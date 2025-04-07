Review: DISNEY'S THE LION KING at the Straz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On stage at the Straz Center through April 20 is Disney's The Lion King, winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This landmark performance is a breathtaking fusion of art, movement, and beloved music. From the first pulse of "Circle of Life," it's clear that this isn't just a stage adaptation of a classic 1994 cartoon film. The Lion King is a theatrical triumph that deepens and elevates the story through extraordinary craftsmanship and performance.

The musical begins with the parade of animals — flying birds, graceful gazelles, and even an elephant lumbering down the specially constructed aisle built just for this production. Straz's use of the aisle is nothing short of brilliant, drawing the audience into the world and making us feel like we are part of the Serengeti landscape.

Talented musicians also perform on both sides of the theatre, creating a further immersive experience. The puppetry and costumes are feats of imaginative engineering, blending actors and animal puppets in a way that's both clever and emotionally expressive. Though visible, the actor's movement and posture melt into the characters they portray, allowing the hyenas to slink with menace and the lions, Mufasa and Scar, to command with regal power. The graceful lionesses' movements, especially Young Nala, are incredible to watch.

Every costume detail is a study in intention — vibrant textiles, intricate headpieces, and the fusion of African-inspired design with theatrical storytelling. The choreography, rooted in African dance traditions and modern movement, brings energy to each scene, creating moments that are as visually stirring as they are narratively driven. Whether it's the hypnotic rhythms of "He Lives in You" or the explosive joy of "Hakuna Matata," the dancing elevates the music.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Vocally, the show is a powerhouse. Rafiki (Mukelisiwe Goba) is a force with vocals that soar effortlessly, filling the theater with soulful energy. Her role as narrator and spiritual guide is sung with such depth and clarity it gives the show its heart. Meanwhile, Zazu, Pumbaa, and Timon balance comic relief and musical precision perfectly. With voices so close to the original Disney film, you'd swear they'd been lifted right off the animation cells. The cast and ensemble deliver throughout, layering harmonies, chants, and percussive sounds into a musical landscape that feels rich and immersive.

The lighting transitions evoke immediate emotions from the beautiful sky of Pride Rock to the gray, somber lighting of the Elephant Graveyard in the blink of an eye. The use of special effects to bring Mufasa to life in the night sky, like putting together a puzzle, was nothing short of awe-inspiring.

The Lion King at Straz is more than a musical — it's an experience. It's a lesson about the importance of family. Simba loses his sense of self and has to rediscover it by embracing his roots - that true self-knowledge comes from reconnecting with home, ancestry, and the importance of family. Visually stunning, vocally flawless, and emotionally resonant, it reminds us why this story continues to capture hearts across generations.

