theatre
9%IRIS SAYS GOODBYE
- Soulpepper
8%RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
5%TWELVE ANGRY MEN
- West End Studio Theatre
5%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- BurlOak Theatre Group
5%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- City Centre Musical Productions
5%LITTLE WOMEN
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
5%CABARET
- Alumnae Theatre
4%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Thaumatrope Theatre
4%BEAUTIFUL
- Brampton Music Theatre
4%OLIVER!
- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
3%SWEAT
- BurlOak Theatre Group
3%PLAYGROUND
- Toronto Fringe Festival
3%APOTHECARY
- Theatre Passe Muraille
3%12 ANGRY MEN
- West End Studio Theatre
3%SONDHIEM ON SONDHEIM
- Scarborough Music Theatre
3%CONNECTIONS
- Theatre Center
1%COMPANY
- Isabel Bader Theatre / Victoria College Drama Society
1%BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTRY
- Bowtie Productions
1%ANYONE CAN WHISTLE
- Theatre Passe Muraille
1%TAKING CARE OF MAMAN
- Roseneath Theatre
1%GYPSY
- Mariposa arts theatre
1%Best Ensemble (Professional) THE LION KING
- Mirvish Productions
8%THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
8%COME FROM AWAY
- Royal Alexandra Theatre
6%THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
- Shaw Festival
6%NATASHIA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMEDY OF 1812
- Mirvish
5%THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
4%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
4%ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Stratford Festival
4%CABARET
- TheatreTO
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
4%THE WELKIN
- Soulpepper
3%STRANGER SINGS!
- Randolph Theatre
3%TELL TALE HARBOUR
- Mirvish Productions
3%JOSEPH/DREAMCOAT
- TheatreTO
2%A STRANGE LOOP
- Soulpepper Theatre, The Musical Stage Company, Crow's Theatre, TO Live
2%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (*SORT OF)
- CAA Theatre
2%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- TYT Theatre
2%MINIMUM
- The Players' Guild of Hamilton
2%ANYTHING GOES
- Shaw Festival
2%THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- Shakespeare BASH'd
2%CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL
- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille
2%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
2%BRIGHT STAR
- Garner Theatre Productions
2%ALL THAT SHE WROTE
- Makeshift Company
2%LIFE AFTER
- CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Caileigh Lavery
- ANASTASIA
- Wavestage Theatre
21%
Ryan Fisher
- SWEAT
- BurlOak Theatre Group
18%
Connor Price-Kelleher
- CABARET
- Horrorshow Productions
12%
Ryan Marshall
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Brampton Music Theatre
12%
Sophie Mihevc
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
9%
Emily Pople
- RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
8%
Lindsay Murray
- OLIVER!
- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
8%
Emily Pople
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Scarborough Music Theatre
7%
Emily Pople
- SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM
- Scarborough Music Theatre
6%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Howell Binkley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Royal Alexandra Theatre
12%
Mike Slater
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
10%
Kimberly Purtell
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Royal Alexandra Theatre, Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company
7%
Bonnie Beecher
- MAJOR BARBARA
- Shaw Festival
6%
Christian Horoszczak
- THE BIDDING WAR
- Crow's Theatre
5%
Mathilda Kane
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
5%
Niall Durcan
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- TYT Theatre
5%
Niall Durcan
- CABARET
- TheatreTO
4%
Franco Pang
- TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT
- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre
4%
Colin Grenfell
- PRIDE & PREJUDICE (*SORT OF)
- CAA Theatre
4%
Justine Cargo
- CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL
- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille
4%
Niall Durcan
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
4%
Kimberley Purtell
- NATASHA & PIERRE
- Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company
3%
Imogen Wilson
- WIGHTS
- Crow's Theatre
3%
Zarha Esmail
- NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL
- Small but Mighty Productions
3%
Linas Kairys
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Randolph Theatre
3%
Sruthi Suresan
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- Shakespeare BASH'd
2%
Laura Wheeler
- THE ELEPHANT GIRLS
- Red Sandcastle Theatre
2%
Johnson Wang
- MINIMUM
- The Players' Guild of Hamilton
2%
Raha Javanfar
- FLEX
- A Crow's Theatre & Obsidian Theatre Company Co-Production
2%
Imogen Wilson
- ALMOST EVER AFTER
- Playground
2%
Glenn Davidson
- ESTELLE SINGERMAN
- Harold Green Jewish Theatre
2%
Steve Lucas
- POWERS AND GLORIA
- Blyth Festival
2%
Michelle Ramsay
- TRIDENT MOON
- Crow's Theatre
2%
Shania Scott
- BLUEBIRDS
- Theatre on the Ridge
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Charlie Henderson
- COMPANY
- BurlOak Theatre Group
18%
Adam Rosenfeld/Jake Schindler
- CABARET
- Horrorshow Productions
9%
Galen Cussion
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Brampton Music Theatre
9%
Ben Kopp
- IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)
- Mixtape Projects
8%
Adam Brox
- OLIVER!
- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
8%
Steve Lavoie
- RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
7%
Michele Jacot
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
6%
Jack Grunsky
- PLAYGROUND
- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre
6%
Allison Wither
- APOTHECARY
- Theatre Passe Muraille
5%
Jessa Richer
- THE CALLING
- Makeshift
5%
Ethan Rotenberg
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Bowtie Productions
4%
Miguel Malaco
- SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM
- Scarborough Music Theatre
3%
Jake Schindler
- CABARET
- Horrorshow Productions
3%
Neill Kernohan
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Theatre Aurora
3%
Jordan May
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- City Centre Musical Productions
3%
Jo O'Leary-Ponzo
- COMPANY
- Isabel Bader Theatre / Victoria College Drama Society
2%
Jo O'Leary-Ponzo
- ANYONE CAN WHISTLE
- Theatre Passe Muraille
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Bob Foster
- COME FROM AWAY
- Royal Alexandra Theatre
19%
Justin Hiscox
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
16%
Ryan DeSouza
- NATASHA & PIERRE
- Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company
10%
Robert Popoli
- CABARET
- TheatreTO
8%
Michael Ippolito
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
6%
Michael Ippolito
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
6%
Bob Foster
- TELL TALE HARBOUR
- Mirvish Productions
5%
Quinton Naughton
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- TYT Theatre
5%
Chris Kong
- LIFE AFTER
- CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
5%
Alex Toskov
- ALMOST EVER AFTER
- Playground
5%
Paul Sportelli
- ANYTHING GOES
- Shaw Festival
5%
Douglas Price
- CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL
- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille
4%
Quinton Naughton
- NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL
- Small but Mighty Productions
3%
Quinton Naughton
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- TYT Theatre
2%Best Musical (Non-Professional) ANASTASIA
- Wavestage Theatre
13%COMPANY
- BurlOak Theatre
10%LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
8%WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Brampton Music Theatre
8%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- BurlOak Theatre Group
6%IRIS SAYS GOODBYE
- Soulpepper
6%RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
6%HOLIDAY INN
- Drury Lane
5%CABARET
- Horrorshow Productions
4%PLAYGROUND
- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre
4%OLIVER!
- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
4%BEAUTIFUL
- Brampton Music Theatre
3%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- City Centre Musical Productions
3%APOTHECARY
- Theatre Passe Muraille
3%THE CALLING
- Makeshift
2%THE MUSIC MAN
- Theatre Aurora
2%JEKYLL & HYDE
- Meridian arts center
2%SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM
- Scarborough Music Theatre
2%MARY POPPINS
- Queensville players
2%DOGFIGHT: THE MUSICAL
- Harbourfront Centre Theatre
2%ANYONE CAN WHISTLE
- Theatre Passe Muraille
1%BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTRY
- Bowtie Productions
1%CONNECTIONS
- Theatre Center
1%COMPANY
- Isabel Bader Theatre / Victoria College Drama Society
1%GYPSY
- Mariposa arts theatre
0%Best Musical (Professional) THE LION KING
- Mirvish Productions
14%THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
11%COME FROM AWAY
- Royal Alexandra Theatre
10%NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Mirvish, Crow’s Theatre and The Musical Stage Company’s co-production
6%ANNIE
- Stratford Festival
6%CABARET
- TheatreTO
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
5%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Theatre Aquarius
5%25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
5%CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL
- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille
4%A STRANGE LOOP
- Soulpepper Theatre, The Musical Stage Company, Crow's Theatre, TO Live
4%TELL TALE HARBOUR
- Mirvish Productions
3%NOT A CULT: THE MUSICAL
- Small but Mighty Productions
3%STRANGER SINGS!
