Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Announces Auditions for ELF THE MUSICAL

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will be holding auditions for their upcoming holiday show ELF THE MUSICAL on Monday, October 28 from 7-10 pm at the Simi Valley United Methodist Church, 2394 Erringer Rd, Simi Valley, CA 93065 and on Sunday, November 3 from 7-10 pm at Madilyn Clark Studios, 10852 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601. Invited callbacks will be held on Monday, November 4th from 7-11 pm at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 East Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley CA 93065. Performance dates for ELF THE MUSICAL are December 14 - 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Additional performances will be December 18 and 19 at 8 pm and Saturday matinees at 2 pm on December 21 and 28, 2019.

Embrace your inner ELF this holiday season at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center!. ELF THE MUSICAL is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. ELF THE MUSICAL joins other Christmas classics such as "It's A Wonderful Life" and "A Christmas Story" as fun family holiday entertainment ! Start a new tradition this holdiay and treat your family to ELF THE MUSICAL at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center! Tickets are $28 Adults, $24 Seniors & Students, and $20 Children 12 & Under and are on sale now at www.simi-arts.org.

ELF THE MUSICAL will be produced and directed by Fred Helsel with Keenon Hooks as Choreographer and Mazie Rudolph serving as Vocal Director. Seth Kamenow is Production Designer, Kevin Kahm is Sound Designer and Kimberly Kiley is Stage Manager.

All roles are open. Please prepare 32 bars or 1 verse of an uptempo selection from a contemporary Broadway musical that best showcases your vocal talents. An accompanist will be provided. Please bring sheet music in the appropriate key. Please bring a headshot and resume. Also be prepared to list all rehearsal conflicts on your auditions sheet. The invited callbacks will include cold readings from the script, a dance call, and vocal selections from the score.

Roles Available include:

BUDDY (Principal Role): Male, 21-35. Tenor. Funny and warm with an infectious personality. He has outrageous enthusiasm for everything he does but it is very genuine. Seeking a comedian with great subtle timing, a strong singing voice, and must be a strong mover with a great sense of physical comedy. Must be tall (6' and above).

JOVIE (Principal Role): Female, 21-35. Mezzo-Soprano. Powerhouse vocalist with a strong belt. Comedic, charming, and relatable. A New Yorker that doesn't have much Christmas spirit until meeting Buddy.

WALTER (Principal Role): Male, 40-60. Tenor. An upscale successful business man who has become cold and distant with his family until Buddy enters their life. He is a workaholic with little time left for enjoying life or appreciating simple things. Must have a good singing voice.

EMILY (Principal Role): Female, 35-50. Alto. Walter's wife and Michael's mother, she is at first overwhelmed by Buddy, but soon embraces him as part of the family. A witty NY sense of humor, warm, amazing singing voice with a strong belt.

MICHAEL (Principal Role): Male, 12-14. Treble/Boy Soprano. To play 12 years old. Funny and smart, he quickly bonds with Buddy and is determined to share a great Christmas with his entire family. Amazing UNCHANGED singing voice up to an E.

DEB (Principal Role): Female, 25-45. Alto. A funny secretary at Walter's office, full of character and sharp wit. Must be a very strong character singer with an excellent belt. Must be a very strong mover.

MR. GREENWAY (Principal Role): Male, 45-60. Tenor. A shrewd businessman, must have great comic timing and should sing well.

SANTA (Principal Role): Male, 45-65. Baritone. Jolly, warm, funny, good singing voice. Down to earth, a beer and pizza kind of Santa. Great actor who can captivate an audience with his storytelling.

STORE MANAGER (Supporting): Male, 25-45: Funny, full of character, lots of attitude, sassy and spirited. Must be able to sing well and have great comic timing. Featured ensemble.

CHADWICK (Supporting): Male, 25-45: One of Walter's right-hand men. He is desperate to keep his job, and perhaps the dumber of the two. Featured ensemble.

MATTHEWS (Supporting): Male, 25-45: One of Walter's right-hand men. He is desperate to keep his job, and is the schemer of the two. Featured ensemble.

ENSEMBLE: Males & Females, 16+; All Ensemble Actors must be exceptionally strong actors/singers who move well and are confident and adept at creating fully realized, strong, textured characters. The ensemble plays a wide variety of roles. We are seeking full range of male & female voices including excellent low-reaching Altos, experienced Mezzos and Sopranos, Basses, Baritones & Tenors

NOTE: Simi Valley Cutlural Arts Center is committed to inclusive and diverse casting and are open to all races and ethnicities. Age ranges listed are a guideline and may be adjusted to accommodate production needs.

Rehearsals for ELF THE MUSICAL begin the week of November 4th. Performance dates for ELF THE MUSICAL are December 14 - 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Additional performances will be December 18 and 19 at 8 pm and Saturday matinees at 2 pm on December 21 and 28, 2019.

Please bring your calendars so that you can list potential rehearsal conflicts on your audition form. Performance conflicts will not be accepted.

AUDITIONS ARE BY APPOINTMENT BUT WALK INS WELCOMED. To make an appointment, contact producer at frhelsel@gmail.com or call (805) 583-7902.





