ALMOST EVER AFTER Comes to Toronto Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new musical Almost Ever After tells five interconnected love stories brought to life with original songs inspired by The Beatles, Bruno Mars, Adele, and more. A modern, musical journey through love in all its magic, mess, and meaning. The show will play as part of the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival (July 2 - July 13) at Artists’ Play - 388 Carlaw Ave. Unit 207 (Just south of Dundas)

ALMOST EVER AFTER is written and directed by Andrew Seok, who after the sold out successes of his Fringe shows ‘Rosamund’, ‘The Man With The Golden Heart’, ‘ECHOES’ and ‘Unravelled’ was inspired to write a new musical exploring the complexities of modern relationships.

From unexpected meet-cutes to tangled love triangles, bittersweet loss, and impossible choices, this new musical weaves together five interconnected love stories - each exploring the magical and complicated search for “the one.”

THE COMPANY: Julia Pulo (Six, Life After), Kelly Holiff (Frozen, Stratford), Kimberly-Ann Truong (Broadway’s Miss Saigon, Run The Burbs), James Daly (Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors - Off Broadway, La Cage aux Dolles - Stratford), Paige Foskett (Anne of Green Gables, Footloose), Rhoslynne Bugay (Lion King, Rosamund), Davis Okey-Azunnah (Beautiful: Rock of Ages), Tetiana Ostapowych (Canadian Idol Semi-Finalist), Andrew Seok (Rosamund, The Man With The Golden Heart), Nathan Bois-McDonald (Netflix, Effet Domino), Ronan Hayes (Anne of Green Gables, Footloose).

Written & Directed by: Andrew Seok Musical Director: Alex Toskov

Assistant Director: Kelly Seo Consulting Producer: Derrick Chua

Comments

Best Choreography - Live Standings Jenny Arnold - Operation Mincemeat - 22% Jerry Mitchell - BOOP! The Musical - 18% Christopher Gattelli, Lou Castro - Death Becomes Her - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds