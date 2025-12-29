Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; THE LION KING Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Tom Finn - VEGAS NIGHTS - Buddies In Bad Times 37%

SONDHEIM

25%

Robert Black -- Wavestage Theatre

SONDHEIM

22%

Hayley Pickess -- Wavestage Theatre

DARK DAY CABARET

17%

Joëlle Arianna Staropoli -- Icarus theatre

LUCY DARLING IN INDULGENCE

26%

Lucy Darling -- Crow's Theatre

MONKS

11%

Annie Luján and Veronica Hortiguela -- Crow's Theatre

ELLA & LOUIS

10%

Alana Bridgewater -- Shaw Festival

LA VIE EN ROSE

10%

Celeste Catano -- Shaw Festival

SOLID GOLD: AN EVENING WITH TYNOMI BANKS

8%

Tynomi Banks -- Crow's Theatre

NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL

8%

Caitlyn Lopez-Howe -- Alumnae Theatre

THE ELEPHANT GIRLS

6%

Margo MacDonald -- Red Sandcastle Theatre

WHO DRINKS MOCKTAILS ON THE BEACH?!

6%

Sara Mayfield -- Tarragon Extraspace/TO Fringe

LA VIE EN ROSE

5%

Cheryl Mullings -- Shaw Festival

A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION

4%

Jonathan Wilson -- Studio 180 Theatre/Crow's

ELLA & LOUIS

4%

Jeremiah Sparks -- Shaw Festival

26 DOCTORS

3%

Sugith Varughese -- Summerworks

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

20%

Chantal Forde -- BurlOak Theatre Group

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

17%

Aniko Murphy/ Penelope Artemis -- Wavestage Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

6%

Meg Sutton -- Hillcrest Village Players

BEAUTIFUL

6%

Jennifer Gibbs-Reilly -- Brampton Music Theatre

OLIVER!

6%

Joanne Chow -- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)

6%

Margot Greve & Alli Carry -- Mixtape Projects

CABARET

5%

Maya Lacey -- Horrorshow Productions

RENT

5%

Julian Lam -- Scarborough Music Theatre

WE WILL ROCK YOU

5%

Stephanie Gemmell -- Brampton Music Theatre

DOGFIGHT: THE MUSICAL

5%

Emily Sugianto -- Harbourfront Centre Theatre

WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN

4%

Emilia Ballester -- Meridian arts Center

HOLIDAY INN

4%

Michael MacLennan -- Drury Lane

PLAYGROUND

3%

Sarah Buddo -- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Renee Jones -- City Centre Musical Productions

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Sabrina Hooper -- Scarborough Music Theatre

COMPANY

2%

Vedika Jha -- Isabel Bader Theatre / Victoria College Drama Society

ANYONE CAN WHISTLE

1%

Mila Frumovitz & Avril Brigden -- Theatre Passe Muraille

CABARET

12%

Adam Sergison -- TheatreTO

THE LION KING

11%

Garth Fagan -- Mirvish Productions

ANNIE

11%

Donna Feore -- Stratford Festival

RIDE THE CYCLONE

8%

Madison Arnason -- Shifting Ground Collective

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

7%

Ray Hogg -- Mirvish Productions, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

6%

Stephanie Graham -- Stratford Festival

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Sydney LaForme -- TYT Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

6%

Kimberley Rampersad -- Shaw Festival

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

Robin Calvert -- Theatre Aquarius

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Nicholas Rocque -- Shifting Ground Collective

CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL

4%

Stephen Cota -- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille

A STRANGE LOOP

3%

Rodney Diverlus -- Soulpepper Theatre, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company & T.O. Live

LA VIE EN ROSE

3%

Matt Alfano -- Shaw Festival

STRANGER SINGS!

3%

Kendra Brophy -- Randolph Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

3%

Mona Hillis -- TYT Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Lisa Goebel -- The CAA Theatre - Mirvish

STRANGER SINGS!

2%

Kendra Marie Brophy -- Randolph Theatre

TAKING CARE OF MAMAN

1%

Marie-Neika Obas -- Roseneath Theatre

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

15%

Sarah Langford/ Kelly Martin -- Wavestage Theatre

COMPANY

14%

Sally Kilburn -- BurlOak Theatre Group

LITTLE WOMEN

8%

Briar MacPherson -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)

8%

Alessia Urbani -- Mixtape Projects

APOTHECARY

7%

Allison Wither, Cass Van Wyck, Laura Piccinin -- Theatre Passe Muraille

BEAUTIFUL

6%

Silvana Di Bello -- Brampton Music Theatre

RENT

6%

Diana Pialis -- Scarborough Music Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

5%

Gabe Woo -- Thaumatrope Theatre

WE WILL ROCK YOU

5%

Grace Gauvin -- Brampton Music Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

5%

Diana Pialis -- Scarborough Music Theatre

OLIVER!

