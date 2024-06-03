Review: TampaRep's NEXT TO NORMAL is a Theatrical Triumph at USF Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I already knew I would love NEXT TO NORMAL. It was a show my then-teenaged daughter introduced me to, and I had the soundtrack on Spotify for years. But of the several versions I've seen, TampaRep's production was, in the simplest terms, perfection.

Expertly directed by Emilia Sargent, NEXT TO NORMAL at the USF Theatre was a theatrical triumph. The proof was that I could look across the stage and see patrons wiping their eyes and hear the quiet sniffling behind me. The intimate performance on Saturday night was a masterful blend of raw emotion, superb acting, and technical brilliance, leaving us spellbound.

Alexis Carra embodied Diana's complexity with a powerful and nuanced performance. Her portrayal of a mother grappling with bipolar disorder was heart-breaking and deeply human. For those familiar with the realities of bipolar disorder, her performance authentically captured the tumultuous range of emotions associated with the condition, reflecting the unpredictable highs and lows with a sensitivity that was both accurate and profoundly touching. It was a depiction that spoke to the heart of the experience without over-dramatization, offering a window into Diana's journey.

Jim Sorensen, as her steadfast husband Dan, provided a rock-solid presence that anchored the family's turbulent journey. It was a poignant and deeply moving portrayal of a man navigating the complexities of life with an unpredictable spouse. His character's journey was one of quiet strength and unwavering support, depicted with a sincerity that resonated with anyone who has helplessly witnessed the effects of mental illness on a loved one. Sorensen brought to life the silent struggles, the unspoken love, and the resilience required to hold a family together in the face of such challenges. My heart broke for him.

Ben Sutherland's teen Gabe was a tour de force, charismatic and haunting, capturing our imagination with his magnetic presence, a delicate balance of charm and intensity. His Gabe was more than just a son; he was the emotional linchpin of the musical, embodying the memories and hopes of the Goodman family.

Mariela Zeno's Natalie captured the essence of a young woman born to replace an emptiness, fearing she'd inherit her mother's mental illness, fighting for her own identity amidst constant family chaos. It was a poignant portrayal of the often-overlooked daughter struggling to find her place in a family overshadowed by disease. Zeno brought a palpable sense of determination and vulnerability to the role, capturing the audience's empathy as she navigated the turbulent waters of adolescence and familial complexity. She delivered a raw and honest performance.

Nicholas Perez-Hoop took on the dual roles of Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine with a finesse that allowed him to navigate the complexities of Diana's treatment with empathy and professionalism. His dual portrayal of Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine was a testament to his versatility as an actor. He seamlessly transitioned between the two roles, each with a distinct approach to Diana's care. As Dr. Madden, Perez-Hoop was the picture of clinical professionalism, while his Dr. Fine brought a more pragmatic and grounded perspective.

As Natalie's stoner boyfriend, Henry, Max Dalton brought hope and youthful optimism to the story. Henry breathed fresh air, bringing moments of lightness and hope to this intense story. His stoner character, the philosophical yet grounded boyfriend, offered a much-needed break from the heavier themes. Dalton's portrayal was particularly remarkable for its authenticity and warmth, especially in the scenes where he introduced Natalie to the world of jazz improvisation, symbolizing a path of escape and self-discovery.

Beyond the acting, the vocal harmonies were a standout feature of their technical prowess and ability to connect with the audience deeply. The ensemble's voices intertwined with a natural, stirring, and sublime grace. In the song "Just Another Day," the Goodman family's layered vocals captured the complexity of their shared yet individual struggles in a way that was both heart-wrenching and beautiful. Similarly, the poignant blend during "I Miss the Mountains" highlighted Diana's internal conflict with a haunting resonance, a sound that was both unsettling and yet impossible to ignore. Sutherland's "I'm Alive" was another evening highlight, capturing Gabe's essence with an electrifying intensity. His performance displayed a profound expression of the character's inner turmoil and a yearning for presence. It was a moment where we could feel the song's raw power, delivered with a genuinely memorable passion. Zeno's longing performance in "Superboy and the Invisible Girl" was a moment of raw emotional power. Her performance captured the essence of a daughter overshadowed by her older brother, yearning for visibility and understanding within her family. Zeno's voice conveyed Natalie's complex emotions with a clarity that pierced our hearts. My favorite moments were when the voices came seamlessly together, technically impressive, and profoundly moving.

The fact that Sargent used each part of the theatre in the audience area helped make this powerful experience even more intimate.

Keith Eisenstadt's lighting design was a character in its own right, painting the stage with hues reflecting each scene's emotional tenor. It shifted seamlessly from the sterile brightness to a warm glow, enhancing the storytelling subtly yet impactfully. Chris Pyform's scenic design using two levels and sound design was a testament to his skill in creating an immersive theatrical environment.

The band, under the musical direction of Juan Rodriguez, was exceptional. Their electrifying rendition of Tom Kitt's score propelled the narrative forward with a palpable energy, leaving us inspired and moved. The musicians' precision and passion added depth to every moment of the show, transforming it into a truly unforgettable experience.

TampaRep's "Next to Normal" was a flawless production that left audiences emotionally wrought and reflective. It was a reminder of the power of theatre to entertain and illuminate the complexities of the human experience.

Don't. Miss. This. Musical.

