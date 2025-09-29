Previews: TAIL OF THE BELL at The Studio@620

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After its hit premiere at Southern Appalachian Repertory Theater in North Carolina in August, opening at Studio@620 from October 2-5 is Gabriel Neustadt’s Tail of the Bell under the direction of Bill Leavengood.

“I am very excited to be bringing the hit production of Tail of the Bell to The Studio@620. I directed the premiere last month at Southern Appalachian Rep. The writer, Gabe Neustadt is a St. Pete native, working in Hollywood. The young star, Eric Jacobson, just graduated from the acting program at DePaul and signed with an agent in Chicago. Both are past students of mine. Amanda Ladd, the other star, is a NYC actress who grew up in St. Pete and the director, me, is also a St. Pete native,” says Leavengood, “I wanted the play to be seen by people in our hometown and to introduce them to this home-grown talent in the early stages of their promising professional careers.”

He says that Gabe and Eric are such accomplished pros, despite their youth, that it is a fantastic experience working with them. “They still show me the reverence of students to their old teacher, while also being secure in their own right, knowing that their own abilities are top drawer. I have always tried to give my most talented students professional opportunities, but this is the first time I chose a project specifically for that purpose. Experienced, connected people in New York and L.A. often helped promote my writing projects when I was young and upcoming, so I wanted to ‘pay it forward.’”

Leavengood explains that he casts Amanda in every show he possibly can. “She is such a fine actor, all I do is hone and sharpen what she brings to the stage on day one.”

Leavengood characterizes the protagonists as complex and secretive. “The characters are so rich, so specific and each one is hiding so much. Both characters also have brilliant minds and are incredibly facile manipulators. The audience is constantly guessing at the truth, then gets surprised again and again,” he explains.

The emotional stakes of the drama are heightened by the dynamic between Michelle and Eric, as well as an influential, though unseen, character. “One thing I added, or rather, accentuated, was the power and presence of the teenaged daughter, Jessica, who never appears onstage, but who we feel like we know intimately by the end of the play.”

Precision in delivery plays a vital role in the audience’s experience. Leavengood remarks, “It is the timing before the next line, when the other character counters or throws them another curve ball, that leaves the audience wondering, was that the truth or another lie? I guess I am always trying to have the audience inside the characters' minds, experiencing what they are experiencing as if it is really happening-- even slightly as if it is happening to them.”

Looking back at the August debut, Leavengood remembers some initial concerns about how the show would be received. “We were afraid that the older, very conservative audience in N.C. would push back… but the ‘f-bombs’ do not occur until the characters are at the crisis point, and by then, we already had the audience hooked and, as a few of the patrons said, the strong language seemed to be warranted.” The feedback from that experience inspired refinements for the St. Pete run.

Leavengood extends an invitation: “This is an extraordinary cast in an extraordinary new play. The three of them will be on Broadway someday soon (or at their Hollywood premieres). They are coming home for a short visit to share their talents with their hometown before returning to New York City, Chicago and Hollywood. See them up close and personal in an intimate setting while you can.”

Guiding a production composed of former students has been particularly meaningful for him. “It has been a beautiful, full-circle experience. I love all my students. I have always seen them as my surrogate children. So, it is like being both a proud teacher and a proud father of two of my favorite sons!”

See Tail of the Bell at The Studio@620, October 2nd-5th. Learn more and get tickets at https://thestudioat620.org/events/tail-of-the-bell.