4%

Michael Buchert -- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

PLAYGROUND

4%

Jason Dauvin -- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre

DOGFIGHT: THE MUSICAL

4%

Xurui Wang -- Harbourfront Centre Theatre

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

3%

Diana Pialis -- Scarborough Music Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Grace Ferreira Gauvin -- City Centre Musical Productions

KILLY WILLY

3%

Gabriel Woo -- Toronto Fringe Festival

QYPSY THE MUSICAL FABLE

2%

Erin Hawke -- Mariposa arts theatre at the orillia opera house

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

11%

Michelle Vanderheyden -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

9%

Ming Wong -- Royal Alexandra Theatre, Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company

CABARET

9%

Tycoda Gilecki -- TheatreTO

RIDE THE CYCLONE

8%

Claudia Matas -- Shifting Ground Collective

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Jason Dauvin -- Shifting Ground Collective

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

6%

Sue LePage -- Stratford Festival

ANYTHING GOES

6%

Cory Sincennes -- Shaw Festival

ANNIE

6%

Michael Gianfrancesco -- Stratford Festival

POWERS AND GLORIA

5%

Amanda Wong -- Blyth Festival

ESTELLE SINGERMAN

5%

Alex Amini -- Harold Green Jewish Theatre

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

4%

Julie Fox -- Canadian Stage

STRANGER SINGS!

4%

Andrew Nasturzio -- Randolph Theatre

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

4%

Andrew Nasturzio -- The Grove Theatre

CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL

3%

Julia Kim -- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille

FLEX

3%

Ming Wong -- A Crow's Theatre & Obsidian Theatre Company Co-Production

NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL

3%

Sarah Nixon -- Alumnae Theatre

MAJOR BARBARA

2%

Gillian Gallow -- Shaw Festival

TRIDENT MOON

2%

Ming Wong -- Crow's Theatre

THE BIDDING WAR

1%

Laura Delchiaro -- Crow's Theatre

TAKING CARE OF MAMAN

1%

Sabrina Miller -- Roseneath Theatre

WIGHTS

1%

Ming Wong -- Crow's Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

16%

Tim Cadeny -- BurlOak Theatre Group

ANASTASIA

16%

Sarah Langford -- Wavestage Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

7%

Amanda Sinclair -- Scarborough Music Theatre

CABARET

6%

Jack Phoenix & Reba Pyrah -- Horrorshow Productions

IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)

5%

Margot Greve -- Mixtape Projects

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

5%

Krista Mihevc -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

WE WILL ROCK YOU

5%

Matt Lacas -- Brampton Music Theatre

OLIVER!

5%

Gloria Buchert -- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

4%

Dot Routledge -- Scarborough Music Theatre

PLAYGROUND

4%

Olivia Daniels -- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre

APOTHECARY

4%

Cass Van Wyck -- Theatre Passe Muraille

MARY POPPINS

4%

Alyse Squirrell & John DuSomme -- Queensville players

WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN

4%

Emilia Ballester -- Meridian arts Center

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Renee Jones -- City Centre Musical Productions

HOLIDAY INN

3%

Michael MacLennan -- Drury Lane

RENT

3%

Justin P. Douglas -- Scarborough Music Theatre

DOGFIGHT: THE MUSICAL

2%

Isabella Cesari -- Harbourfront Centre Theatre

ANYONE CAN WHISTLE

1%

Mila Frumovitz -- Theatre Passe Muraille

COMPANY

1%

Lev Tokol -- Isabel Bader Theatre / Victoria College Drama Society

GYPSY

1%

Josh Halbot -- Mariposa arts theatre

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

12%

Anita La Selva -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

8%

Chris Abraham -- Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company

COME FROM AWAY

7%

Christopher Ashley -- Royal Alexandra Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

6%

Steven Hao -- Shifting Ground Collective

JOSEPH/DREAMCOAT

6%

Alan Kinsella -- TheatreTO

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Jennifer Walls -- Shifting Ground Collective

THE LION KING

6%

Julie Taymour -- Mirvish Productions

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

5%

Kat Sandler -- Stratford Festival

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

5%

Tracey Flye -- Stratford Festival

CABARET

4%

Jeremy Hutton -- TheatreTO

ALMOST EVER AFTER

4%

Andrew Seok -- Playground

THE LITTLE MERMAID

4%

Evan Harkai -- TYT Theatre

LIFE AFTER

4%

Annie Tippe -- Mirvish

TELL TALE HARBOUR

3%

Brian Hill -- Mirvish Productions

CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL

3%

Stephen Cota -- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille

OCTET

3%

Chris Abraham -- Crow's Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre, The Musical Stage Company

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Mary Francis Moore -- Theatre Aquarius

A STRANGE LOOP

3%

Ray Hogg -- Soulpepper Theatre, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company & T.O. Live

ANYTHING GOES

3%

Kimberley Rampersad -- Shaw Festival

STRANGER SINGS!

3%

Zachary Mansfield -- Randolph Theatre

NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL

2%

Mallary Davenport -- Small but Mighty Productions

TWELVE ANGRY MEN

37%

Yo Mustafa -- West End Studio Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

34%

Isabella Cesari & Jay Roomes -- Thaumatrope Theatre

NARNIA: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

29%

Cindy Leitch -- Queensville players

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

16%

Kat Sandler -- The Stratford Festival

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

9%

Ziggy Schulting -- The King Black Box

ZEITGEIST

7%

Ben Yoganathan -- Off the Nose

THE WELKIN

7%

Weyni Mengesha -- Soulpepper

THE WINTERS TALE

7%

Antoni Cimolino -- Stratford Festival

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (*SORT OF)

