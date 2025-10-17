Previews: LIFE AMPLIFIED PURRRFECT at The Studio At Carrollwood Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, November 1, from 8–10 PM, The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center will transform into a vibrant celebration of performance and purpose as Life Amplified PURRRFECT takes the stage. This black-and-white and/or feline-themed costume party blends theatrical flair with heartfelt giving, raising funds for St. Francis Animal Rescue through ticket sales and an interactive raffle—all while showcasing some of Tampa Bay’s most dynamic entertainers.

Now in its 12th year and 17th event, Life Amplified has become a beloved tradition in the local arts scene, known for its original musical showcases that uplift grassroots nonprofits. Founder Deborah Bostock-Kelley created the series to amplify causes that often go unheard—and to give back to the smaller organizations that make a difference.

“I created Life Amplified to lift up the unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes. These grassroots organizations may not have big budgets, but they have big hearts,” said Bostock-Kelley. “St. Francis Animal Rescue holds a special place in mine. During the last three years of the pandemic, we went into PetSmart for cat food for my elderly cat and came out with a kitten. This event is a way to help an organization that’s changed countless lives, including mine. St. Francis gave me my furbabies—and now I get to give back.”

The evening’s musical performances span genres and generations, featuring six standout vocalists from across Tampa Bay’s stages. Audiences will enjoy the powerhouse vocals of Tom Bronson, Rob L’Ecuyer, Danielle Marie, Tammy Lukas, and QueenT. Adding theatrical flair to the mix, Donald L. Dowridge, Jr. channels the spirit of James Brown in a high-energy tribute that’s sure to get the crowd moving.

Comedy takes center stage with Tampa Metropolitan Improv (TMI), led by the quick-witted duo Erica Garraffa and Jesse Hutson. Known for their spontaneous brilliance and audience-driven antics, TMI brings unscripted laughs and clever chaos to the showcase. Comedian James Hollingsworth rounds out the entertainment with a set that’s smart, edgy, and refreshingly original—blending sharp observations with punchy delivery.

Emceeing the evening is none other than Cloe Cabrera, Tampa’s former Miss Florida USA and a celebrated journalist, bringing charm, poise, and sparkle to the mic.

The event also features an adoptable cat gallery with QR displays from St. Francis Animal Rescue, an open dance floor, a gourmet “Purr-cuterie” table, mocktails and coffee, a cat-themed balloon arch, and photo ops by Sarah Kress Photography, and the crowning of the PURRRFECT Couple costume contest.

A highlight of the evening, besides the crowning of the Purrrfect Couple, is the Heads & Tails Interactive Raffle—a one-time $20 donation enters guests into a playful elimination game. “The raffle is a one-time $20 donation, and it’s not your typical ticket drop,” says Bostock-Kelley. “Ticketholders play a game of chance until one person is left standing—and that lucky winner walks away with a basket valued at $450, packed with everything from movie passes and multi-restaurant gift certificates to artwork, flowers, massage, hot sauce, a Tampa Bay Arts Passport membership, and more!”

Whether you arrive in classic black and white or channel your inner cat, Life Amplified PURRRFECT promises a night of theatrical magic, community connection, and paws-itively unforgettable performances.

Life Amplified PURRRFECT is November 1, 8 – 10 PM at The Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center, 13345 Casey Road. Tickets are $15 Individual or $25 Couple. Learn more and buy tickets at lifeamplifiedshowcase.com.



Venue Sponsored by Carrollwood Cultural Center. Event sponsored by CDB Injury Law, WMNF 88.5, Siren Media Strategies, DJ QueenT, and photographer Sarah Kress, and many other raffle sponsors.