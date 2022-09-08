Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra Presents NOSFERATU

Scare up some fun this Halloween with the classic horror film Nosferatu with live orchestra on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 7:30 pm in the Fred Kavli Theatre.

Released in 1922, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, or, Nosferatu, eine Symphonie des Grauens, in its original translation, is a German Expressionist horror film directed by F.W. Murnau and stars Max Schreck as the vampire Count Orlok.

The film was originally an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's gothic horror novel Dracula, which Stoker sued over and had all copies of the film destroyed after the court ruled in his favor. However, a few prints of Nosferatu survived and were released in the United States in 1929, at the end of the Silent Film era.

The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra (PRSO) is quickly becoming one of the leading ragtime ensembles in the United States. Andrew Greene at the University of Maryland in early 2010, PRSO plays ragtime, theatre and dance music using Mr. Greene's collection of over 2,000 original orchestral arrangements from the 'Ragtime' era.

The PRSO prides itself in their authentic performances of silent films. Hear and see the films as they were originally presented at their debut-with the films showing onscreen while the 12-piece PRSO, in the orchestra pit, plays the score-a unique experience for film buffs and music lovers. The Orchestra will use the original musical scores from Nosferatu.

Single tickets are priced at $42. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com