5%

Isobel McArthur -- CAA Theatre

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

5%

Julia Nish-Lapidus -- Shakespeare BASH'd

TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT

5%

Lizzie Song -- Arrowwood Theatre Presented by Bygone Theatre

FORGIVENESS

5%

Stafford Arma -- Stratford Festival

LIFE SUCKS

4%

Tom McHale -- Outliers Theatre Collective

WAITING FOR GODOT

3%

Kelli Fox -- Coal Mine Theatre

THE ELEPHANT GIRLS

3%

Mary Ellis -- Red Sandcastle Theatre

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

3%

Kimberley Rampersad -- Shaw Festival

FLEX

3%

Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu -- A Crow's Theatre & Obsidian Theatre Company Co-Production

ESTELLE SINGERMAN

3%

David Ferry -- Harold Green Jewish Theatre

WIGHTS

3%

Chris Abraham -- Crow's Theatre

BLUEBIRDS

2%

Iain Moggach -- Theatre on the Ridge

THE BIDDING WAR

2%

Paolo Santalucia -- Crow's Theatre

MINIMUM

2%

Shailyn Pierre-Dixon -- The Players' Guild of Hamilton

TAKING CARE OF MAMAN

2%

Lydie Dubuisson -- Roseneath Theatre

TRIDENT MOON

2%

Nina Lee Aquino -- Crow's Theatre

TIFF'NY OF ATHENS

1%

Patricia Allison -- Shakespeare in the Ruff

MACHINAL

1%

Michelle Soicher -- The Flare Productions

MAJOR BARBARA

1%

Peter Hinton-Davis -- Shaw Festival

POWERS AND GLORIA

1%

Peter Hinton-Davis -- Blyth Festival

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

10%

- Wavestage Theatre

COMPANY

9%

- BurlOak Theatre Group

WE WILL ROCK YOU

9%

- Brampton Music Theatre

IRIS SAYS GOODBYE

8%

- Soulpepper

RENT

5%

- Scarborough Music Theatre

TWELVE ANGRY MEN

5%

- West End Studio Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

5%

- BurlOak Theatre Group

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

- City Centre Musical Productions

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

- Hillcrest Village Community Players

CABARET

4%

- Alumnae Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

- Thaumatrope Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

4%

- Brampton Music Theatre

OLIVER!

3%

- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

SWEAT

3%

- BurlOak Theatre Group

PLAYGROUND

3%

- Toronto Fringe Festival

APOTHECARY

3%

- Theatre Passe Muraille

12 ANGRY MEN

3%

- West End Studio Theatre

SONDHIEM ON SONDHEIM

3%

- Scarborough Music Theatre

CONNECTIONS

1%

- Theatre Center

COMPANY

1%

- Isabel Bader Theatre / Victoria College Drama Society

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTRY

1%

- Bowtie Productions

ANYONE CAN WHISTLE

1%

- Theatre Passe Muraille

TAKING CARE OF MAMAN

1%

- Roseneath Theatre

GYPSY

1%

- Mariposa arts theatre

THE LION KING

8%

- Mirvish Productions

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

8%

- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

COME FROM AWAY

6%

- Royal Alexandra Theatre

THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

6%

- Shaw Festival

NATASHIA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMEDY OF 1812

5%

- Mirvish

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

4%

- The King Black Box

RIDE THE CYCLONE

4%

- Shifting Ground Collective

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

4%

- Stratford Festival

CABARET

4%

- TheatreTO

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

- Shifting Ground Collective

THE WELKIN

3%

- Soulpepper

STRANGER SINGS!

3%

- Randolph Theatre

TELL TALE HARBOUR

3%

- Mirvish Productions

JOSEPH/DREAMCOAT

2%

- TheatreTO

A STRANGE LOOP

2%

- Soulpepper Theatre, The Musical Stage Company, Crow's Theatre, TO Live

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (*SORT OF)

2%

- CAA Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

- TYT Theatre

MINIMUM

2%

- The Players' Guild of Hamilton

ANYTHING GOES

2%

- Shaw Festival

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

2%

- Shakespeare BASH'd

CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL

2%

- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

- Shifting Ground Collective

BRIGHT STAR

2%

- Garner Theatre Productions

ALL THAT SHE WROTE

2%

- Makeshift Company

LIFE AFTER

1%

- CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

ANASTASIA

21%

Caileigh Lavery -- Wavestage Theatre

SWEAT

18%

Ryan Fisher -- BurlOak Theatre Group

CABARET

12%

Connor Price-Kelleher -- Horrorshow Productions

WE WILL ROCK YOU

12%

Ryan Marshall -- Brampton Music Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

9%

Sophie Mihevc -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

RENT

8%

Emily Pople -- Scarborough Music Theatre

OLIVER!

8%

Lindsay Murray -- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

7%

Emily Pople -- Scarborough Music Theatre

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

6%

Emily Pople -- Scarborough Music Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

12%

Howell Binkley -- Royal Alexandra Theatre

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

10%

Mike Slater -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

7%

Kimberly Purtell -- Royal Alexandra Theatre, Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company

MAJOR BARBARA

6%

Bonnie Beecher -- Shaw Festival

THE BIDDING WAR

5%

Christian Horoszczak -- Crow's Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

Mathilda Kane -- Shifting Ground Collective

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Niall Durcan -- TYT Theatre

CABARET

4%

Niall Durcan -- TheatreTO

TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT

4%

Franco Pang -- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre

PRIDE & PREJUDICE (*SORT OF)

4%

Colin Grenfell -- CAA Theatre

CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL

4%

Justine Cargo -- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Niall Durcan -- Shifting Ground Collective

NATASHA & PIERRE

3%

Kimberley Purtell -- Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company

WIGHTS

3%

Imogen Wilson -- Crow's Theatre

NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL

3%

Zarha Esmail -- Small but Mighty Productions

STRANGER SINGS!

