Photo Flash: First Look at MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Asolo Rep

Asolo Rep kicks off its winter repertory season with Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. The classic edge-of-your-seat murder mystery will be brought to the stage with a new adaptation by two-time Tony Award-winning master of farce Ken Ludwig and directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artist Peter Amster. MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS previews January 8 and 9, opens January 10 and runs in rotating repertory through March 8 in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

All aboard the Orient Express for an unforgettable adventure teeming with glamour, humor and intrigue! In the middle of a snow-filled night, as the infamous train hurtles from Istanbul to Paris, all is status quo until an American tycoon is found dead in his compartment. Everyone on board is a suspect, each with a seemingly ironclad alibi, and the dapper detective Hercule Poirot must solve the case before another passenger meets the same fate.

Asolo Rep's production of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will feature original music by Gregg Coffin, who previously served as music director for Asolo Rep's Sweeney Todd (2019). He also composed the original music for Asolo Rep's production of The Matchmaker (2015). He was the composer/lyricist for the Off-Broadway production of Five Course Love. Regionally, he has worked at Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Guthrie Theatre Center, and more.

Tickets for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS and the entire 2019-20 Asolo Repertory Theatre season are on sale now. Tickets for MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS start at $33. To purchase tickets, call 941.351.8000 or 800.361.8388, visit www.asolorep.org, or visit the Asolo Repertory Theatre Box Office, located in the lobby of the theatre.





