Review: SHUCKED at Straz Center – A Bushel of Laughs and Broadway Brilliance

When Shucked rolled into the Straz Center on June 3, it didn’t just bring the corn—it brought the house down. If anyone says this is not the most hysterical performance you will see this year, there’s not a kernel of truth to it. This wildly original musical is a golden ear of comedy, wrapped in clever writing, helmed by powerhouse vocals, and buttered with some of the funniest deadpanned quips by Peanut (Mike Nappi) and the other cast members you’ll hear on stage this season.

From the first beat, the show pulses with energy. The choreography is crisp and full of character, with dancers stomping, spinning, and shuffling through routines that somehow feel both tightly rehearsed and joyously unhinged. Vocally, the cast is phenomenal. Every note lands with clarity and heart, with harmonies that swell and soar and solos that stop you in your tracks. “Best Friends” is a standout with Lulu (Miki Abraham) and Maizy (Danielle Wade)—a tender duet about family and choosing who is your Best Friend. "OK" by melancholy Beau (Jake Odmark) left the audience broken-hearted. "Independently Owned" was another showstopper by Lulu. There truly was only powerhouse standout vocals in the entire ensemble. The soundtrack to this comedy romp was exceptional.

The Straz Center crowd didn’t just enjoy the show, they erupted. And when Gordy (Quinn VanAntwerp), the Corn Doctor himself, casually dropped that he’s from Tampa, the reaction was electric. It wasn’t just a mention—it was a moment. The audience went absolutely wild, proud to claim him as one of their own. Tampa was name-checked with a wink, and you could feel the city’s heart swell right along with the applause. It’s a rare thrill to watch a Broadway tour that has had Tampa in its storyline since its inception.

Visually, Shucked is a feast. The set is clever in its rustic charm, with cornfields that seem to grow and shrink with the plot’s whimsy. Lighting shifts with elegance, guiding the emotional flow from barnyard gags to heartfelt ballads with cinematic precision. It’s deceptively simple design work, but behind the bushels is some serious technical polish.

And the comedy—oh, the comedy. This show is bursting at the seams with hilarious one-liners, tossed off with perfect timing and zero shame. Whether it’s a pun that makes you groan-laugh or one that sneaks up with razor-sharp wit, Shucked delivers a relentless crop of comedy that never overstays its welcome.

In the end, Shucked is more than a good time—it’s a riotous celebration of community, connection, and corn. It’s not afraid to be silly, but beneath the layers of laughter is a story full of sincerity. For Tampa audiences, this isn’t just a musical. It’s a hometown hit, served piping hot, with extra butter.

