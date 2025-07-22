Bad Dog Theatre Company Reveals Season 8 Of The Featured Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bad Dog Theatre Company has revealed the Season 8 ensemble of the Featured Players Program: Alex Cabrera Aragon, Alexa Mackell, Alfred Chow, Amrutha Krishnan , Edward Choi, Janet Mac, Jared Wonago, Lance Oribello, Liz Cyrus, Maddy Atamanchuk, Patrick Ronan, Sachin Sinha, Shane McLean, and stevey hunter.

This paid, performance-based program is a cornerstone of Bad Dog's commitment to nurturing the next generation of comedic voices. Over the course of six months, the Featured Players will develop their skills in improvisation, ensemble creation, and comedic storytelling, culminating in an original live show, People of the City, which is a part of Factory Theatre's Spring 2026 Season. They will also be the repertory cast for the longest running comedy show in Toronto and Bad Dog's flagship show, Theatresports.

Now in its eighth season, the program continues to evolve under the guidance of the company's leadership and core faculty. This year's cohort reflects a bold and playful vision for the future of comedy—featuring performers from a range of disciplines, backgrounds, and lived experiences.

Training in the program includes weekly rehearsals, masterclasses, mentorship with established artists, and on-stage performance opportunities. Past alumni of the program have gone on to join international touring companies, write for television, create acclaimed web series, and become integral members of Toronto's comedy scene.

Some notable alumni of the Featured Players include Tricia Black (Pretty Hard Cases), Guled Abdi, Franco Nguyen and Tim Blair (TallBoyz), Ajahnis Charley (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Coko Galore (Second City), Lisa Gilroy (The Studio), Kyah Green (Sort Of), Tom Hearn (Gay Garbage), DJ Mausner (Prom Dates), Clare McConnell (Murdoch Mysteries), Rakhee Morzaria (Run The Burbs), Laura Ramoso (What We Do In The Shadows), Veronika Slowikowska (David & Jonesie's Locker), Carley Thorne (uncarley), and Chris Wilson (This Hour Has 22 Minutes).

“The Featured Players program is a vital part of how we imagine the future of improv and comedy at Bad Dog,” said Alia Rasul, Bad Dog's Managing Artistic Director. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with such a brilliant group of artists over the next few months.”

The cast will make its debut Friday, September 4th, 2025 and perform every Friday at Theatresports Toronto, Fridays at 7pm at Comedy Bar Bloor (945 Bloor Street West). Tickets start at $20 and are available now.