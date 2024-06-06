Previews: FALSETTOS at Stageworks Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Credit: Stage Photography of Tampa

On stage, June 6-23, Stageworks Theatre presents the musical "Falsettos." This production promises to be a poignant and humorous exploration of modern family dynamics set against the backdrop of the early days of the AIDS crisis.

Directed by JL Rey, assistant directed by Kayla Collins, and music directed by Xander McColley, "Falsettos" revolves around Marvin, a neurotic and endearing character played by the talented Jonathan Van Dyke. Marvin's journey through love, fatherhood, and self-discovery is at the heart of the musical. Troy Ochoa-Rowland steps into the role of Whizzer, Marvin's charming and charismatic partner. Heather Krueger takes on the role of Trina, Marvin's ex-wife, whose strength and resilience shine through her struggles. Sam Sobel portrays Jason, Marvin and Trina's precocious son, preparing for his Bar Mitzvah amidst the unfolding drama.

The cast also features Jaime Holcom and Abby Daner as Dr. Charlotte and Cordelia. Ricky Cona rounds out the cast as Mendel, the psychiatrist whose interactions with the family provide comic relief and insightful observations.

The musical, with its witty lyrics and captivating melodies, delves into the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family.

Krueger says her favorite song in the production is "What More Can I Say?".

"I think that is possibly one of the most beautiful love songs ever written. And I think it's so interesting that he says all those things to a person who's asleep, which just kind of makes it even more sad and beautiful," she explains.

Van Dyke says performing has been an "ensemble experience."

"Each piece of music is ultimately its own vignette, in a chapter and telling this story. I think building the camaraderie and the strength of the characters in our musical piece has become a very special part of our process."

Credit: Stage Photography of Tampa

When asked how they balance humor with the serious topic of the AIDS epidemic, Krueger responds, "Real life is funny. You know, like there's funny moments in the hard, weird stuff that happens in your life."

Van Dyke adds, "Because it really is a roller coaster from the comedic moments and then the very real, more emotionally-challenging moments. It mirrors life in how we have to balance that in life, find the strength to push through and find forgiveness in people, particularly those we love when we know we hit those unpredictable times. I feel like it's been very cathartic. Rehearsal is like its own therapy session. So much of this is so relatable, what these people go through. If you have a pulse, you will be able to recognize many similarities."

As "Falsettos" takes the stage, it will testify to the enduring power of love and family in adversity.

Van Dyke says he's grateful to be a part of the production because it is not often performed.

"It packs a punch when it's produced, and I think we're all feeling fortunate to be able to present this to Tampa audiences."

Krueger says the theme of the musical is "Love is blind. Love can tell a million stories. You can't help who you fall in love with. It's brave to make a decision, and it's scary to see where that takes you."

Van Dyke adds, "And that love and family can come in many shapes and forms. It can be perfectly imperfect. Cherish the people who are sharing your journey. This is all about family and chosen family, which ultimately are those people standing with you through the darkest moments."

"Falsettos" is at Stageworks Theatre on June 7 - 23. Tickets are available at https://stageworkstheatre.org/show/falsettos.

Comments