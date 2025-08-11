Preview: Powerstories Presents ADA AND THE ENGINE at Stageworks Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On September 12-21, Powerstories Theatre invites audiences into the dazzling mind of Ada Lovelace—mathematician, visionary, and unsung mother of computing—in Ada and the Engine, a lyrical and intellectually rich drama by Lauren Gunderson. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the theatre presents the production as a centerpiece of its mission to amplify women's voices and uncover untold stories. And what better tale to tell than that of a woman who imagined computer programming before computers even existed?

Directed by Alexa Perez, Ada stars Kayla Witoshynsky, Ron Nummi, Nick Noelte, Gigi Jennewein, and John Millsap.

“Ada’s story reflects thousands of women whose contributions have been hidden or dismissed. She found the beauty in logic, the music in math, and the courage to dream beyond the constraints of her time,” says theatre founder Fran Powers. “She wasn’t content with solving equations. She wanted to push the boundaries—where science met poetry, where the future shimmered beyond her reach. That drive is what makes her so timeless.”

In an era when scientific spaces were dominated by men and women were sidelined from intellectual pursuits, Ada Lovelace saw machines not as mindless engines but as vessels for creative thought. The daughter of Romantic poet Lord Byron, Ada merged her inheritance of imagination with her passion for numbers, foreseeing the potential for an "analytical engine" that could compose music, simulate thought, and unlock unprecedented possibilities.

I'm incredibly honored to direct Ada and the Engine for Powerstories. When I first read this script, I was genuinely amazed by Ada Byron Lovelace – I confess, I hadn't known her story before, and it's a tragedy that more people don't. To think that the very idea of modern computing was inspired by the beauty of making music is just mind-blowing,” reflects Perez. “This play brings all the characters to life in such a deeply human way. It feels absolutely vital to share Ada's story right now, reminding us how profoundly women and the arts have shaped our world, often overlooked despite their enormous contributions.”

Kayla Witoshynsky, who takes on the role of Ada, shares, “I love the ache you feel from Ada as she navigates a world that was not yet ready to give the life she deserved. I think it’s easy to be charmed by the lighthearted and quick-witted nature of which she does so. Ada is aware. She is aware of her duties within the society. She is aware of what she wants. Her intelligence is not limited to arithmetic. She is emotionally adept and I love her for it.”

Ada and the Engine paints Ada not just as a historical figure, but as a symbol of every woman who’s ever asked, What if?

To mark this landmark season, Powerstories Theatre is offering $25 tickets to all performances of Ada and the Engine and free tickets to middle through high schoolers each performance, underscoring its belief that stories like Ada’s should be accessible, celebrated, and shared. Powers shares, “Powerstories began with a vision of giving voice to women’s truths, and Ada’s story aligns perfectly with that vision. She reminds us that brilliance doesn’t always follow the rules—and that imagination is a form of resistance.”

In conjunction with the production, Powerstories is launching two creative initiatives designed to further connect STEM and the arts: a video campaign inviting girls to share their love of STEM stories, and a digital art exhibit celebrating imagination, invention, and Ada’s legacy.

Whether you’re a tech buff, theatre lover, history nerd, or simply a seeker of inspiration, Ada and the Engine offers a story that resonates on every frequency. It’s a reminder that invention begins with a dream—and that sometimes, the most brilliant minds are the ones society tried to silence. This is more than a play—it’s an invitation to honor the past while igniting a future powered by creativity, courage, and connection.

Dream Big. Change the World. Ada Byron Lovelace is the spark that ignited generations of women in STEM.

Powerstories’ Ada and the Engine is performed at Stageworks on September 12-21. Tickets are $25 and available now. To learn more about the play, the call of girls’ STEM videos, or artists’ submissions, visit powerstories.com/ada-and-the-engine. Free youth tickets - RSVP required: bit.ly/ADAYOUTH