Kristin Carbone and Jan Neuberger to Star in World Premiere of NIGHTSWEAT at FreeFall Theatre

freeFall Theatre will present the world premiere production of Nightsweat written by Natalie Symons and based on an original idea by Matthew McGee. freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis directs this all-new comedy that can only be described as Bridesmaids meets John Carpenter’s Halloween.

Broadway veterans Kristin Carbone (Mary Poppins) and Jan Neuberger (Wicked) lead an all-star cast featuring beloved Tampa Bay comedienne Sara DelBeato (Phyllis Schatz in The Night Before) with freeFall favorites Hillary Scales-Lewis and Heather Baird. Joe Ditmeyer (As TheWorld Turns, Law & Order SVU, national tour of Shear Madness) makes his freeFall debut after a smash hit run of Shear Madness at Florida Studio Theatre.

When a recently canceled celebrity housewife and her entourage try to escape the media at an AirBnB in The Berkshires, things go terribly and hilariously wrong as the ladies find themselves in the middle of a manhunt for the Berkshire Strangler. The Hollywood elites find themselves triggered by mistaken identities, bad cell service, a set of twins, power outages, a missing alternator, and a mysterious landlady in this hilarious thriller from the writer that brought you The Buffalo Kings, The People Downstairs, Lark Eden, Naming True and the award-winning novel, Lies in Bone.



Natalie Symons is an award-winning playwright and best-selling novelist. Her plays have been developed and produced at theatres across the county, including American Stage, freeFall Theatre, ACT Theatre, Theatre22, Urbanite Theatre, Aurora Theatre, Theater Schmeater, Florida Studio Theatre, Bridge Street Theatre, Amas Musical Theatre, Arts Garage, and Key City Public Theatre.



In September 2021 her debut novel Lies in Bone was released by Boyle & Dalton and earned her The Royal Dragonfly Literary Award, and the 2021 Best Book Award from American Book Fest. Lies in Bone is also the recipient of The Eric Hoffer Literary Award, The NIEA Award and was the Chanticleer International Book Awards’ Somerset 2021 Grand Prize Winner in Literary and Contemporary fiction. In May of 2022 Lies in Bone became #1 on Audible across all categories and an international best-seller on Amazon.

Book tickets now at Click Here or by calling 727-498-5205. Nightsweat plays freeFall October 6 through November 5, 2023. Tickets range from $45 - $55. freeFall matinees are always at 2pm and evening performances are always at 7pm.

Located in West St Petersburg, freeFall Theatre Company is one of Tampa Bay’s most exciting professional theater companies. freeFall was founded in 2008 and moved into its current space at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011. freeFall presents a varied range of classical and new works that are bold, daring, and diverse and presented in ways that invite, entertain, and challenge audiences. All freeFall productions are produced and presented locally using acclaimed theater professionals from across the country including many that make Tampa Bay their artistic home. In addition to a full season of shows, freeFall also presents an award-winning series of cabarets, concerts, and special programming as part of their Tandem Series.

