WHEN THE RIGHTEOUS TRIUMPH Extended at Stageworks Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tampa's civil rights history will return to center stage as Stageworks Theatre re-mounts the critically acclaimed "When the Righteous Triumph," now extended due to overwhelming demand. Originally scheduled for March 6-9 2025, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts' Jaeb Theater, two additional matinee performances have been added on March 15 and 16. This revival is made possible by a massive community fundraising effort that has raised $500,000 to bring this powerful production back to life and offer special performances for high school students across Tampa Bay.

Written with emotional depth and historical accuracy by Tampa playwright Mark E. Leib, "When the Righteous Triumph" delves deep into the heart of the Civil Rights Movement. This compelling drama brings to life the courageous stories of individuals who stood up against injustice and fought for equality through sit-ins at the F.W. Woolworth's that led to the desegregation of Tampa lunch counters in the 1960s. Over three days, their peaceful actions and the ensuing negotiations-led by 20-year-old Clarence Fort, NAACP leader Reverend A. Leon Lowry, (a mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.), and Mayor Julian Lane -played a pivotal role in Tampa's civil rights movement. This diverse group of activists, each with their own struggles and triumphs, come together to challenge segregation and discrimination. Their journey is one of resilience, solidarity and unwavering belief in the power of justice.

This revival also marks the 65th anniversary of the Tampa sit-ins, a pivotal moment in Tampa history that is considered by historians as one of the most peaceful and impactful events of the Civil Rights era. The re-staging is championed by prominent local leaders, including Arthenia Joyner, a sit-in participant and former Florida State Senator; Shirley Lowry, widow of Rev. Lowry; former U.S. Representative Jim Davis, grandson of attorney Cody Fowler; and former Tampa mayors Pam Iorio, Dick Greco, and Bob Martinez, who also served as Florida's governor. Their collective efforts have ensured that Tampa's next generation can witness and learn from this pivotal story.

Pre- and post-performance discussions with sit-in participants and other local civil rights leaders will deepen student's understanding of this vital chapter in Tampa's history. These conversations aim to inspire meaningful dialogue about the city's civil rights legacy and its relevance today.

"This play exemplifies the power of theatre to connect us to our shared history," said Karla Hartley, Stageworks Theatre's Producing Artistic Director. "As a Tampa native, I'm passionate about sharing the stories that shaped our community. 'When the Righteous Triumph' is a compelling reminder of how bravery and collaboration can lead to transformative change. Thanks to our supporters, we're able to bring this story to a larger audience and include students, who are the future leaders of our community."

Playwright Mark E. Leib, a University of South Florida professor and dramatist, added, "It's an honor to see this play revived. Stageworks Theatre's commitment to telling Tampa's stories and addressing human rights issues is extraordinary. This production ensures the sacrifices and courage of those who fought for equality in Tampa will not be forgotten."

Mark Wildman heads up the cast of "When the Righteous Triumph" as Clarence Fort, the NAACP Youth leader who organized the Woolworth sit-in. Joining him are Clay Christopher as Rev. Leon Lowry, Jim Wicker as attorney Cody Fowler, David Warner as Mayor Julian Lane, and Lance Felton as Dasher. The cast also includes Kelly Von Shay as Roberta, Kyle Stone as Glen, Mark Burdette as Quiller, William Rickard as Louis, Cody Carlson as Virgil, Chris Plourde as Heath and Holly Marie Webber as Kimberly.

The creative team includes Director Chris Jackson, Assistant Director Andresia Moseley, Set Designer Jarrod Bray, Lighting Designer Celeste Silsby, and Costume Designer Lindsay Ellis. The Production Team is made up of Stage Manager Heather Krueger, Assistant Stage Manager Jaryn McCann and Scenic Artist Skylar Jay.

"When the Righteous Triumph" is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the Civil Rights Movement. It highlights the enduring impact of their fight for freedom and reminds us of the ongoing struggle for equality today. This moving and thought-provoking play is a celebration of the human spirit and the triumph of righteousness over oppression.

Comments