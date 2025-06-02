Azrieli Music, Arts And Culture Centre Calls For Proposals For Azrieli Music Prizes Performance Fund

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Azrieli Music, Arts and Culture Centre is launching its annual international call for proposals for the Azrieli Music Prizes Performance Fund. The fund supports professional music ensembles from around the world in preparing and presenting excellent public performances of AMP-winning works.

AMACC is currently accepting proposals through July 4, 2025, for performances during the 2025-26, 2026-27 or 2027-28 seasons. Proposals are accepted online. Submission guidelines and additional details, including a complete listing of eligible AMP-winning works, may be found at azrielifoundation.org/amp/the-azrieli-performance-fund.

Created in 2014 by Dr. Sharon Azrieli CQ for the Azrieli Foundation, the Azrieli Music Prizes celebrate excellence in music composition. Offering the largest prize package of its kind in Canada, AMP has become one of the most significant composition competitions in the world. AMP consists of one discovery prize, The Azrieli Prize for Jewish Music, and three commissions, The Azrieli Commission for Canadian Music, The Azrieli Commission for International Music and The Azrieli Commission for Jewish Music. These are awarded to the composers whose submissions display the utmost artistry, technical mastery and professional expertise in response to each Prize theme.

"We know that offering support to both the composers and to orchestras, after a composition has its world premiere, is key to the new work's future success," says Dr. Sharon Azrieli, CQ. "The Azrieli Music Prizes Performance Fund bolsters professional music ensembles to share these powerful works with their audiences. These valuable considerations of what Jewish, Canadian and International music each can be generates meaningful intercultural understanding throughout the world."

Professional ensembles may submit a proposal requesting support ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 CAD, to help cover the costs of score and parts rental, soloist fees, additional rehearsal time, augmented concert promotion and/or attendance of AMP Laureates at rehearsals or the concert performance.

AMP-PF funds are awarded annually to outstanding music ensembles through a competitive selection process. Proposals must feature works from the list of 14 eligible award-winning AMP works ranging from chamber to choral and orchestral music, with and without soloists. To date, AMP-PF has helped to fund dozens of concerts featuring compositions by AMP Laureates in cities including Berlin, Buenos Aires, Madrid, Santa Barbara, Tel Aviv, Toronto, Vancouver and Warsaw.

About the Azrieli Music Prizes

Created in 2014 by Sharon Azrieli CQ for the Azrieli Foundation, AMP offers opportunities for the discovery, creation, performance and celebration of excellence in music composition. Open to the international music community, AMP accepts nominations for works from individuals and institutions of all ages, nationalities, faiths and genders, which are then submitted to its expert juries through an open call for scores and proposals.

The four AMP prize packages - valued at $200,000 CAD per Laureate - currently makes it the top competition for music composition in Canada and one of the most substantial in the world. Past prize-winners include Canadian composers Jordan Nobles (2024), Rita Ueda (2022), Keiko Devaux (2020), Kelly-Marie Murphy (2018) and Brian Current (2016); Israeli composer Yair Klartag (2024); Israeli-Georgian composer Josef Bardanashvili (2024); Mexican American composer Juan Trigos (2024); Iranian-Canadian composer Iman Habibi (2022); Israeli-Canadian composer Aharon Harlap (2022); Israeli-Australian composer Yitzhak Yedid (2020); Dutch-born American composer Yotam Haber (2020); Israeli-American composer Avner Dorman (2018) and US-based Polish composer Wlad Marhulets (2016).

