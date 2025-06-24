Kenny G to Perform at Bank of America Performing Arts Center This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling saxophonist Kenny G will return to the stage at the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

With more than 75 million albums sold and over 1.5 billion streams worldwide, Kenny G is the best-selling instrumental artist of the modern era and one of the most recognizable names in jazz. His nearly 50-year career includes hit albums such as Duotones, Silhouette, Breathless, Miracles: The Holiday Album, and Brazilian Nights.

Kenny G’s most recent studio release, Innocence (2023), explores the theme of lullabies through his signature soprano and tenor saxophone stylings. Known for his smooth, emotive sound, Kenny continues to resonate with audiences across generations, both through his music and his viral presence online.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m., with prices starting at $58. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information, call 805-449-2787 or visit bapacthousandoaks.com.

Comments