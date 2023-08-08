Brand New Canadian Musical STICKY FINGERS Comes To Original Kids Theatre Company

"Sticky Fingers: A Musical" is on the Spriet Family Stage at Original Kids Theatre Company in London Ontario from August 10th-13th, 2023.

What happens to Hansel and Gretel when they get stuck at a summer camp run by wicked witches? That is the situation that audiences will experience first-hand as they delve into the world of this brand new Canadian Musical. This musical features a cast of thirteen talented young artists and is led by up-and-coming Director, Alexandra Rizkallah, with Vocal Director, Helena Ma, Choreographer, Samantha Sendas, and Band Director, Catherine Birt. The book and lyrics are written by award-winning writer, director, and actor, Lezlie Wade with music by Scott Christian.

Corey Agnew, Artistic Director of Original Kids Theatre Company shares, "It's exciting for us to be producing shows written and developed right here in Canada. Andorlie Hillstrom, the Artistic Producer of the Yellow Door Theatre Project in Niagara, has created so many opportunities for some of Canada's most accomplished directors and writers to collaborate with talented young artists. We at Original Kids are fortunate to benefit from the work they've developed. The kids in our cast are all going to have the opportunity to meet and talk with Canadian writer/director Lezlie Wade after one of the upcoming shows. I think it's going to be a very special experience for everyone involved!"

This is not the Hansel and Gretel you've heard before! Mother, unable to provide for her children, agrees to send them to Camp Stay for a Spell... which happens to be run by a group of wicked witches who need the tears of children to stay young and maintain their powers. With the help of Hansel and Gretel, the trapped campers learn that they can overcome any obstacle and even change a few nasty attitudes in the process.

Taking the helm as director is Alexandra Rizkallah, an emerging artist who has worked with many theatre companies including The Grand Theatre, The Stratford Festival, One Four One Collective, and more. "This musical is an exciting showcase of youth resilience and how we can learn from one another. The show itself is quirky and a lot of fun but is grounded in very serious themes of poverty and hunger as it is set in a depression." Rizkallah said. "The young artists are a great group who have really risen to the challenge of putting on a brand new show and have been a joy to work with".

The show features work from seasoned Original Kids Theatre Company artists including Helena Ma, Samantha Sendas, and Catherine Birt who have worked to elevate the show by adding new choreography and additional instruments to fill the piece with dynamic layers. The company is also known for giving their youth company members artistic leadership opportunities which is seen here as Georgia Kitching is the Stage Manager and Sophie Ramsden is the Assistant Stage Manager.

"Sticky Fingers: A Musical" was originally commissioned by the Yellow Doors Theatre Company in Niagara-On-The-Lake where it was first performed as "Hansel & Gretel" before going through another phase of workshopping.

"Sticky Fingers: A Musical" is on the Spriet Family Stage at Original Kids Theatre Company in London Ontario from August 10-13 (7pm nightly with 2pm matinees Saturday and Sunday), 2023. Tickets are $15-$20 and are available at Click Here, by phone (519) 679-8989, or at the box office 130 King St. London, ON, Covent Garden Market, N6A 1C5.