3%

Linas Kairys -- Randolph Theatre

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

2%

Sruthi Suresan -- Shakespeare BASH'd

THE ELEPHANT GIRLS

2%

Laura Wheeler -- Red Sandcastle Theatre

MINIMUM

2%

Johnson Wang -- The Players' Guild of Hamilton

FLEX

2%

Raha Javanfar -- A Crow's Theatre & Obsidian Theatre Company Co-Production

ALMOST EVER AFTER

2%

Imogen Wilson -- Playground

ESTELLE SINGERMAN

2%

Glenn Davidson -- Harold Green Jewish Theatre

POWERS AND GLORIA

2%

Steve Lucas -- Blyth Festival

TRIDENT MOON

2%

Michelle Ramsay -- Crow's Theatre

BLUEBIRDS

1%

Shania Scott -- Theatre on the Ridge

COMPANY

18%

Charlie Henderson -- BurlOak Theatre Group

CABARET

9%

Adam Rosenfeld/Jake Schindler -- Horrorshow Productions

WE WILL ROCK YOU

9%

Galen Cussion -- Brampton Music Theatre

IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)

8%

Ben Kopp -- Mixtape Projects

OLIVER!

8%

Adam Brox -- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

RENT

7%

Steve Lavoie -- Scarborough Music Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

6%

Michele Jacot -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

PLAYGROUND

6%

Jack Grunsky -- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre

APOTHECARY

5%

Allison Wither -- Theatre Passe Muraille

THE CALLING

5%

Jessa Richer -- Makeshift

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

4%

Ethan Rotenberg -- Bowtie Productions

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

3%

Miguel Malaco -- Scarborough Music Theatre

CABARET

3%

Jake Schindler -- Horrorshow Productions

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Neill Kernohan -- Theatre Aurora

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Jordan May -- City Centre Musical Productions

COMPANY

2%

Jo O'Leary-Ponzo -- Isabel Bader Theatre / Victoria College Drama Society

ANYONE CAN WHISTLE

2%

Jo O'Leary-Ponzo -- Theatre Passe Muraille

COME FROM AWAY

19%

Bob Foster -- Royal Alexandra Theatre

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

16%

Justin Hiscox -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

NATASHA & PIERRE

10%

Ryan DeSouza -- Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company

CABARET

8%

Robert Popoli -- TheatreTO

RIDE THE CYCLONE

6%

Michael Ippolito -- Shifting Ground Collective

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Michael Ippolito -- Shifting Ground Collective

TELL TALE HARBOUR

5%

Bob Foster -- Mirvish Productions

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Quinton Naughton -- TYT Theatre

LIFE AFTER

5%

Chris Kong -- CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

ALMOST EVER AFTER

5%

Alex Toskov -- Playground

ANYTHING GOES

5%

Paul Sportelli -- Shaw Festival

CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL

4%

Douglas Price -- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille

NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL

3%

Quinton Naughton -- Small but Mighty Productions

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

Quinton Naughton -- TYT Theatre

ANASTASIA

13%

- Wavestage Theatre

COMPANY

10%

- BurlOak Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

8%

- Hillcrest Village Community Players

WE WILL ROCK YOU

8%

- Brampton Music Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

6%

- BurlOak Theatre Group

IRIS SAYS GOODBYE

6%

- Soulpepper

RENT

6%

- Scarborough Music Theatre

HOLIDAY INN

5%

- Drury Lane

CABARET

4%

- Horrorshow Productions

PLAYGROUND

4%

- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre

OLIVER!

4%

- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

BEAUTIFUL

3%

- Brampton Music Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

- City Centre Musical Productions

APOTHECARY

3%

- Theatre Passe Muraille

THE CALLING

2%

- Makeshift

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

- Theatre Aurora

JEKYLL & HYDE

2%

- Meridian arts center

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

2%

- Scarborough Music Theatre

MARY POPPINS

2%

- Queensville players

DOGFIGHT: THE MUSICAL

2%

- Harbourfront Centre Theatre

ANYONE CAN WHISTLE

1%

- Theatre Passe Muraille

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTRY

1%

- Bowtie Productions

CONNECTIONS

1%

- Theatre Center

COMPANY

1%

- Isabel Bader Theatre / Victoria College Drama Society

GYPSY

0%

- Mariposa arts theatre

THE LION KING

14%

- Mirvish Productions

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

11%

- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

COME FROM AWAY

10%

- Royal Alexandra Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

6%

- Mirvish, Crow’s Theatre and The Musical Stage Company’s co-production

ANNIE

6%

- Stratford Festival

CABARET

6%

- TheatreTO

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

- Shifting Ground Collective

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

- Theatre Aquarius

25TH ANNUAL PUNTAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

- Shifting Ground Collective

CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL

4%

- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille

A STRANGE LOOP

4%

- Soulpepper Theatre, The Musical Stage Company, Crow's Theatre, TO Live

TELL TALE HARBOUR

3%

- Mirvish Productions

NOT A CULT: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Small but Mighty Productions

STRANGER SINGS!

