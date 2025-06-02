Previews: THE HOUSE OF FUTURE MEMORY at FreeFall Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, freeFall Theatre invites audiences into a theatrical experience like no other. “The House of Future Memory,” opening June 13, reimagines Shakespeare’s iconic “Seven Ages of Man” monologue as a wildly inventive, fully interactive performance blending music, improvisation, audience input—and yes, even AI.

A cross between Choose Your Own Adventure and experimental stagecraft, this world-premiere production is a true collaboration between creators and spectators. Guided by a cast of six dynamic performers, each show evolves based on the crowd’s choices, emotions, and dreams—making every night a singular event that can never be replicated.

The structure, crafted by artistic director Eric Davis and music director/composer Michael Raabe, offers a flexible framework where original music meets real-time improvisation. The seventh cast member is a generative AI that pulls from audience suggestions to help shape the emotional arc and thematic direction of the night. It’s a bold, boundary-blurring twist that echoes freeFall’s commitment to challenging the limits of traditional theatre.

Davis says, "This piece explores the very cutting edge of how live performers and audiences can interact with show elements influenced by various generative AI technologies. From characters to plot, style, scenery, lighting etc. all elements of the show change wildly from night to night based on the audience’s input, the talents and improv skills of the cast, as well as the collective imaginations of all involved. A cast and an audience arrive at the appointed time and a brand new story materializes, seemingly from thin air."

The ensemble boasts a powerhouse cast including Broadway veteran Larry Alexander, TV actor and solo show standout J. Elijah Cho, and regional favorites Sara DelBeato, Joey Panek, Julia Rifino, and Hillary Scales. Each brings a distinctive voice and skill set to a show that demands agility, vulnerability, and creativity in equal measure.

Davis explains, "This exploration isn’t about how to replace human performers with AI, but rather how live performers can work with AI as a collaborator to create experiences not possible with any other tool."

The House of Future Memory runs from June 13 through July 13, at freeFall’s Central Avenue space in St. Petersburg. Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205.

