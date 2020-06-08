Guild Theatre Announces 2020 Season Postponement

Guild Festival Theatre has announced the postponement of its 2020 Season Postponement.

Read the full statement here:



"Guild Festival Theatre has made the heartbreaking decision to postpone our planned 2020 season until next year.

We know how much our audience enjoys GFT's performances on the Greek Stage, and we waited as long as we could to come to this decision. Due to the lack of clear timelines from the City and the Province regarding park permits and gathering sizes, we are unable to move forward with our programming as announced.



If you have purchased tickets to the 2020 season, we'll be sending you an email soon that outlines your options.



We know that you were looking forward to GFT's expanded summer season - we were too! But with so much uncertainty, the best way to safeguard our audience and the company is to postpone these Wonderful Productions. We have every intention of bringing these shows to you next summer as we celebrate Guild Festival Theatre's 10th anniversary!



We are still making plans to bring live theatre to the community this summer, just in a way that keeps gathering sizes small and adheres to physical distancing guidelines. Some activities we are considering include performances on lawns and sidewalks around the neighbourhood, pop-up performances in the park, and online content like readings, interviews, and activities that can be enjoyed from home.

We'd love to hear from you as we reimagine this summer's programming! Click here to fill out the survey & tell us what activities interest you. If you have other ideas, feel free to email or contact us on social media!

Thank you to everyone who has already reached out with encouragement. And thank you to our loyal sponsors who continue to support us through this challenging time.



The next year isn't going to be easy for anyone in the arts, but GFT has always been blessed with an incredible community of champions, patrons, and artists. We're creative and nimble and we know that, with your support, we will weather this storm and return to the Greek Theatre stronger than ever.



You'll be hearing from us soon about our new plans for this summer. Until then, we hope you all stay safe and healthy.





Helen Juvonen & Tyler J. Seguin

co-Artistic Directors

Guild Festival Theatre"

