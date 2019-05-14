2019 Arts Advocate Award Will Be Presented at Conejo Players Theatre

One of the longest-running non-profit community theatres in Southern California is currently preparing for THE event of the season -- Encore! An Evening Celebrating Theatre on May 18th at the Conejo Players Theatre.

The Encore Gala, set to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 6:00pm at the theatre will honor three new recipients of their prestigious Arts Advocate Awards. The Arts Advocate Awards were founded by the Conejo Players in 2016 to honor three people in our community with the Youth Advocate Award, the Civic Advocate Award, and the Legacy Award.

The 2019 Arts Advocate Award recipients:

Julie Marley - Youth Advocate Award

Gai Laing Jones - Civic Advocate Award

Larry Janss - Legacy Award

They will be honored at the Conejo Players Annual private fundraising gala this year entitled Encore! An Evening Celebrating Theatre on May 18th at the Conejo Players Theatre on 351 South Moorpark Road.

The Arts Advocate Awards committee from the Conejo Players Theatre reviews nominations from community members who nominate individuals who 1.) Did something broader than volunteering, acting or doing tech; 2.) Had a broader reach than just CPT or any one theatre; 3.) Made some sort of lasting impact.

Conejo Players Theatre has been a stalwart arts organization in the Conejo Valley for six incredible decades -- and is one of its foremost hidden gems. Founded in 1958 with a "Let's start a theatre!" attitude, a meager treasury, and a handful of volunteers that built a stage in a barn, our theatre is still thriving today. CPT is an all-volunteer organization, with a yearly multi-show season that serves more than 12,000 patrons from all over Ventura and Los Angeles counties. (We welcome you to visit our website, at conejoplayers.org, for more information about our extraordinary history.)





