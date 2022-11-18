Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards



Related Stories
THE YEAR OF EXTRAORDINARY TRAVEL Comes to Studio Grand Central Next Month Photo
THE YEAR OF EXTRAORDINARY TRAVEL Comes to Studio Grand Central Next Month
At a cozy holiday gathering with 40 of her dearest friends (that's you!), Becca McCoy loads up the projector, but not for your typical vacation slide show – for a journey through a year of extraordinary travel.  In this new solo show, her real-life adventure of traveling somewhere every month for a year becomes a theatrical event - exploring relationships, how perspective shapes memory, and the pursuit of authenticity in life. 
Celebrate the Season With Studio Grand Centrals Ha-Ha Holiday Cabaret Photo
Celebrate the Season With Studio Grand Central's Ha-Ha Holiday Cabaret
Studio Grand Central has announced its Ha-Ha-Holiday Cabaret.  Local favorite Sydney Reddish, last seen in the smash hit Haunted Cabaret as well as Jobsite Theatre's production of Picasso at the Lapin Agile, joins our own Anthony Gervais accompanied by Chris Kinney for some classic holiday standards ranging from the naughty to the nice. 
Ruth Eckerd Hall Partners With HEP To Host Non-Perishable Food Drive Beginning Friday, Nov Photo
Ruth Eckerd Hall Partners With HEP To Host Non-Perishable Food Drive Beginning Friday, November 18
During this holiday season Ruth Eckerd Hall will join HEP, the Homeless Empowerment Project, to help collect food for homeless individuals and families in Pinellas County.  The public is invited to help too.
Review: GEORGE C WOLFES “THE COLORED MUSEUM” ON EXHIBIT at American Stage Photo
Review: GEORGE C WOLFE'S “THE COLORED MUSEUM” ON EXHIBIT at American Stage
The Colored Museum a play with music was written by George C. Wolfe. The play premiered at the Crossroads Theatre in 1986 and was directed by L. Kenneth Richardson. Wolfe’s work is the focus of 11 individual sketches or “exhibits” and through these revues, recounts satirical and prominent themes and people throughout African-American History and Culture. As the second show in their 2022/2023 “This is America” Season, American Stage planned to stage this show as a way to redefine our ideas of what it means to be African American in Contemporary America. George C. Wolfe’s review show was the winner of the 1988 NAACP Image Award.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld [REGION] Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.