3%

- Randolph Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- Shaw Festival

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

- TYT Theatre

ALL THAT SHE WROTE

2%

- Makeshift Company

LIFE AFTER

2%

- CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

2%

- Garner theatre productions

THUNDEROR

2%

- VideoCabaret

NATASHA & PIERRE

1%

- Mirvish

ALMOST EVER AFTER

1%

- Playground

IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)

26%

- Mixtape Projects

PLAYGROUND

25%

- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre

APOTHECARY

17%

- Theatre Passe Muraille

MONKS

11%

- The Theatre Centre

THE CALLING

11%

- Makeshift

CONNECTIONS

10%

- Theatre Center

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

18%

- Stratford Festival

TELL TALE HARBOUR

9%

- Mirvish Productions

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

8%

- The King Black Box

LIFE AFTER

7%

- Mirvish

IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)

6%

- Mixtape Projects / Toronto Fringe

ALL THAT SHE WROTE

5%

- Makeshift Company

NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL

5%

- Small but Mighty Productions

CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL

5%

- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille

FORGIVENESS

3%

- Stratford Festival

ZEITGEIST

3%

- Off the Nose

TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT

3%

- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre

PLAYING SHYLOCK

3%

- Canadian Stage

ALMOST EVER AFTER

3%

- Playground

MINIMUM

3%

- The Players' Guild of Hamilton

THE BIDDING WAR

3%

- Crow's Theatre

MASTER PLAN

2%

- Crow's Theatre

TRIDENT MOON

2%

- Crow's Theatre

TIFF'NY OF ATHENS

2%

- Shakespeare in the Ruff

BIG STUFF

2%

- Crow's Theatre

BACHELOR MAN

2%

- Renaissance Theatre/ Tarragon

WIGHTS

1%

- Crow's Theatre

TAKING CARE OF MAMAN

1%

- Djennie Laguerre

ESTELLE SINGERMAN

1%

- Harold Green Jewish Theatre

A PUBLIC DISPLAY OF AFFECTION

1%

- Studio 180 Theatre/Crow's

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

11%

Rick Schiralli -- Wavestage Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

11%

Celine Jung -- BurlOak Theatre Group

APOTHECARY

6%

Ayokunmi Oladesu -- Theatre Passe Muraille

LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL

5%

Alex Pearce -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

4%

Graeden Bourne -- BurlOak Theatre Group

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Emily Searle -- Brampton Music Theatre

COMPANY

3%

Nicholas Paolone -- BurlOak Theatre

CONNECTIONS

3%

Diya Tirone -- Theatre Center

CABARET

3%

Taylor Long -- Horrorshow Productions

RENT

2%

Cara Humeniuk -- Scarborough Music Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Joelle Ariana Starpoli -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)

2%

Luca McPhee -- Mixtape Projects

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Tori Waller -- Scarborough Music Theatre

HOLIDAY INN

2%

Michelle Wagman -- Drury Lane

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Carina Cautillo -- Scarborough Music Theatre

CABARET

2%

Jessica Richer -- Horrorshow Productions

WE WILL ROCK YOU

2%

Misha Khorramshahi -- Brampton Music Theatre

PLAYGROUND

2%

Yunike Soedarmasto -- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre

PLAYGROUND

2%

Misha Sharivker -- Toronto Fringe Festival, Soulpepper Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

2%

Freya Maria -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

IRIS (SAYS GOODBYE)

2%

Sydney Gauvin -- Mixtape Projects

RENT

2%

Christian Baes -- Scarborough Music Theatre

PLAYGROUND

2%

Lizzie Song -- Toronto Fringe Festival

APOTHECARY

2%

Callan Forrester -- Theatre Passe Muraille

OLIVER!

2%

Clive Lacey -- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

JOSEPH/DREAMCOAT

7%

Bryden Rutherford -- TheatreTO

TELL TALE HARBOUR

6%

Alan Doyle -- Mirvish Productions

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

6%

Aria De Castro -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

A CHRISTMAS STORY

5%

Adam Brazier -- Theatre Aquarius

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

4%

Al Braatz -- The Grove Theatre

CABARET

4%

Amanda Milligan -- TheatreTO

NATASHA PIERRE GREAT COMET OF 1812

3%

Evan Biulung -- Mirvish Productions, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company

ANNIE

3%

Laura Condlln -- Stratford Festival

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Eric Martin -- Shifting Ground Collective

CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL

3%

Alexis Raphael -- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille

NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL

2%

Caitlyn Lopez- Howie -- Small but Mighty Productions

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

2%

Liam Armstrong -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL

2%

Azaria Shams -- Small But Mighty

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Benjamin Earl -- TYT Theatre

A STRANGE LOOP

2%

Malachi Mccaskill -- Soulpepper Theatre, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company & T.O. Live

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

2%

Madison Buchanan -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL

2%

Tahirih Vejdani -- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Shannon Murtagh -- Shifting Ground Collective

NATASHIA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

2%

Donna Garner -- Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

2%

Liam Tobin -- Stratford Festival

NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL

2%

Bebe Brunjes -- Small but Mighty Productions

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Berkley Silverman -- Shifting Ground Collective

STRANGER SINGS!