- Randolph Theatre
3%ANYTHING GOES
- Shaw Festival
3%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- TYT Theatre
2%ALL THAT SHE WROTE
- Makeshift Company
2%LIFE AFTER
- CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
2%BRIGHT STAR
- Garner theatre productions
2%THUNDEROR
- VideoCabaret
2%NATASHA & PIERRE
- Mirvish
1%ALMOST EVER AFTER
- Playground
1%Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)
- Mixtape Projects
26%PLAYGROUND
- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre
25%APOTHECARY
- Theatre Passe Muraille
17%MONKS
- The Theatre Centre
11%THE CALLING
- Makeshift
11%CONNECTIONS
- Theatre Center
10%Best New Play Or Musical (Professional) ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Stratford Festival
18%TELL TALE HARBOUR
- Mirvish Productions
9%THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
8%LIFE AFTER
- Mirvish
7%IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)
- Mixtape Projects / Toronto Fringe
6%ALL THAT SHE WROTE
- Makeshift Company
5%NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL
- Small but Mighty Productions
5%CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL
- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille
5%FORGIVENESS
- Stratford Festival
3%ZEITGEIST
- Off the Nose
3%TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT
- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre
3%PLAYING SHYLOCK
- Canadian Stage
3%ALMOST EVER AFTER
- Playground
3%MINIMUM
- The Players' Guild of Hamilton
3%THE BIDDING WAR
- Crow's Theatre
3%MASTER PLAN
- Crow's Theatre
2%TRIDENT MOON
- Crow's Theatre
2%TIFF'NY OF ATHENS
- Shakespeare in the Ruff
2%BIG STUFF
- Crow's Theatre
2%BACHELOR MAN
- Renaissance Theatre/ Tarragon
2%WIGHTS
- Crow's Theatre
1%TAKING CARE OF MAMAN
- Djennie Laguerre
1%ESTELLE SINGERMAN
- Harold Green Jewish Theatre
1%A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION
- Studio 180 Theatre/Crow's
1%Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Rick Schiralli
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Wavestage Theatre
11%
Celine Jung
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- BurlOak Theatre Group
11%
Ayokunmi Oladesu
- APOTHECARY
- Theatre Passe Muraille
6%
Alex Pearce
- LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
5%
Graeden Bourne
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- BurlOak Theatre Group
4%
Emily Searle
- BEAUTIFUL
- Brampton Music Theatre
3%
Nicholas Paolone
- COMPANY
- BurlOak Theatre
3%
Diya Tirone
- CONNECTIONS
- Theatre Center
3%
Taylor Long
- CABARET
- Horrorshow Productions
3%
Cara Humeniuk
- RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
2%
Joelle Ariana Starpoli
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
2%
Luca McPhee
- IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)
- Mixtape Projects
2%
Tori Waller
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Scarborough Music Theatre
2%
Michelle Wagman
- HOLIDAY INN
- Drury Lane
2%
Carina Cautillo
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Scarborough Music Theatre
2%
Jessica Richer
- CABARET
- Horrorshow Productions
2%
Misha Khorramshahi
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Brampton Music Theatre
2%
Yunike Soedarmasto
- PLAYGROUND
- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre
2%
Misha Sharivker
- PLAYGROUND
- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre
2%
Freya Maria
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
2%
Sydney Gauvin
- IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)
- Mixtape Projects
2%
Christian Baes
- RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
2%
Lizzie Song
- PLAYGROUND
- Toronto Fringe Festival
2%
Callan Forrester
- APOTHECARY
- Theatre Passe Muraille
2%
Clive Lacey
- OLIVER!
- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
2%Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Bryden Rutherford
- JOSEPH/DREAMCOAT
- TheatreTO
7%
Alan Doyle
- TELL TALE HARBOUR
- Mirvish Productions
6%
Aria De Castro
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
6%
Adam Brazier
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Theatre Aquarius
5%
Al Braatz
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- The Grove Theatre
4%
Amanda Milligan
- CABARET
- TheatreTO
4%
Evan Biulung
- NATASHA PIERRE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Mirvish Productions, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company
3%
Laura Condlln
- ANNIE
- Stratford Festival
3%
Eric Martin
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
3%
Alexis Raphael
- CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL
- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille
3%
Caitlyn Lopez- Howie
- NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL
- Small but Mighty Productions
2%
Liam Armstrong
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
2%
Azaria Shams
- NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL
- Small But Mighty
2%
Benjamin Earl
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- TYT Theatre
2%
Malachi Mccaskill
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Soulpepper Theatre, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company & T.O. Live
2%
Madison Buchanan
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
2%
Tahirih Vejdani
- CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL
- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille
2%
Shannon Murtagh
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
2%
Donna Garner
- NATASHIA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company
2%
Liam Tobin
- DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
- Stratford Festival
2%
Bebe Brunjes
- NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL
- Small but Mighty Productions
2%
Berkley Silverman
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
2%
Rebecca Rodley
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Randolph theatre
2%
Bartu Suer
- NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL
- Small but Mighty Productions
2%
Misha Sharivker
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
2%Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Richelle Tavernier
- SWEAT
- BurlOak Theatre Group
29%
Chris Reid
- TWELVE ANGRY MEN
- West End Studio Theatre
28%
Madi Morelli
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Thaumatrope Theatre
25%
Jack Burrill
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Thaumatrope Theatre
18%Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Caroline Taol
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Stratford Festival
13%
Sophia Walker
- SLAVE PLAY
- CanStage
6%
Paul Gross
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Canadian Stage
6%
Alon Nashman
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- Shakespeare BASH'd
5%
Aurora McClennan
- THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
4%
Bridget Ori
- THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
4%
Mayko Nguyen
- THE WELKIN
- Soulpepper
4%
Bahia Watson
- THE WELKIN
- Soulpepper
4%
Alexandra Laferriere
- TAKING CARE OF MAMAN
- Roseneath Theatre
4%
Saul Rubinek
- PLAYING SHYLOCK
- Canadian Stage
4%
Virgilia Griffiths
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Shaw Festival
4%
Martha Burns
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Canadian Stage
3%
Azaria Shams
- MACHINAL
- The Flare Productions
3%
Hallie Seline
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- Shakespeare BASH'd
3%
Graham Abbey
- THE WINTERS TALE
- Stratford Festival
3%
Sean Irvine
- THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
3%
Victoria Sullivan
- MINIMUM
- The Players' Guild of Hamilton
3%
Ari Cohen
- WIGHTS
- Crow's Theatre
2%
Margo MacDonald
- THE ELEPHANT GIRLS
- Red Sandcastle Theatre
2%
Gabriella Sundar Singh
- MAJOR BARBARA
- Shaw Festival
2%
Jesse Nerenberg
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- Shakespeare BASH'd
2%
Naomi Snieckus
- BIG STUFF
- Crow's Theatre
2%
Sofie Jarvis
- TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT
- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre
2%
Megan Miles
- THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
2%
Linda Kash
- ESTELLE SINGERMAN
- Harold Green Jewish Theatre
2%Best Play (Non-Professional) 12 ANGRY MEN
- West End Studio Theatre
26%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Thaumatrope Theatre
26%SWEAT
- BurlOak Theatre Group
19%DA KINK IN MY HAIR
- UOFT
16%MONKS
- The Theatre Centre
12%Best Play (Professional) ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Stratford Festival
15%KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Soulpepper
11%THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
8%ROMEO & JULIET
- Canadian Stage
6%THE WELKIN
- Soulpepper
5%PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (*SORT OF)
- CAA Theatre
5%PLAYING SHYLOCK
- Canadian Stage
5%THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- Shakespeare BASH'd
4%BIG STUFF
- Crow's Theatre
4%WIGHTS
- Crow's Theatre
4%FORGIVENESS
- Stratford Festival
3%SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Stratford Festival
3%CRIME AFTER CRIME (AFTER CRIME)
- Sex T-Rex Comedy
3%THE ELEPHANT GIRLS
- Red Sandcastle Theatre
3%BLUEBIRDS
- Theatre on the Ridge
3%TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT
- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre
2%FLEX
- A Crow's Theatre & Obsidian Theatre Company Co-Production
2%THE BIDDING WAR
- Crow's Theatre
2%BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Shaw Festival
2%TRIDENT MOON
- Crow's Theatre
2%MASTER PLAN
- Crow's Theatre
2%MINIMUM
- The Players' Guild of Hamilton
1%ESTELLE SINGERMAN
- Harold Green Jewish Theatre
1%MACHINAL
- Small But Mighty
1%MAJOR BARBARA
- Shaw Festival
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Michelle Righetti
- SWEAT
- BurlOak Theatre Group
18%
Allison Wither, Cass Van Wyck, Laura Piccinin
- APOTHECARY
- Theatre Passe Muraille
14%
Alex Adank, Naomi Bender, Regatu Asefa, Joe Mihevc
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
13%
Jackie McCowan
- RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
13%
Taylor Sinstadt
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- BurlOak Theatre Group
13%
Yo Mustafa
- TWELVE ANGRY MEN
- West End Studio Theatre
13%
Gloria Buchert
- OLIVER!
- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
9%
Jackie McCowan
- SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM
- Scarborough Music Theatre
6%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Beowulf Boritt
- COME FROM AWAY
- Royal Alexandra Theatre
12%
Leslie Wright
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
10%
Richard Hudson
- THE LION KING
- Mirvish Productions
9%
Joanna Yu
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Stratford Festival
7%
Julie Fox and Joshua Quinlan
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Mirvish
6%
Amelia Blaine
- TIFF'NY OF ATHENS
- Shakespeare in the Ruff
5%
Meredith Wolting
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
5%
Cory Sincennes
- ANYTHING GOES
- Shaw Festival
5%
Joanna Yu
- KIM'S CONVENIENCE
- Soulpepper
5%
Evan Harkai
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- TYT Theatre
5%
Jason Dauvin
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
4%
Brian Dudkiewicz
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Soulpepper Theatre, The Musical Stage Company, Crow's Theatre, TO Live
4%
Todd Rosenthal
- LIFE AFTER
- CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
3%
Emily Dix
- TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT
- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre
3%
Julie Fox
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Canadian Stage
2%
Jackie Chau
- BACHELOR MAN
- Renaissance Theatre / Tarragon
2%
Iain Moggach and Carey Nicholson
- BLUEBIRDS
- Theatre on the Ridge
2%
Jawon Kang
- TRIDENT MOON
- Crow's Theatre
2%
Gillian Gallow
- MAJOR BARBARA
- Shaw Festival
2%
Glenn Davidson
- ESTELLE SINGERMAN
- Harold Green Jewish Theatre
2%
Sabrina Miller
- TAKING CARE OF MAMAN
- Roseneath Theatre
1%
Steve Lucas
- POWERS AND GLORIA
- Blyth Festival
1%
Joshua Quinlan
- WIGHTS
- Crow's Theatre
1%
Ken Mackenzie & Sim Suzer
- THE BIDDING WAR
- Crow's Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Randolph Burlton
- SWEAT
- BurlOak Theatre Group
28%
Brandon Nguyen & Julie Mongeluzi
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
15%
Emma Hyslop
- RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
13%
Jake Robertson
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Scarborough Music Theatre
12%
Greg Salisbury
- OLIVER!
- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
12%
Julie Mongeluzi & Brandon Nguyen
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
11%
Mack Flynn
- SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM
- Scarborough Music Theatre
9%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Gareth Owen
- COME FROM AWAY
- Royal Alexandra Theatre
14%
Joseph Taylor
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
12%
Al Starkey
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
11%
Adam Achacon
- CABARET
- TheatreTO
10%
Anthony Allan
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
8%
Ashley Naomi
- TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT
- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre
4%
Kai Harada & Haley Parcher
- LIFE AFTER
- CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
4%
Thomas Ryder Payne
- FLEX
- A Crow's Theatre & Obsidian Theatre Company Co-Production
4%
Jeremy Hutton and Ryan Borshuck
- CABARET
- TheatreTO
4%
Matt Nish-Lapidus
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- Shakespeare BASH'd
3%
Niamh Gaffney
- PRIDE & PREJUDICE (*SORT OF)
- CAA Theatre
3%
Olivia Wheeler
- THE BIDDING WAR
- Crow's Theatre
3%
Thomas Ryder Payne
- WIGHTS
- Crow's Theatre
3%
Romeo Candido
- TRIDENT MOON
- Crow's Theatre
3%
Allen Cole
- MAJOR BARBARA
- Shaw Festival
3%
Nathaniel Bacon
- CABARET
- Theatre TO
3%
Morgan Angus
- MINIMUM
- The Players' Guild of Hamilton
2%
Elena Stoodley
- TAKING CARE OF MAMAN
- Roseneath Theatre
2%
Lyons Smith
- POWERS AND GLORIA
- Blyth Festival
2%
Richard Feren
- ESTELLE SINGERMAN
- Harold Green Jewish Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Diana Collins
- COMPANY
- BurlOak Theatre Group
12%
Gina Patricio
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Wavestage Theatre
12%
Alex Nunez
- CABARET
- Horrorshow Productions
5%
Aidan Eddy
- BEAUTIFUL
- Brampton Music Theatre
4%
Santina Francesca
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- BurlOak Theatre Group
4%
Chiano Panth
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Brampton Music Theatre
3%
Jhelisa Carroll
- RENT
- Scarborough Music Theatre
3%
Benjamin Earl
- APOTHECARY
- Theatre Passe Muraille
3%
Allison Colosimo
- COMPANY
- BurlOak Theatre Group
3%
Chantalyne Beausoleil
- BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Bowtie Productions
2%
Freya Maria
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Hillcrest Village Players
2%
Cyril Johnston
- CABARET
- Horrorshow Productions
2%
Carolyn Campbell
- HOLIDAY INN
- Drury Lane
2%
Tyler Collins
- COMPANY
- BurlOak Theatre
2%
Matthew Butler
- OLIVER!
- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
2%
Lucas Chabot
- HOLIDAY INN
- Drury Lane
2%
Maddie McNeil-Alexander
- WE WILL ROCK YOU
- Brampton Music Theatre
2%
Jill Louise Leger
- CABARET
- Horrorshow Productions
2%
Daniela Garcia
- WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN
- Meridian arts center
2%
Ryan Sutherland
- THE CALLING
- The Annex theater
2%
Ian Kowalski
- PLAYGROUND
- Toronto Fringe Festival
2%
Juliana Duran Hogan
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
2%
Heidi Cyfko
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- City Centre Musical Productions
2%
Danielle Young-Ullman
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Hillcrest Village Community Players
2%
Thomas Fournier
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Bowtie Productions
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Addison Wagman
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Theatre Aquarius
8%
Christopher Ning
- TITANIQUE
- Mirvish Productions
6%
Andrew Soutter
- CABARET
- TheatreTO
6%
Diana Del Rosario
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Shifting Ground Collective
6%
Joema Frith
- THE LION KING
- Mirvish Productions
5%
Alekzander Rosolowksi
- STRANGER SINGS!
