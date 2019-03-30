West Coast Players Presents THE GIN GAME

Mar. 30, 2019  

West Coast Players Presents THE GIN GAME

West Coast Players will present The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn, directed by Patrick Brafford, by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

In this Pulitzer Prize winning drama, a card game serves as a metaphor for life. Weller Martin is playing solitaire on the porch of a seedy nursing home. Enter Fonsia Dorsey, a prim, self-righteous lady. They discover they both dislike the home and enjoy gin rummy, so they begin to play and to reveal intimate details of their lives.

CALENDAR INFORMATION

WHAT: The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn

Directed by Patrick Brafford

April 19-May 5, 2019
Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm

West Coast Players

21905 US 19 North, near the corner of Drew St. and US 19 N.

Box Office: 727-437-2363 or boxoffice@wcplayers.com

TICKET PRICE: $21; discounts for students and groups of 10 or more.

