Feature: Florida Fringe Groups Reach Out to Governor to Override Veto of Statewide Arts Funding

"Well, I guess you can cut the arts as much as you want...Sooner or later, these kids aren't going to have anything to read or write about.” --Mr. Holland in Mr. Holland’S OPUS

It was World Fringe Day (July 11), and we were waiting for an all-important press conference with the leaders of the Tampa and Orlando Fringe. Before the conference began, there seemed to be a party-hardy vibe at the Orlando Family Stage, and two costumed Mascots--Fringezilla from the Orlando Fringe and Frankie the Fringe Chicken from the Tampa Fringe--were dancing around, hobnobbing with supporters and spreading joy. Chase Padgett strummed his guitar and crooned, “Fringe’s Got a Friend In Me!”

Supporters and journalist knew this was going to be a different kind of press conference, certainly more entertaining than the Presidential one that the country would experience later that night.

But underneath it all, as a sort of subtext to the proceedings, there was something else in the room, a feeling of sorts. Loss. Sorrow. Frustration. Anger. And, most important of all, resolve.

The press conference regarded the latest shocker from Tallahassee: That all arts organizations in the state of Florida had their state funding, $32 million worth, nixed by Governor Ron DeSantis after the legislature had already okayed it in the budget. And now, every artist and art supporter in the state is stuck in an existential crisis.

News of the veto two weeks ago was obviously bad for the arts communities--children’s museums, performing arts groups, youth programs, dance troupes. But then came the distasteful cherry on top, the reasoning why such severe action took place. We were informed that the cutting of all government arts funding actually had a scapegoat, a target: The Fringe Festivals, both Orlando (the largest in the country) and its beloved little sister, the Tampa Fringe.

According to Governor DeSantis, the Fringe is “like a sexual festival where they’re doing all this stuff. When I see money being spent that way, I have to be the one to stand up for taxpayers and say: ‘You know what, that is an inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars.’” At least he didn’t label this “sexual stuff” with the same words that the Germans used in the 1930s that banned art that they didn’t like or agree with: “degenerate art.”

“This is a gross mischaracterization of what the Tampa International Fringe Festival is, and what Fringe Festivals all over the world do,” Trish Parry, producer of the Tampa Fringe Festival, wrote in a statement.

For all of us who have attended the Fringe festivals in the past (and I have reviewed them for several years), it was clear that the governor had never stepped foot in the festival, either in Orlando or Tampa. During this year's festival alone, I experienced a drama about a school shooting; a delightful musical presentation filled with love; a cool dance troupe that creatively used paint with their choreography; and a one-woman show about a 15th century soothsayer. Nothing "sexual" in the bunch.

The show that was singled out by the state's communications director via Twitter for this decision--the sold-out performance of “CAPTAIN HAVOC & THE BIG-TITTY BOG WITCHES,” set in the Villages and performed at the Tampa Fringe last month--was a surprise to those who had actually seen it. According to Ms. Parry, the show in question was “a satire that employed naughty language but was otherwise just a regular comedy play. This show was labeled as 18+ and entrance was restricted, because we are committed to ensuring that we follow all laws and that shows are age appropriate.”

Ms. Parry also stressed: “To be clear, no Florida tax money we have ever received has been given directly to artists to fund their projects. Revenue that artists earn comes directly from their audiences via ticket sales and merchandise.”

The veto made no sense, not just for the artists affected or their supporters, but by any thoughtful individual. The governor is upset by “sexual” stuff at the fringe (a mischaracterization), so he decides to stop ALL funding for ALL arts organizations that utilize the already-approved state funding, including many of those that help children. This is like a student getting in trouble at school based on misinformation, and suddenly not only is the student expelled, but the ENTIRE student body is expelled as well. Or this example by the Fringe: “De-funding Florida’s entire arts & culture sector because of Fringe Festivals, which account for just .002% of the vetoed $32M, is akin to canceling Florida’s entire sports industry based on an objection with one player on one team.”

It’s now roughly two weeks after the veto, and the press conference, coinciding with the celebration of World Fringe Day, is underway. After hearing various speakers cheerlead this wondrous festival, a life blood and economic boon for both the Orlando and Tampa communities, the leaders (Scott Galbraith, Trish Parry, Tempestt Halstead, Will Glenn) read an open letter to Governor DeSantis.

In a game-changing move, the Fringe folks have channeled their better angels and have reached out to the governor with a proposition. And from where I stand, what they have done and what they propose is an awe-inspiring moment of graciousness and generosity the likes of which are rarely seen in this day and age.