- Randolph Theatre
5%
Heeyun Park
- NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Royal Alexandra Theatre, Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company
4%
Vanessa Sears
- NATASHA & PIERRE
- Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company
4%
Joelle Salsa
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
4%
Amaka Umeh
- A STRANGE LOOP
- Soulpepper Theatre, The Musical Stage Company, Crow's Theatre, TO Live
3%
Sarah Evasiw
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Shifting Ground Collective
3%
Julia Pulo
- LIFE AFTER
- Mirvish
3%
Azaria Shams
- NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL
- Small But Mighty
3%
Jennifer Rider-Shaw
- ANNIE
- Stratford Festival
3%
Maggie Tavares
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
3%
Bartu Suer
- ALL THAT SHE WROTE
- Makeshift Company
3%
Kaden Klodt
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective
3%
Erinn Bekkers
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- TYT Theatre
2%
Jameson Mosher
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- TYT Theatre
2%
Mark Uhre
- ANNIE
- Stratford Festival
2%
Vanessa Campbell
- CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL
- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille
2%
Emily Thomas
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- TYT Theatre
2%
Tara Wink
- CABARET
- TheatreTO
2%
Melissa MacKenzie
- TELL TALE HARBOUR
- Mirvish Productions
2%
Kristi Frank
- ANYTHING GOES
- Shaw Festival
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Ivan Bond
- SWEAT
- BurlOak Theatre Group
18%
Chelsea Mathieu
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Thaumatrope Theatre
13%
Rhys Parker
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Thaumatrope Theatre
12%
Mauranda Nunes
- DA KINK IN MY HAIR
- UOFT
12%
Amin Rahmani
- TWELVE ANGRY MEN
- West End Studio Theatre
11%
Rod McTaggart
- TWELVE ANGRY MEN
- West End Studio Theatre
9%
Maya Bogojevic
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Thaumatrope Theatre
8%
Stewart Leese
- SWEAT
- BurlOak Theatre Group
8%
Amin Rahmani
- 12 ANGRY MEN
- West End Studio Theatre
6%
Martin Huss
- SWEAT
- BurlOak Theatre Group
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Tim Campbell
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Stratford Festival
14%
Hailey Gillis
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Canadian Stage
12%
Adam Marley
- THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
8%
Jenna Brown
- THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
7%
Brenda Kamino
- BACHELOR MAN
- Renaissance Theatre/ Tarragon
6%
Brittany Kay
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- Shakespeare BASH'd
6%
Zach Parsons
- THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
5%
Ziye Hu
- BACHELOR MAN
- Renaissance Theatre / Tarragon
5%
Cameron Scott
- THE MERCHANT OF VENICE
- Shakespeare BASH'd
5%
Virgilia Griffith
- FAT HAM
- Canadian Stage
5%
Jewell Bowery
- FLEX
- Crow's Theatre
4%
Kaylie Gorka
- FERTILITY
- Theatre Aquarius
4%
Eric Morin
- MAJOR BARBARA
- Shaw Festival
4%
Simon Bracken
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Coal Mine Theatre
3%
Michael Joseph Delaney
- THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)
- The King Black Box
3%
Daniel Kash
- ESTELLE SINGERMAN
- Harold Green Jewish Theatre
2%
Sochi Fried
- WIGHTS
- Crow's Theatre
2%
Joseph Brown
- MACHINAL
- The Flare Productions
2%
Richard Lee
- WIGHTS
- Crow's Theatre
2%
Sepehr Reybod
- MAJOR BARBARA
- Shaw Festival
1%
Sean Baek
- BACHELOR MAN
- Renaissance Theatre/ Tarragon
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional) ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Stratford Festival
27%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- TYT Theatre
18%ANNIE
- Stratford Festival
17%THE VELVETEEN RABBIT
- Rule of Three
13%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- TYT Theatre
10%ANNIE
- Festival theatre
6%THE CALLING
- Makeshift Company
5%TAKING CARE OF MAMAN
- Roseneath Theatre
4%Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
BurlOak Theatre
17%
Wavestage Theatre
13%
West End Studio Theatre
9%
Brampton Music Theatre
7%
Scarborough Music Theatre
6%
Bowtie Productions
6%
Mixtape Projects
5%
Drury Lane
5%
Horrorshow Productions
5%
Hillcrest Village Players
5%
Thaumatrope Theatre
4%
Oshawa Little Theatre
4%
Toronto Irish Players
4%
Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
4%
City Centre Musical Productions
3%
Queensville players
2%
Mariposa arts theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Stratford Festival
14%
TheatreTO
10%
Shifting Ground Collective
9%
Crow's Theatre
7%
Soulpepper
6%
Theatre Aquarius
5%
Wren Theatre
5%
Shaw Festival
5%
Unbridled Theatre Collective
4%
TYT Theatre
4%
Theatre Passe Muraille
3%
Bad Dog Theatre
3%
Small but Mighty Productions
2%
Comedy Bar
2%
Toronto Disabilities Collective
2%
Canadian Stage
2%
The Musical Stage Company
2%
Shakespeare BASH'd
2%
The Grand Theatre (London Ontario)
2%
The Players' Guild of Hamilton
2%
Alumnae Theatre
2%
Sex T-Rex Comedy
2%
Coal Mine Theatre
1%
Tom Patterson theatre
1%
Blyth Festival
1%