2%

Rebecca Rodley -- Randolph theatre

NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL

2%

Bartu Suer -- Small but Mighty Productions

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Misha Sharivker -- Shifting Ground Collective

SWEAT

29%

Richelle Tavernier -- BurlOak Theatre Group

TWELVE ANGRY MEN

28%

Chris Reid -- West End Studio Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

25%

Madi Morelli -- Thaumatrope Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

18%

Jack Burrill -- Thaumatrope Theatre

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

13%

Caroline Taol -- Stratford Festival

SLAVE PLAY

6%

Sophia Walker -- CanStage

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

6%

Paul Gross -- Canadian Stage

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

5%

Alon Nashman -- Shakespeare BASH'd

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

4%

Aurora McClennan -- The King Black Box

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

4%

Bridget Ori -- The King Black Box

THE WELKIN

4%

Mayko Nguyen -- Soulpepper

THE WELKIN

4%

Bahia Watson -- Soulpepper

TAKING CARE OF MAMAN

4%

Alexandra Laferriere -- Roseneath Theatre

PLAYING SHYLOCK

4%

Saul Rubinek -- Canadian Stage

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

4%

Virgilia Griffiths -- Shaw Festival

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

3%

Martha Burns -- Canadian Stage

MACHINAL

3%

Azaria Shams -- The Flare Productions

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

3%

Hallie Seline -- Shakespeare BASH'd

THE WINTERS TALE

3%

Graham Abbey -- Stratford Festival

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

3%

Sean Irvine -- The King Black Box

MINIMUM

3%

Victoria Sullivan -- The Players' Guild of Hamilton

WIGHTS

2%

Ari Cohen -- Crow's Theatre

THE ELEPHANT GIRLS

2%

Margo MacDonald -- Red Sandcastle Theatre

MAJOR BARBARA

2%

Gabriella Sundar Singh -- Shaw Festival

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

2%

Jesse Nerenberg -- Shakespeare BASH'd

BIG STUFF

2%

Naomi Snieckus -- Crow's Theatre

TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT

2%

Sofie Jarvis -- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

2%

Megan Miles -- The King Black Box

ESTELLE SINGERMAN

2%

Linda Kash -- Harold Green Jewish Theatre

12 ANGRY MEN

26%

- West End Studio Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

26%

- Thaumatrope Theatre

SWEAT

19%

- BurlOak Theatre Group

DA KINK IN MY HAIR

16%

- UOFT

MONKS

12%

- The Theatre Centre

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

15%

- Stratford Festival

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

11%

- Soulpepper

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

8%

- The King Black Box

ROMEO & JULIET

6%

- Canadian Stage

THE WELKIN

5%

- Soulpepper

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (*SORT OF)

5%

- CAA Theatre

PLAYING SHYLOCK

5%

- Canadian Stage

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

4%

- Shakespeare BASH'd

BIG STUFF

4%

- Crow's Theatre

WIGHTS

4%

- Crow's Theatre

FORGIVENESS

3%

- Stratford Festival

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY

3%

- Stratford Festival

CRIME AFTER CRIME (AFTER CRIME)

3%

- Sex T-Rex Comedy

THE ELEPHANT GIRLS

3%

- Red Sandcastle Theatre

BLUEBIRDS

3%

- Theatre on the Ridge

TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT

2%

- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre

FLEX

2%

- A Crow's Theatre & Obsidian Theatre Company Co-Production

THE BIDDING WAR

2%

- Crow's Theatre

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

2%

- Shaw Festival

TRIDENT MOON

2%

- Crow's Theatre

MASTER PLAN

2%

- Crow's Theatre

MINIMUM

1%

- The Players' Guild of Hamilton

ESTELLE SINGERMAN

1%

- Harold Green Jewish Theatre

MACHINAL

1%

- Small But Mighty

MAJOR BARBARA

1%

- Shaw Festival

SWEAT

18%

Michelle Righetti -- BurlOak Theatre Group

APOTHECARY

14%

Allison Wither, Cass Van Wyck, Laura Piccinin -- Theatre Passe Muraille

LITTLE WOMEN

13%

Alex Adank, Naomi Bender, Regatu Asefa, Joe Mihevc -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

RENT

13%

Jackie McCowan -- Scarborough Music Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

13%

Taylor Sinstadt -- BurlOak Theatre Group

TWELVE ANGRY MEN

13%

Yo Mustafa -- West End Studio Theatre

OLIVER!

9%

Gloria Buchert -- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

6%

Jackie McCowan -- Scarborough Music Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

12%

Beowulf Boritt -- Royal Alexandra Theatre

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

10%

Leslie Wright -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

THE LION KING

9%

Richard Hudson -- Mirvish Productions

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

7%

Joanna Yu -- Stratford Festival

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

6%

Julie Fox and Joshua Quinlan -- Mirvish

TIFF'NY OF ATHENS

5%

Amelia Blaine -- Shakespeare in the Ruff

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

Meredith Wolting -- Shifting Ground Collective

ANYTHING GOES

5%

Cory Sincennes -- Shaw Festival

KIM'S CONVENIENCE

5%

Joanna Yu -- Soulpepper

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

5%

Evan Harkai -- TYT Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Jason Dauvin -- Shifting Ground Collective

A STRANGE LOOP

4%

Brian Dudkiewicz -- Soulpepper Theatre, The Musical Stage Company, Crow's Theatre, TO Live

