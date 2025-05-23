Previews: SHUCKED at Straz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway actor Quinn VanAntwerp is thrilled to bring his character, Gordy Jackson, back to Tampa in the musical Shucked, playing at the Straz Center this June 3-8.

“Even though I’m the bad guy and I drive a lot of the plot, I’m also kind of the audience because I’m the visitor or the outsider that comes into this very charmingly quaint, rural town from the big city of Tampa,” VanAntwerp shared. “I like to imagine myself as the audience, and I get to guide the audience through this new world that we’re going through together.”

Shucked is not just about corn—it’s packed with razor-sharp comedy, heartfelt moments, and an exploration of community and redemption. VanAntwerp highlighted the creative process, saying, “We just basically would get together every day and all wholeheartedly dive into making each other laugh. And we did that for years, until we got to where we are now. I like to think that, of those thousands of these jokes that didn’t make it, the best ones did.” The cast’s dedication ensures every laugh lands just right.

Touring has made VanAntwerp aware of the unique ways audiences connect with the show. “We’re in Atlanta right now, and maybe it’s not the funniest one, but I didn’t realize that I had a line about Atlanta until I said it. In New York, you don’t think about that, but all of a sudden you end up in new cities and towns and people find different parts of the show funnier than others.”

Beyond the comedy, playing Gordy has offered deeper insights for VanAntwerp. “I think sometimes we don’t believe in ourselves, and we also don’t believe that we can be loved for who we are,” he reflected. Initially, he saw Gordy as just a “smarmy, charming con man,” but over time, the role revealed a redemptive arc that’s surprisingly moving. “By the end, you’re hoping that he’s accepted for who he is. I think that is the power of this piece. I’ve really learned there is something really important about community and who your chosen family is.”

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

VanAntwerp is especially excited to be performing at the Straz Center, a venue close to his heart. “I’ve played the Straz twice. It’s one of my favorite theatres in the country, and I’m excited to be back.” He added, “Lots of people leave the show and say I really needed that. It’s so uncommon these days to agree on something, so going out to the theater, listening to great music, and laughing together with thousands of people is just so rare.”

So yes, Shucked is a musical about corn. But it’s also about community, identity, and finding joy in the unlikeliest of places. Tampa, get ready—Gordy’s coming home.

Learn more and buy tickets at

