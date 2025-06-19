Previews: TAMPA METROPOLITAN IMPROV (TMI) Debuts at The Studio At Carrollwood Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you ready for an evening filled with belly laughs, clever quips, and a dash of chaotic pasta opinions? Tampa Metropolitan Improv, or TMI for short, is the newest comedy troupe in town, and they’re gearing up for their debut performance at The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center on Friday, June 21 at 7 PM. Tickets are just $5—or completely free if you're a Center member.

For Erica Garraffa and Jesse Hutson, co-founders of TMI, the idea of launching an improv troupe has been bubbling on the back burner for nearly a decade.

“Jesse and I have known each other forever, but we really became friends when we started doing improv together around 2014-2015,” Garraffa explains. “For years we've talked about how much we miss it, and how we wouldn't mind putting our own group together, but it was never the right time. Now, a decade later, the stars have finally aligned!”

Let’s talk about the tongue-in-cheek name—TMI. Yes, it stands for exactly what you’re thinking: "too much information." But there’s more to it than meets the eye. Garraffa confesses, “Yes, the typo in our logo is purposeful. As the man says, the best jokes are the ones that need to be explained!” If that’s any indication, audiences can expect comedy with a clever twist that will keep them laughing long after the punchline.

The troupe came together in a way that would make any film director proud. “The rest of the team was formed in a pretty exciting montage,” Hutson jokes, “of Erica and I reaching out to some older and newer acquaintances from various corners of the Tampa theatre scene that expressed mutual interest in giving up their Sunday nights to rehearse.”

Garraffa adds, “Steve Soderbergh directed the montage. It’s very compelling. Lots of Dutch angles.”

The ensemble includes an impressive mix of comedic minds: Hutson, Garraffa, Eddie Gomez, Yvelisse Cedrez, Wallace Topher Larkin, Lianne McDonnell-Kruger, and Perry Bruns.

Jesse Hutson, Erica Garraffa, Eddie Gomez, Yvelisse Cedrez Wallace, Topher Larkin, Lianne McDonnell-Kruger, Perry Bruns (not pictured)

With varied levels of experience and different comedic sensibilities, this cast has already proven they click, both on and off stage. “Honestly, the very first rehearsal I knew we had something special,” Garraffa says. “Within an hour, we already had I think three running gags or recurring jokes.”

Their improv style? Think Whose Line is it Anyway? with a Tampa twist.

“Our focus is on short form improv comedy,” says Garraffa. “We're not here to get too artsy with it; we just want to make people laugh and have a good time, you know?” This isn’t a think-piece. It’s a laugh-piece.

TMI isn’t just cracking jokes—they’re building a team dynamic that thrives on collaboration and trust. “During practice we emphasize the importance of relying on your scene partners, and in turn knowing when to jump in and help them drive the scene forward,” she says. “Also, I keep a cattle prod handy at all times.”

Hutson adds, “Between games, we openly collaborate as a cast on what can be tweaked or improved, so that we all have input. Also, Erica’s got this cattle prod—”

Preparation for a completely unplanned show might seem counterintuitive, but there’s method to the madness. “We prepare much like you would for any sport that doesn’t require fitness or hand-eye coordination,” he explains, “by practicing the fundamentals. Collaboration, adaptability, and being comfortable playing in the moment.”

Garraffa likens it to a math problem: “The premises we’re given are always different, but the rules of the games don’t change. It’s just plugging different numbers into an equation and seeing what you come up with.”

Of course, no improv show works without an audience, and TMI wants you to know—you’re not just watching, you’re part of it. “It’s a symbiotic relationship,” he says. “We take their suggestions, their applause, their groans, and digest it into rich, fertile comedy which we then feed back to them. This loop encourages us to be bigger and bolder, so nurturing that energy is pivotal to a successful show.”

Even during rehearsals, the vibe has been electric. “Within minutes of meeting, the cast of semi-strangers had organically agreed on the best and worst shapes of pasta,” he recalls. “That was when I knew we’d be alright.” (Spoiler: orzo is the worst. “Just be rice,” Hutson says.)

Looking ahead, TMI hopes to grow beyond just performances. “We hope to continue to grow a cast where people of all experience levels can come out and learn from each other in a welcoming environment,” he shares. “In addition to regular shows, we've also discussed providing workshops for those who want to try improv out for themselves.”

So if you’re looking for something new, hilarious, and refreshingly unfiltered—this is your night. Whether you’re a die-hard comedy fan, curious about improv, or just ready to laugh until your cheeks hurt, TMI promises a night to remember.

TMI: Laughs, typos, and pasta opinions. What more could an improv fan ask for?

TMI is at The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Casey Road, on Friday, June 20 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $5 or free for CCC Members. Get tickets at https://carrollwoodcenter.org/calendar/tampa-metropolitan-improv-8/

Comments