LIFE AFTER

3%

Todd Rosenthal -- CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT

3%

Emily Dix -- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

2%

Julie Fox -- Canadian Stage

BACHELOR MAN

2%

Jackie Chau -- Renaissance Theatre / Tarragon

BLUEBIRDS

2%

Iain Moggach and Carey Nicholson -- Theatre on the Ridge

TRIDENT MOON

2%

Jawon Kang -- Crow's Theatre

MAJOR BARBARA

2%

Gillian Gallow -- Shaw Festival

ESTELLE SINGERMAN

2%

Glenn Davidson -- Harold Green Jewish Theatre

TAKING CARE OF MAMAN

1%

Sabrina Miller -- Roseneath Theatre

POWERS AND GLORIA

1%

Steve Lucas -- Blyth Festival

WIGHTS

1%

Joshua Quinlan -- Crow's Theatre

THE BIDDING WAR

1%

Ken Mackenzie & Sim Suzer -- Crow's Theatre

SWEAT

28%

Randolph Burlton -- BurlOak Theatre Group

LITTLE WOMEN

15%

Brandon Nguyen & Julie Mongeluzi -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

RENT

13%

Emma Hyslop -- Scarborough Music Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

12%

Jake Robertson -- Scarborough Music Theatre

OLIVER!

12%

Greg Salisbury -- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

LITTLE WOMEN

11%

Julie Mongeluzi & Brandon Nguyen -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

9%

Mack Flynn -- Scarborough Music Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

14%

Gareth Owen -- Royal Alexandra Theatre

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

12%

Joseph Taylor -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

11%

Al Starkey -- Shifting Ground Collective

CABARET

10%

Adam Achacon -- TheatreTO

RIDE THE CYCLONE

8%

Anthony Allan -- Shifting Ground Collective

TALKING TO DEAD CATS IN THE NIGHT

4%

Ashley Naomi -- Arrowwood Theatre presented by Bygone Theatre

LIFE AFTER

4%

Kai Harada & Haley Parcher -- CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

FLEX

4%

Thomas Ryder Payne -- A Crow's Theatre & Obsidian Theatre Company Co-Production

CABARET

4%

Jeremy Hutton and Ryan Borshuck -- TheatreTO

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

3%

Matt Nish-Lapidus -- Shakespeare BASH'd

PRIDE & PREJUDICE (*SORT OF)

3%

Niamh Gaffney -- CAA Theatre

THE BIDDING WAR

3%

Olivia Wheeler -- Crow's Theatre

WIGHTS

3%

Thomas Ryder Payne -- Crow's Theatre

TRIDENT MOON

3%

Romeo Candido -- Crow's Theatre

MAJOR BARBARA

3%

Allen Cole -- Shaw Festival

CABARET

3%

Nathaniel Bacon -- Theatre TO

MINIMUM

2%

Morgan Angus -- The Players' Guild of Hamilton

TAKING CARE OF MAMAN

2%

Elena Stoodley -- Roseneath Theatre

POWERS AND GLORIA

2%

Lyons Smith -- Blyth Festival

ESTELLE SINGERMAN

2%

Richard Feren -- Harold Green Jewish Theatre

COMPANY

12%

Diana Collins -- BurlOak Theatre Group

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

12%

Gina Patricio -- Wavestage Theatre

CABARET

5%

Alex Nunez -- Horrorshow Productions

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Aidan Eddy -- Brampton Music Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

4%

Santina Francesca -- BurlOak Theatre Group

WE WILL ROCK YOU

3%

Chiano Panth -- Brampton Music Theatre

RENT

3%

Jhelisa Carroll -- Scarborough Music Theatre

APOTHECARY

3%

Benjamin Earl -- Theatre Passe Muraille

COMPANY

3%

Allison Colosimo -- BurlOak Theatre Group

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Chantalyne Beausoleil -- Bowtie Productions

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Freya Maria -- Hillcrest Village Players

CABARET

2%

Cyril Johnston -- Horrorshow Productions

HOLIDAY INN

2%

Carolyn Campbell -- Drury Lane

COMPANY

2%

Tyler Collins -- BurlOak Theatre

OLIVER!

2%

Matthew Butler -- Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

HOLIDAY INN

2%

Lucas Chabot -- Drury Lane

WE WILL ROCK YOU

2%

Maddie McNeil-Alexander -- Brampton Music Theatre

CABARET

2%

Jill Louise Leger -- Horrorshow Productions

WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN

2%

Daniela Garcia -- Meridian arts center

THE CALLING

2%

Ryan Sutherland -- The Annex theater

PLAYGROUND

2%

Ian Kowalski -- Toronto Fringe Festival

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Juliana Duran Hogan -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Heidi Cyfko -- City Centre Musical Productions

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

2%

Danielle Young-Ullman -- Hillcrest Village Community Players

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Thomas Fournier -- Bowtie Productions

A CHRISTMAS STORY

8%

Addison Wagman -- Theatre Aquarius

TITANIQUE

6%

Christopher Ning -- Mirvish Productions

CABARET

6%

Andrew Soutter -- TheatreTO

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Diana Del Rosario -- Shifting Ground Collective

THE LION KING

5%

Joema Frith -- Mirvish Productions

STRANGER SINGS!

