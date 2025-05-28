The Studio@620 Invites Public To Open House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, May 31, the Studio@620 opens its doors for Inside the Studio, a public open house marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter — and everyone’s invited.

From 1:00 to 3:30 PM, guests are encouraged to drop in, explore, and take part in a celebration that’s both a look forward and a call to action. Under the leadership of Artistic Executive Director Erica Sutherlin and a refreshed board, The Studio is renewing its mission with a clear message: this space belongs to the community, and its next chapter will be shaped by those who show up.

“We’re recommitting to our role as a home for radical imagination and collective belonging,” said Sutherlin. “This open house is more than a celebration. It’s an invitation.”

Attendees will experience a variety of interactive and reflective activities designed to connect past, present, and future. Renovated upstairs spaces — now envisioned for rehearsals, residencies, and collaborative programming — will be open for behind-the-scenes tours. A digital timeline will trace The Studio’s evolution and offer a glimpse at what’s ahead.

“We’re opening our doors in a whole new vision. Not just to showcase performance and visual art, but to invite conversation, connection, and creativity. I’m so excited for folks to experience our refreshed space and learn about the way we create & curate at The Studio! We are evolving into a space where our community can truly engage with art on every level. I hope you’ll come out, bring a friend, and be part of this next chapter with us — everyone is welcome.”

Visitors can contribute to a community story wall, engage with staff and board members at a dedicated “Ask Me Anything” station, and reflect on their place in the Studio’s evolving ecosystem through the “Where Do You Fit?” experience. A recorded conversation between Sutherlin and local anchor Frank Wiley will offer insight into the values shaping this new vision. Social media prompts and live moments throughout the event will invite guests to share, connect, and amplify the collective energy of the day.

The Studio’s reimagined mission — to ignite cultural vibrancy and continue to propel creative careers by creating a space where artists, audiences, and collaborators connect, innovate, and explore the intersections of storytelling, society, and technology — reflects a deepened commitment to shared leadership, equity, and community-driven artmaking.

“We’re saying yes to bold ideas, deep partnerships, and real equity,” Sutherlin said. “This is about expanding the possibilities for what art can do — and who it’s for.”



Inside the Studio is May 31 between 1:00 – 3:30 PM at The Studio@620, 620 First Avenue South, St. Petersburg. Admission is free. Learn more at thestudioat620.org/events/inside-the-studio

