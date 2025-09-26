BRAVISSIMO to Return to Canadian Opera Company For New Year's Eve 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This New Year's Eve, the romance, drama, and grandeur of opera's greatest hits will return to Roy Thomson Hall for a one-of-a-kind concert event, co-presented by Attila Glatz Concert Productions and featuring the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra led by COC Music Director Johannes Debus.

This year's star-studded lineup includes soprano Andrea Carroll, who previously performed as a Susanna in the COC's 2023 production of The Marriage of Figaro and returns to Toronto this winter as Gilda in the COC's upcoming Rigoletto. She's joined by Canadian mezzo-soprano and graduate of the COC's Ensemble Studio, Wallis Giunta; this season with Vienna Volksoper, Giunta will sing the title role in Carmen, Prince Orlofsky in Die Fledermaus, and Nicklausse in Les contes d'Hoffmann. Tenor David Esteban has an exciting season ahead with upcoming appearances as Alfredo in La Traviata in Tallinn and the title role in Peter Grimes with Schleswig-Holsteinisches Landestheater and completing the line-up is baritone Luke Sutliff who will be bringing his “effortless vocal delivery” (Opera Today) to his COC debut as Figaro in The Barber of Seville in January 2026.

Leading the COC Orchestra, COC Music Director Johannes Debus has been lauded by The New York Times for his “superb” conducting and is known to “wring lots of emotion from the score, whether it's in the elegiac arias, exciting ballroom waltzes or those urgent, heart-stopping moments of unbridled passion” (NOW Toronto).

Featuring popular selections from Bizet's Carmen, Verdi's Rigoletto, Mozart's Così fan tutte, and more, Bravissimo! New Year's at the Opera begins at 7 p.m. on December 31 and runs 135 minutes, including one intermission.