5%

Alekzander Rosolowksi -- Randolph Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

4%

Heeyun Park -- Royal Alexandra Theatre, Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company

NATASHA & PIERRE

4%

Vanessa Sears -- Mirvish, Crow's Theatre, The Musical Stage Company

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

4%

Joelle Salsa -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

A STRANGE LOOP

3%

Amaka Umeh -- Soulpepper Theatre, The Musical Stage Company, Crow's Theatre, TO Live

RIDE THE CYCLONE

3%

Sarah Evasiw -- Shifting Ground Collective

LIFE AFTER

3%

Julia Pulo -- Mirvish

NOT A CULT THE MUSICAL

3%

Azaria Shams -- Small But Mighty

ANNIE

3%

Jennifer Rider-Shaw -- Stratford Festival

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

3%

Maggie Tavares -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

ALL THAT SHE WROTE

3%

Bartu Suer -- Makeshift Company

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

3%

Kaden Klodt -- Video Cabaret / Unbridled Theatre Collective

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Erinn Bekkers -- TYT Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Jameson Mosher -- TYT Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Mark Uhre -- Stratford Festival

CTRL ALT DELETE: AN ALPHABETICAL MUSICAL

2%

Vanessa Campbell -- Toronto Fringe, Theatre Passe Muraille

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

Emily Thomas -- TYT Theatre

CABARET

2%

Tara Wink -- TheatreTO

TELL TALE HARBOUR

2%

Melissa MacKenzie -- Mirvish Productions

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Kristi Frank -- Shaw Festival

SWEAT

18%

Ivan Bond -- BurlOak Theatre Group

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

13%

Chelsea Mathieu -- Thaumatrope Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

12%

Rhys Parker -- Thaumatrope Theatre

DA KINK IN MY HAIR

12%

Mauranda Nunes -- UOFT

TWELVE ANGRY MEN

11%

Amin Rahmani -- West End Studio Theatre

TWELVE ANGRY MEN

9%

Rod McTaggart -- West End Studio Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

8%

Maya Bogojevic -- Thaumatrope Theatre

SWEAT

8%

Stewart Leese -- BurlOak Theatre Group

12 ANGRY MEN

6%

Amin Rahmani -- West End Studio Theatre

SWEAT

4%

Martin Huss -- BurlOak Theatre Group

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

14%

Tim Campbell -- Stratford Festival

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

12%

Hailey Gillis -- Canadian Stage

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

8%

Adam Marley -- The King Black Box

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

7%

Jenna Brown -- The King Black Box

BACHELOR MAN

6%

Brenda Kamino -- Renaissance Theatre/ Tarragon

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

6%

Brittany Kay -- Shakespeare BASH'd

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

5%

Zach Parsons -- The King Black Box

BACHELOR MAN

5%

Ziye Hu -- Renaissance Theatre / Tarragon

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

5%

Cameron Scott -- Shakespeare BASH'd

FAT HAM

5%

Virgilia Griffith -- Canadian Stage

FLEX

4%

Jewell Bowery -- Crow's Theatre

FERTILITY

4%

Kaylie Gorka -- Theatre Aquarius

MAJOR BARBARA

4%

Eric Morin -- Shaw Festival

WAITING FOR GODOT

3%

Simon Bracken -- Coal Mine Theatre

THE IRISH PUB PLAY (OR, A GOAT, A GHOST & A GUINNESS)

3%

Michael Joseph Delaney -- The King Black Box

ESTELLE SINGERMAN

2%

Daniel Kash -- Harold Green Jewish Theatre

WIGHTS

2%

Sochi Fried -- Crow's Theatre

MACHINAL

2%

Joseph Brown -- The Flare Productions

WIGHTS

2%

Richard Lee -- Crow's Theatre

MAJOR BARBARA

1%

Sepehr Reybod -- Shaw Festival

BACHELOR MAN

1%

Sean Baek -- Renaissance Theatre/ Tarragon

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

27%

- Stratford Festival

THE LITTLE MERMAID

18%

- TYT Theatre

ANNIE

17%

- Stratford Festival

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

13%

- Rule of Three

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

10%

- TYT Theatre

ANNIE

6%

- Festival theatre

THE CALLING

5%

- Makeshift Company

TAKING CARE OF MAMAN

4%

- Roseneath Theatre

17%

BurlOak Theatre

13%

Wavestage Theatre

9%

West End Studio Theatre

7%

Brampton Music Theatre

6%

Scarborough Music Theatre

6%

Bowtie Productions

5%

Mixtape Projects

5%

Drury Lane

5%

Horrorshow Productions

5%

Hillcrest Village Players

4%

Thaumatrope Theatre

4%

Oshawa Little Theatre

4%

Toronto Irish Players

4%

Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

3%

City Centre Musical Productions

2%

Queensville players

2%

Mariposa arts theatre

14%

Stratford Festival

10%

TheatreTO

9%

Shifting Ground Collective

7%

Crow's Theatre

6%

Soulpepper

5%

Theatre Aquarius

5%

Wren Theatre

5%

Shaw Festival

4%

Unbridled Theatre Collective

4%

TYT Theatre

3%

Theatre Passe Muraille

3%

Bad Dog Theatre

2%

Small but Mighty Productions

2%

Comedy Bar

2%

Toronto Disabilities Collective

2%

Canadian Stage

2%

The Musical Stage Company

2%

Shakespeare BASH'd

2%

The Grand Theatre (London Ontario)

2%

The Players' Guild of Hamilton

2%

Alumnae Theatre

2%

Sex T-Rex Comedy

1%

Coal Mine Theatre

1%

Tom Patterson theatre

1%

Blyth Festival

Wrong region? Click here.