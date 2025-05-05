Review: MORNINGSIDE IS BRIDESMAIDS MEETS STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Stageworks Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Topher Payne’s Morningside delivers a heartfelt ride through the lives of nine women gathered for a baby shower, which unravels into something far more heavy. The dialogue snaps with quick wit, and the audience is pulled along by the kind of rapid-fire banter that only comes from people who know—and love—each other fiercely.

Directed by Scott Cooper, the ensemble cast of Susan Haldeman, Randi J. Norman, Melody Craven, Karla Hartley, Caitlyn Eason, Molly Healy, Julia Rifino, Marguerite Lynn Reed, and Jonelle M. Meyer is simply superb. Each actress brings a distinct, dimensional character to life, and their chemistry feels lived in. From laugh-out-loud (and the audience did), sarcasm-laced one-liners to quiet confessions, the comedic timing across the cast never misses, and the pacing keeps the momentum sharp and engaging.

This show has insanely funny moments.

The chaos begins with Louise (Craven) supporting her sister Grace (Haldeman), who is desperately trying to keep the baby shower on track despite what feels like her impending mental breakdown. Add in Elinor's (Meyer) ridiculous appearance in a bridesmaid’s dress and tiara, plus the arrival of Grace’s younger daughter Clancy (Rifino), and what unfolds is a baby shower that feels like Bridesmaids meets Steel Magnolias, complete with the destruction of an innocent teddy bear by sisters Clancy and Devyn (Eason).

The set, put together by Cooper and Leianne Klien, with carpenter James Putnam, makes us feel like we are hanging out in someone's comfy kitchen and living room.

After intermission, the atmosphere of the play shifts dramatically. The comedic undertones gives way to a poignant, profoundly moving, gut-punch revelation. Hartley's portrayal of alcoholic Roxanne is at the core of this emotional shift. She delivers her lines with an impressive blend of grace, depth, and quiet power, from a woman carrying far more than she lets on. Healy’s portrayal of Dr. Mackenzie Novak as the unexpected keeper of a heavy secret is genuinely heart-wrenching. In the chaos of the second act, Felicia (Norman) also delivers a jolt of truth, calling Grace out on her oft-repeated story, delivering another powerful moment in the play.

Morningside is a smart, funny, and unexpectedly impactful piece, brought to vivid life by an incredible cast and direction that understands the delicate balance between laughter and truth.

