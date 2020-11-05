TOArts Presents NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION Drive-In Showing

The event takes place on November 14.

TOArts presents a drive-in showing of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation! The event takes place on November 14.

It's Christmas time and the Griswolds are preparing for a family seasonal celebration, but things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen and their two kids. Clark's continual bad luck is worsened by his obnoxious family guests, but he manages to keep going knowing that his Christmas bonus is due soon.

The movie's sound will be broadcast through FM Transmitter and may be heard through a car's radio.

The cost for this event is $25.00 per car. Please note that tickets must be purchased in advance as tickets will not be available for purchase at the event.

Learn more at https://bapacthousandoaks.com/show_detail.php?id=775.