They write: “Governor DeSantis, we the undersigned Fringe Festivals, which remain committed to providing inclusive spaces for artists and audiences, agree on a non-precedent setting basis, to forego the 2025 state grants that were approved for us in order to facilitate the restoration of the remaining legislature-approved arts & culture funding, provided you champion a successful reversal or override of the veto.”

It's now Governor DeSantis’ move. The Fringe, under attack, has come back with grace in an unselfish act to help all of the arts organizations in the state affected by the veto. The question remains…how will the governor respond?

Interestingly, while the Fringe leaders read their open letter inside the lobby of the Orlando Family Stage, I could hear the golden voices of children singing in the distance, echoing from a nearby theater. These youths were practicing for ERA’S TOUR: TAYLOR’S VERSION, a one week summer camp for grades 6th thru 10th. Hearing these children sing while listening to the letter being read created a striking contrast. But it also brought home a frightening thought: If the governor’s veto is not ultimately overturned or overridden, will those same children be singing next year? Or will his act have sadly silenced an entire generation, just another casualty in this unnecessary culture war?

Here is the Fringe’s open letter to the governor in its entirety:

Dear Governor DeSantis,

Like you, we the Orlando and Tampa Fringe festivals care greatly about the citizens of Florida. Given that common ground, we hope that you read this letter with an open mind and fully consider the proposal below.

We assume you did not veto the funding of science centers, aquariums, operas, zoos, children’s programs, and other arts and culture programming lightly, and that much of what has transpired since the June 27th press conference is a misunderstanding. One of the goals of this letter, then, is to clear up some of those misunderstandings.

First, it is important to note that Fringe Festivals are performing arts festivals. We absolutely are not sexual festivals. The genres of performance range widely, but typically include storytelling, theatre, improvisation, circus, dance, comedy, etc. We diligently watch for age appropriateness and ensure that a show with adult content is age-rated accordingly. Through content indicators such as age, we empower our guests to make informed decisions and self-curate their experiences. No one is ever forced or coerced to see a show against their will.

Equally important is the distinction between uncensored and unlawful. Our festivals are uncensored, not unlawful. While a fraction of the work at our festivals *could be adults only, we and the artists operate within the law, including decency requirements. We say *could because Fringe artists are selected through a lottery-type drawing, thus it is literally the luck of the draw as to whether adult content is a part of these festivals. We as festival producers do not put our thumb on the selection scale though we proudly provide a platform for any and all artists to share their work.

Second, it is important that Florida taxpayers understand that their tax dollars do not pay Fringe artists. Artists earn their income directly through ticket sales. In fact, 100% of an artist’s advertised ticket price is paid to that artist. Instead, taxpayer dollars help with office expenses, ADA accommodations, and staff salaries (i.e., tax paying Floridians).

More to that point, Florida’s arts & culture sector generates around $176M in State Tax Revenue; a 550% return on a $26M investment. It could be said, then, that the vetoed $32M is but a small reinvestment into the organizations that help generate significant earned income for the state. (Source: Americans for the Arts’ Arts & Economic Prosperity (AEP6, 2022.))

Defunding Florida’s entire arts & culture sector because of Fringe Festivals, which account for just .002% of the vetoed $32M, is akin to canceling Florida’s entire sports industry based on an objection with one player on one team.

Finally, it is important to acknowledge that the many worthy organizations that have been negatively impacted by the veto are critical parts of the social, educational, and financial landscape of their respective communities. Their loss or diminishment will have serious ripple effects. As programs get reduced or cut, so too may salaries, which impact grocers, restaurants, auto shops, tithing and other charitable giving.

With all this in mind, we implore you, sir, to consider the following proposal:

Governor DeSantis, we the undersigned Fringe Festivals, which remain committed to providing inclusive spaces for artists and audiences, agree on a non-precedent setting basis, to forego the 2025 state grants that were approved for us in order to facilitate the restoration of the remaining legislature-approved arts & culture funding, provided you champion a successful reversal or override of the veto. In addition, we will welcome and host you, your family, and some of your aides when you attend our festivals in 2025, and we ask that you reciprocate by welcoming and hosting us in October or November 2024 so that we can build bridges of understanding and deepen your familiarity with the benefits of arts & culture investments, thus empowering you to be an impassioned advocate.

In that the fiscal year of many arts & culture organizations began July 1, time is of the essence. We look forward to working with you for the betterment of all Florida citizens.

Respectfully,

Scott Galbraith, Interim Executive Director

Trish Parry, Festival Director, Tampa Fringe

Tempestt Halstead, Festival Producer, The Orlando Fringe

