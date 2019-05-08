BOY VS FLY Comes to KidsFest at Toronto Fringe

Based on the hit children's book BOY versus FLY: A Dean Bean Adventure, author Daniel Beitchman brings this buzzworthy tale to the stage! BOY versus FLY The Play, as part of KidsFest at Toronto Fringe, follows a young Dean Bean as he navigates healthy food, homework and a hassling fly!

What could possibly go wrong? In BOY versus FLY, Dean Bean disrupts his math class when chasing a crafty and clever fly. His impulsive nature gets him into trouble and he ends up learning an important lesson from an unexpected source. Dean Bean's antics will entertain while teaching audiences of all ages a heartfelt lesson about owning up to your mistakes.

This charming comedy, written by Daniel Beitchman and directed by Kerry Griffin (Coincidence Men, The Second City), will delight audiences of all ages. The cast of BOY versus FLY will include Spencer Litzinger (YTV's The Zone), Devon Hyland (The Second City TourCo), Connie Manfredi (The Wow), Simon McCamus (Fake Cops), and Josh Symonds (HotFace!). The musical director of BOY versus FLY is Ayaka Kinugawa (The Second City), with Heather Lacey as stage manager.

BOY versus FLY

Toronto Fringe KidsFest

July 3 - 14, 2019

George Ignatieff Theatre, 15 Devonshire Place in Toronto

Tickets on sale June 6, 2019

Kidsfest tickets at $5

https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/plan-your-festival/tickets-pass-info





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You