Breakaway Entertainment Present's TALES OF A COCKTAIL

The classic story of an innocent man wrongly, but deliberately sent to his demise and his brilliant strategy for revenge against those who betrayed him. Dashing young mobster Edward is a guileless and honest young man whose plans to marry the beautiful Mercedes and live a better life are abruptly shattered when his best friend who wants Mercedes for himself, deceives him. Told through a Chicago 1920s lens this dance adaptation brings to life the tale of The Count Of Monte Cristo.

Conceptualized over the last year and a half years, Artistic Director Adam Martino brought together 9 of the city's most exciting dancers/theatre performers over the month of June to create this 1 hour production telling the story of Alexandre Dumas' book The Count Of Monte Cristo through Breakaway's unique theatre dance lens. Winners of the 2018 Broadway World Toronto Award for 'Best Fringe Musical'; Breakaway Entertainment founded in 2012 has embarked on its biggest production yet aiming to bring to life new and exciting dance theatre. Connecting with this medieval story and telling it through a 1920s Prohibition era Chicago dance lens.

The cast includes Angela Joyce, Josh St. John, Alexa Stavro, Kristina Roberts, Colin Ougler, Sebastian Hirtenstien, Alayna Kellet (Associate Choreographer), Leah Cameron (Associate Choreographer). Choreographed by Adam Martino and Rob Sapienza (Director). Past cast credits include - Fallsview Casino, Drayton Entertainment, Koba Entertainment, Next Stage Theatre Festival, Much Music, MTV Canada, MMVAs, Red Sky Performance, National Ballet Of Canada, Theatre New Brunswick, High Society Cabaret, Quinte Ballet and many more.

Breakaway Entertainment is excited to bring this show to the Toronto Fringe Festival.

Tickets: Al Green Theatre - 750 Spadina Ave, Toronto, ON M5S 2J2, Canada Purchase online: fringetoronto.com By Phone: 416-966-1062 In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).





