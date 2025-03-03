Beck With Toronto Symphony Orchestra to Perform At Roy Thomson Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rubin Fogel Productions and Roy Thomson Hall will present present critically acclaimed trailblazer and eight-time Grammy Award winner, Beck for two shows on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19.

Contemporary chameleon Beck will showcase a daring and different side of his creative acumen with these two exclusive orchestral performances - accompanied by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Edwin Outwater, with support from Molly Lewis.

Beck will deliver two unforgettable evenings of unique symphonic arrangements of classics and deep cuts from a towering back catalogue. This will include the multi-platinum Odelay, world-tripping Mutations, sombre and reflective Sea Change, and GRAMMY Album of the Year winner Morning Phase, to name but a few—as well as a few rare covers, curiosities and other surprises.

