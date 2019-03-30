West Coast Players Presents THE GIN GAME

The Gin Game by West Coast Players will presentby D.L. Coburn , directed by Patrick Brafford, by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.



In this Pulitzer Prize winning drama, a card game serves as a metaphor for life. Weller Martin is playing solitaire on the porch of a seedy nursing home. Enter Fonsia Dorsey, a prim, self-righteous lady. They discover they both dislike the home and enjoy gin rummy, so they begin to play and to reveal intimate details of their lives.

CALENDAR INFORMATION



WHAT : The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn

Directed by Patrick Brafford

April 19-May 5, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm

West Coast Players

21905 US 19 North, near the corner of Drew St. and US 19 N.



Box Office: 727-437-2363 or boxoffice@wcplayers.com



TICKET PRICE : $21; discounts for students and groups of 10 or more.

